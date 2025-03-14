“Just like you’d wait for a bus to pass on a bus lane”: CyclingMikey “anticipates bad driving” to avoid collision with driver turning across cycle lane without checking; Jonas Vingegaard out of Paris-Nice with bruised hand + more on the live blog

While grim conditions are not a new feature for the Race to the Sun, the weather gods haven’t missed out on any tricks to put the riders through hell, unleashing snow, hail, heavy rain and extremely cold temperatures on the peloton.

It has been the source of much controversy already, with differing opinions in the peloton about whether races should be allowed to take place in such conditions. Now, the organisers have decided to shorten the queen stage of the race, cutting down two climbs.

With the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7 per cent) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1 per cent) being bypassed, the total distance of the seventh stage will come down to 109.3km from the earlier proposed 147.8km.

Organising body ASO said in a statement: “The organisers of Paris-Nice have been closely monitoring the weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes department throughout the week. These conditions remain unfavourable for Saturday, particularly at higher altitudes.

“The arrival set in Auron remains unchanged, but safety conditions are not met to cross the Col de la Colmiane and use the following downhill. Thus, the riders will skip the Côte de Belvédère and the Col de La Colmiane and go straight after 55.8 km to continue through the Var Valley and then the Tinée Valley.

“They will rejoin the originally planned route shortly before Saint-Sauveur-sur-Tinée for the final 32.5km of this stage. Stage 7 will be 109.3km instead of 147.8km.”

“To ensure the riders’ safety, the decision to modify the route of stage 7 has been made in agreement with the city of Nice, the Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur, the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture, and in consultation with the panel of commissaires from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), as well as representatives of the teams and riders (A.I.G.C.P, C.P.A).”