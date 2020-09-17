Support road.cc

news
Live blog

No word when next batch of Fix Your Bike vouchers will be released; Boardman says people riding bikes without helmets is “quite wonderful”; A56 pop-up bike lane being eaten away; Time cut tension at the Tour + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Thu, Sep 17, 2020 13:59
The Bicycle Repair Shop, Acton (picture credit Simon MacMichael)
15:52
The photo finish
15:27
Time Cut Watch

By our reckoning, the time cut today is the winner’s finishing time plus 14% - which would amount to about 40 minutes.

So looks like everyone should be okay.

15:21
Incredible tension in the final kilometre...

Just two team-mates sauntering to the line having already decided which of them will win.

They then almost made a complete balls of it by riding across the line arm-in-arm.

15:13
Carapaz is into the polka dot jersey
14:44
The mountains classification is close

Weirdly and confusingly, the King of the Mountains could be decided in the final time trial, which finishes with a first category climb.

14:39
Mikel Landa is having a bit of a go

Update: Didn't last. Slightly regret posting this one.

14:16
Substandard cycling infrastructure

Trunk road.

13:51
A bit of love for a low traffic neighbourhood

Lovely stuff.

12:58
11:42
No word when next batch of Fix Your Bike vouchers will be released

We reported a couple of weeks ago how the government’s Fix Your Bike voucher scheme – which allows people to claim £50 to get a neglected old bike back on the road – continues to suffer a number of problems likely to hamper its fundamental goal of encouraging more people to cycle.

11:30
busby app.PNG
‘Cycling app saved my life’ says cyclist after close pass left her unconscious in a ditch

Business Cloud reports that thanks to the Busby app, cyclist Alexandra Callaghan was found by her husband 15 minutes after veering down an embankment following a close pass.

“I was riding down a usually quiet country lane, when a car almost hit me,” she said. “I had to swerve to avoid being hit and ended up down a steep embankment. I was unconscious for some time, bike completely snapped and a few broken bones.”

Launched in October 2019, Busby monitors a smartphone's movements to detect when a cyclist may have fallen from their bike. If it detects an incident, it gives them 30 seconds to move or respond and if nothing happens, it sends the exact location to an emergency contact via What3Words.

Callaghan’s husband was duly notified that there was a problem and he quickly came and found her.

She said: “My injuries where pretty bad and help was able to get to me, even though I was unconscious in a hard–to–find location. Every cyclist should download this app.”

You can download the Busby app for free on iOS or Android here.

11:17
How the intermediate sprint panned out

Bit weird to be caring about intermediate sprints, isn't it?

What a strange, strange year.

10:44
Sagan gets into the break in bid to hoover up green jersey points... but so does Sam Bennett
09:18
Edward Theuns is leading the Nutcase Classification

Not sure what colour jersey you'd get, but there's a joke there to be made about the bib shorts.

08:54
Latest on Manchester's A56 pop-up bike lane

The pop-up bike lane on the A56 briefly ran from Manchester to Altrincham, but it's being gradually eaten away.

08:50
Tour subplot of the day

There's also going to be a race at the back to make the time cut.

Green jersey wearer Sam Bennett was 30 minutes down yesterday and might be a little nervous about today.

08:44
Sigma Sports_Oakham
Rutland increasingly well served for high-end bike dealerships

Rutland only has a population of about 39,000, yet as well as being home to Rutland Cycling, it also has a Giant shop and, as of today, a Sigma Sports store in Oakham.

The store will be offering full professional bike fitting services, including video analysis, saddle pressure mapping and custom insole fitting. There’s also a large workshop for servicing, custom bike builds and wheel building.

Sigma Sports’ co-founder and Director, Jason Turner said: “After 28 years of successfully operating our store in South West London, we are excited to take all of our experience and expertise to another part of the UK.

“With its friendly culture, beautiful surroundings and fantastic roads, we believe Oakham is the perfect place for us to open our second store. Our Hampton Wick store is a hub of activity and we cannot wait to bring the same energy and passion to the local area.”

08:28
Today's stage of the Tour de France

Uppy-downy. Just about the last thing you'd want after yesterday's zany finish.

08:16
Niche tweet of the day

He means sublimation printing.

08:10
Boardman says people riding bikes without helmets is “quite wonderful”

If you missed the predictable furore when ITV ran a segment on cycling during lockdown in which Chris Boardman was seen riding a bike without a helmet, don’t worry, we’re probably in for a reprise today.

Responding to the criticism earlier in the week, Boardman directed people towards Cycling UK’s position.

The charity is opposed to both cycle helmet laws and to helmet promotion campaigns because it says they are almost certainly detrimental to public health.

Tweeting last night, Boardman added:

And here's the segment that gave rise to all of this:

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

