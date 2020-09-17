No word when next batch of Fix Your Bike vouchers will be released; Boardman says people riding bikes without helmets is “quite wonderful”; A56 pop-up bike lane being eaten away; Time cut tension at the Tour + more

Business Cloud reports that thanks to the Busby app, cyclist Alexandra Callaghan was found by her husband 15 minutes after veering down an embankment following a close pass.

“I was riding down a usually quiet country lane, when a car almost hit me,” she said. “I had to swerve to avoid being hit and ended up down a steep embankment. I was unconscious for some time, bike completely snapped and a few broken bones.”

Launched in October 2019, Busby monitors a smartphone's movements to detect when a cyclist may have fallen from their bike. If it detects an incident, it gives them 30 seconds to move or respond and if nothing happens, it sends the exact location to an emergency contact via What3Words.

Callaghan’s husband was duly notified that there was a problem and he quickly came and found her.

She said: “My injuries where pretty bad and help was able to get to me, even though I was unconscious in a hard–to–find location. Every cyclist should download this app.”

You can download the Busby app for free on iOS or Android here.