Bradley Wiggins slammed for saying Sam Bennett could be "considered British"; Confusion over new social gathering rules for cyclists; Peloton launch new Bike+; 45g 9-in-1 multitool coming soon to Kickstarter; Tour de France updates + more on the live blog

THE FUCKING NECK. And then he comes back with another insult. Sean should've decked him. pic.twitter.com/7QtmFoutfu — Aidan (@onthenickel) September 9, 2020

Discussing Irishman Sam Bennett's stage win on Eurosport's "The Breakaway" show with Sean Kelly, the 2012 Tour de France champ appears to have offended most of Ireland with his comments, saying: "We can almost consider him [Bennett] British, I know that you lot won't like that will you."

Kelly did not look amused, telling Wiggins: “You’re not going to claim him”... and instead of apologising, Wiggins doubled down with a comeback mocking Kelly's accent, saying: "We spoke to him [Bennett] at the Vuelta last year when he came on our show, and at least we can understand what he’s saying. We can’t really understand what you’re saying Sean, can we?”

Who is that moron! — hate car thieves (@hatecarthieves) September 9, 2020

true brit absolute ignoramus — Seàn de londra (@shanelan) September 9, 2020

Brad, honest question, what is it about Sam Bennett that makes you think of him as 'nearly british'. Interested in what makes you or many British people feel this way about Irish sports people. — Simon Rouse (@rightrousers) September 9, 2020

Social media was generally not amused, with one even calling the comments "casual racism". Wiggins hasn't addressed the backlash, instead just writing "what a day for Sam" on his Twitter account this afternoon.