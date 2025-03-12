Traffic Watch account claims “road restrictions squeezing lifeblood out of London” – but cyclists say “it’s not cycle lanes or LTNs… it’s too many cars”; Tommy Voeckler clocks super-fast 1:13.21 half-marathon – while gurning for TV + more on the live blog

Yes, I know it’s early, but I think we may have already found the least self-aware social media post of 2025, courtesy of the fine folks over at the ‘London Traffic Watch’ Twitter/X account.

While on the surface at least, London Traffic Watch operates as, well, a normal traffic watch account – informing the capital’s residents of road closures, congestion and delays due to incidents, tube closures, and so on – it also has a tendency to repost the views of those opposed, oddly enough, to traffic-calming measures and active travel schemes.

In the last two days alone, the account has shared our old friend and retired Hackney councillor Vincent Stops’ latest criticism of Transport for London’s cycling initiatives, along with posts by anti-ULEZ groups and campaigners opposed to low traffic neighbourhoods.

So, it was no surprise, then, when London Traffic Watch posted this evocative image and Daily Mail-style headline this week:

“London grinding to a halt. Road restrictions squeezing the lifeblood out of the capital,” the account proclaimed, under an image of at least five lanes of traffic packed mostly with, you guessed it, cars.

Let’s just say the irony of that particular image wasn’t lost on Twitter’s remaining cohort of cyclists.

“Congestion?” asked Bob from Accounts in response to the traffic account’s post. “It’s not road restrictions. It’s not cycle lanes. It’s not 20mph zones. It’s not LTNs. It’s not the timing of traffic lights

“It’s this: too many cars.”

“It’s drivers causing all the congestion and blocking up the roads,” agreed Cycling Mikey. “We can’t afford to have so many cars in London.”

Chapona Bike added: “It’s already one of the busiest cities in the world. The only answer is to reduce private cars.”

“But, but but… it’s all those cycle lanes causing it, apparently! Not the fact that there are way too many motorised vehicles,” wrote Keith.

> BBC U-turns on article blaming London’s ‘most congested city’ title on cycle lanes

“Interesting that these characters equate ‘lifeblood’ with lots of cars,” noted Dr Robert Davis, chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum.

“Traffic isn’t the lifeblood of the capital,” concurred Rob. “It’s a blight on the capital, ruining it for everyone. Cities should be designed for people, not cars.”

“Because giving up large swathes of public space for people to go around in large metal boxes on their own is somehow good for the economy?” the Cycleway, my arse! account helpfully suggested (don’t give them any ideas).

“Those objecting to road restrictions, cycle lanes, 20mph zones, LTNs, and traffic lights timings forget that 30 years ago when there were far less of them congestion was still horrendous,” Mark pointed out.

“Congestion was, is and always will be caused by too many vehicles.”

“The fun thing is that they themselves demonstrated the cause with their own poster,” joked Valerie.

What was I saying about self-awareness?