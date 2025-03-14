“Just like you’d wait for a bus to pass on a bus lane”: CyclingMikey “anticipates bad driving” to avoid collision with driver turning across cycle lane without checking; Jonas Vingegaard out of Paris-Nice with bruised hand + more on the live blog

To kick off this Friday live blog, we have yet another instance of a driver turning left across a cycle lane, without checking their mirrors and looking for any cyclists who could be coming through.
This time, the footage has been shared by popular camera cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey, who had a near miss while cycling in Shepherd’s Bush, London.
Mikey was riding on the Uxbridge Road when he noticed the driver of a silver Mercedes standing at the traffic light junction despite the lights having turned green. I’m sure as many other cyclists would’ve experienced, that in itself is enough for the alarm bells in your heads to start ringing, with suspicions of either the driver being careless, or worse, using a mobile phone, mounting high.
Already being careful and riding slow, Mikey comes alongside the driver in the bike lane, but then the driver speeds up and turns left across the cycle path, without checking if there was anyone there. Thankfully, he said that he had “anticipated and braked due to their bad driving”.
“If you turn across a cycle lane and force a camera cyclist to stop, then you're likely to be prosecuted. This driver was dealt with by the Met Police,” wrote Mikey while sharing the video on social media.
“It’s on you as a driver to check that a cycle lane next to you is clear before you turn across it. It's no different to waiting for a bus to pass before turning across a bus lane. The Met Police proceeded with my allegation, likely outcome was a driver awareness course.”
One person commented: “Scary how drivers turn left without checking their mirrors. Should be second nature.”
If you turn across a cycle lane and force a camera cyclist to stop, then you're likely to be prosecuted
Different worlds! The only reason this doesn't happen every day here is that there aren't any cycle lanes*. That's why I don't have an upRide video of such an offence- which would definitely be ignored by Lancashire Constabulary.
* There are some painted ones on the A6, so I'll be looking out for a suitable video- I'm sure it's happened to me frequently, but around here you have to expect such bad driving all the time and you learn to automatically avoid the consequences
The moron who almost took me out today.
Too busy on his phone reaching across to the pasenger seat to notice he was now steering into me.
Due to the bright sun I could not find a clear shot of the reg and my front camera card was full, so nothing off that.
Did you see the reg plate in person? Perhaps reading it out loud for the camera's mike to record!
Re CyclingMikey Video: Jeremy Vine posted a video on Twitter on 19 July 2021 at 14:15 - undertaking a left turning lorry - a sensible person would not do that!
https://mobile.x.com/theJeremyVine/status/1417111204766564357
There are two Highway Code rules to consider:
Rule 140 - motorists should give way any cyclists in a cycle Cycle lane, even those approaching from behind, which many cyclists such as Jeremy Vine "hang their crash lid on" as their fundamental priority.
However...
Rule 74 - Cyclists should not ride on the inside of vehicles signalling or slowing down to turn left.
Me, regardless of who has priority, I never undertake a left turning vehicle!
It's worth remembering that the camera view is often not representative of the experience on the road - even though from the comfort of our homes we can see the drivers indicating just before the turn in Mikey's and Jeremy's clips, on the road your eyes are likely focused a lot further forward than that, and you have often already made the decision to come alongside before they start indicating. The only collision I've had was like that - my front wheel was not far short of their rear bumper before they indicated at the last minute and turned left across me.
It's somewhat vague, but I suspect rule 74 is intended to refer more to filtering, rather than riding in an entirely separate lane.
Nonetheless, I'd agree that, regardless of what the HC says, that Vine clip does appear to exhibit a lack of either awareness or a sense of self-preservation, and I think I'd have chosen inconvenience and annoyance over risk to life and limb in that situation.
Rule 74 is absolutely about filtering. If there are bollards, it becomes a separate lane. Rule 140 applies here, so the driver must give way. Cycling Mikey was appropriately cautious, even though he had right of way. Driver is absolutely in the wrong.
I think you mean "driver SHOULD give way".
On Mikey's video, it looks like they caught up with him, then drove alongside him with the indicator blinking, and only then at the last moment swung across in front of him.
Given how long they were happy to sit at a green traffic light, you would have thought that the few more seconds to make sure that they weren't going to kill anyone would not have been such a big deal…
I love that you can see the moment Mikey anticipated bad driving was also the exact moment he saw a silver convertible Mercedes.