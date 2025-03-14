Support road.cc

Live blog

“Just like you’d wait for a bus to pass on a bus lane”: CyclingMikey “anticipates bad driving” to avoid collision with driver turning across cycle lane without checking; Jonas Vingegaard out of Paris-Nice with bruised hand + more on the live blog

We’re almost there! Adwitiya’s itching for a sunny ride this weekend, but until then, he’ll be bringing you all the cycling news, views, reaction and more
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 09:52
11
“Just like you’d wait for a bus to pass on a bus lane”: CyclingMikey “anticipates bad driving” to avoid collision with driver turning across cycle lane without checking; Jonas Vingegaard out of Paris-Nice with bruised hand + more on the live blogCyclingMikey near miss with driver turning left on cycle lane
12:49
“I have a question, can you let me win on Sunday?”: Matteo Jorgensen’s asks the all-important question to Lenny Martinez

Jokes abound in the peloton, perhaps to cut through the chill of the French stage race…

The GC leader stayed back at the press conference to ask the winner of yesterday’s fifth stage, the 21-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider Lenny Martinez if he would be so kind to let him on Sunday!

With tomorrow's queen stage already shortened, the next two days should provide us with some good racing and a tough battle for the yellow jersey to the very end — of course, before we get through today's flat stage, one for the sprinters.

11:21
Two climbs removed from tomorrow’s queen stage of Paris-Nice due to “unfavourable weather” conditions to “ensure riders’ safety”

While grim conditions are not a new feature for the Race to the Sun, the weather gods haven’t missed out on any tricks to put the riders through hell, unleashing snow, hail, heavy rain and extremely cold temperatures on the peloton.

It has been the source of much controversy already, with differing opinions in the peloton about whether races should be allowed to take place in such conditions. Now, the organisers have decided to shorten the queen stage of the race, cutting down two climbs.

With the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7 per cent) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1 per cent) being bypassed, the total distance of the seventh stage will come down to 109.3km from the earlier proposed 147.8km.

Organising body ASO said in a statement: “The organisers of Paris-Nice have been closely monitoring the weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes department throughout the week. These conditions remain unfavourable for Saturday, particularly at higher altitudes.

“The arrival set in Auron remains unchanged, but safety conditions are not met to cross the Col de la Colmiane and use the following downhill. Thus, the riders will skip the Côte de Belvédère and the Col de La Colmiane and go straight after 55.8 km to continue through the Var Valley and then the Tinée Valley.

“They will rejoin the originally planned route shortly before Saint-Sauveur-sur-Tinée for the final 32.5km of this stage. Stage 7 will be 109.3km instead of 147.8km.”

“To ensure the riders’ safety, the decision to modify the route of stage 7 has been made in agreement with the city of Nice, the Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur, the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture, and in consultation with the panel of commissaires from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), as well as representatives of the teams and riders (A.I.G.C.P, C.P.A).”

10:56
“We are not old, we just started young”: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot looks forward to racing with Marianne Vos, and shows off the after-effects of *that* slide at Strade Bianche

Making a comeback to road cycling with a completely new team at the age of 33 would seem like a daunting task for many, but not for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who’s got one of her big races of the season out of the way, and is not looking forward to racing with Marianne Vos at Visma-Lease a Bike at Milan-San Remo.

After losing her bike and going for a slide on Saturday’s Strade Bianche, in which she finished third, the former world champion has proudly showed off her wounds but also said that she’s been recovering well and training according to her programme

“Back to racing after nine years with the goat, Marianne Vos,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are not old, we just started young.”

09:23
“Just like you’d wait for a bus to pass on a bus lane”: CyclingMikey urges drivers to check if cycle lane is empty before turning across it after “anticipating bad driving” to avoid collision

To kick off this Friday live blog, we have yet another instance of a driver turning left across a cycle lane, without checking their mirrors and looking for any cyclists who could be coming through.

This time, the footage has been shared by popular camera cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey, who had a near miss while cycling in Shepherd’s Bush, London.

Mikey was riding on the Uxbridge Road when he noticed the driver of a silver Mercedes standing at the traffic light junction despite the lights having turned green. I’m sure as many other cyclists would’ve experienced, that in itself is enough for the alarm bells in your heads to start ringing, with suspicions of either the driver being careless, or worse, using a mobile phone, mounting high.

Already being careful and riding slow, Mikey comes alongside the driver in the bike lane, but then the driver speeds up and turns left across the cycle path, without checking if there was anyone there. Thankfully, he said that he had “anticipated and braked due to their bad driving”.

“If you turn across a cycle lane and force a camera cyclist to stop, then you're likely to be prosecuted. This driver was dealt with by the Met Police,” wrote Mikey while sharing the video on social media.

“It’s on you as a driver to check that a cycle lane next to you is clear before you turn across it. It's no different to waiting for a bus to pass before turning across a bus lane. The Met Police proceeded with my allegation, likely outcome was a driver awareness course.”

One person commented: “Scary how drivers turn left without checking their mirrors. Should be second nature.”

10:09
Jonas Vingegaard after crashing at Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard out of Paris-Nice after suffering bruised hand in crash

Bad news: Visma-Lease a Bike have announced that Jonas Vingegaard won’t be starting the sixth stage of Paris-Nice today. Good news: He hasn’t suffered a fracture in his hand, as reports suggested yesterday.

The two-time Tour de France winner had a tough time at the French stage race, with a crash at the Côte de Trèves meaning he had injured his hand and couldn't use his left brake throughout the race. He was seen struggling to even keep up with the peloton at one point, and in the end, he lost the yellow jersey to his teammate Matteo Jorgensen, dropping down to second position in the general classification trailing by 22 seconds.

This morning, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that the Dane suffered a bruised hand, not a fracture. “Our medical staff has decided that it is best for him to recover from yesterday's crash at home and focus on his next goals for the season,” the team said in a statement.

Yesterday, Jorgensen had told reporters after the race that Vingegaard came up to him during the race and said that his hand might be broken. The team’s new domestique rider Victor Campenaerts also said: “Jonas was talking about how he was dizzy. I didn’t have the impression that he was very lucid.”

There’s no confirmation yet whether Vingegaard would be able to recover and ready to race in his next scheduled race, which is the Tour of Catalonia, set to start on Monday, 24th March.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
Miller | 41 min ago
0 likes

Was PFP in Strade Bianchi another victim of Pogi corner?

Avatar
wtjs | 49 min ago
0 likes

If you turn across a cycle lane and force a camera cyclist to stop, then you're likely to be prosecuted

Different worlds! The only reason this doesn't happen every day here is that there aren't any cycle lanes*. That's why I don't have an upRide video of such an offence- which would definitely be ignored by Lancashire Constabulary.

* There are some painted ones on the A6, so I'll be looking out for a suitable video- I'm sure it's happened to me frequently, but around here you have to expect such bad driving all the time and you learn to automatically avoid the consequences

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 hour ago
3 likes

The moron who almost took me out today.

Too busy on his phone reaching across to the pasenger seat to notice he was now steering into me.

Due to the bright sun I could not find a clear shot of the reg and my front camera card was full, so nothing off that.

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to Hirsute | 14 min ago
0 likes

Did you see the reg plate in person?  Perhaps reading it out loud for the camera's mike to record!

Avatar
Mr Anderson | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Re CyclingMikey Video:  Jeremy Vine posted a video on Twitter on 19 July 2021 at 14:15 - undertaking a left turning lorry - a sensible person would not do that!

https://mobile.x.com/theJeremyVine/status/1417111204766564357

There are two Highway Code rules to consider:

Rule 140 - motorists should give way any cyclists in a cycle Cycle lane, even those approaching from behind, which many cyclists such as Jeremy Vine "hang their crash lid on" as their fundamental priority.

However...

Rule 74 - Cyclists should not ride on the inside of vehicles signalling or slowing down to turn left.

Me, regardless of who has priority, I never undertake a left turning vehicle!

Avatar
quiff replied to Mr Anderson | 1 hour ago
0 likes

It's worth remembering that the camera view is often not representative of the experience on the road - even though from the comfort of our homes we can see the drivers indicating just before the turn in Mikey's and Jeremy's clips, on the road your eyes are likely focused a lot further forward than that, and you have often already made the decision to come alongside before they start indicating. The only collision I've had was like that - my front wheel was not far short of their rear bumper before they indicated at the last minute and turned left across me.  

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Mr Anderson | 1 hour ago
1 like

It's somewhat vague, but I suspect rule 74 is intended to refer more to filtering, rather than riding in an entirely separate lane.

Nonetheless, I'd agree that, regardless of what the HC says, that Vine clip does appear to exhibit a lack of either awareness or a sense of self-preservation, and I think I'd have chosen inconvenience and annoyance over risk to life and limb in that situation.

Avatar
the little onion replied to mdavidford | 59 min ago
0 likes

mdavidford wrote:

It's somewhat vague, but I suspect rule 74 is intended to refer more to filtering, rather than riding in an entirely separate lane.

 

Rule 74 is absolutely about filtering. If there are bollards, it becomes a separate lane. Rule 140 applies here, so the driver must give way. Cycling Mikey was appropriately cautious, even though he had right of way. Driver is absolutely in the wrong.

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to the little onion | 23 min ago
0 likes

the little onion wrote:

Rule 140 applies here, so the driver must give way.

I think you mean "driver SHOULD give way".

Avatar
brooksby replied to Mr Anderson | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Mr Anderson wrote:

Re CyclingMikey Video:  Jeremy Vine posted a video on Twitter on 19 July 2021 at 14:15 - undertaking a left turning lorry - a sensible person would not do that!

https://mobile.x.com/theJeremyVine/status/1417111204766564357

There are two Highway Code rules to consider:

Rule 140 - motorists should give way any cyclists in a cycle Cycle lane, even those approaching from behind, which many cyclists such as Jeremy Vine "hang their crash lid on" as their fundamental priority.

However...

Rule 74 - Cyclists should not ride on the inside of vehicles signalling or slowing down to turn left.

Me, regardless of who has priority, I never undertake a left turning vehicle!

On Mikey's video, it looks like they caught up with him, then drove alongside him with the indicator blinking, and only then at the last moment swung across in front of him.

Given how long they were happy to sit at a green traffic light, you would have thought that the few more seconds to make sure that they weren't going to kill anyone would not have been such a big deal… 

Avatar
Car Delenda Est | 2 hours ago
7 likes

I love that you can see the moment Mikey anticipated bad driving was also the exact moment he saw a silver convertible Mercedes.

