Tadej Pogačar’s ‘easy’ coffee ride “the hardest training session of my life”, says F1 star; Is Tom Pidcock staying at crisis-stricken Ineos after all?; Dutch rider shows officials the middle finger in dramatic track worlds DQ + more on the live blog

Over the weekend, we were greeted with the absolutely devastating news that Sir Chris Hoy’s prostate cancer is diagnosis is terminal, and that doctors told the six-time Olympic gold medallist last year that he has two to four years to live.
In a moving interview with the Sunday Times, Hoy also revealed that his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in December last year.
“It’s the closest I’ve come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What’s going on here? It didn’t seem real”, Hoy said of his wife’s diagnosis, in an otherwise startlingly positive interview.
“It was such a huge blow, when you’re already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you’re at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you’ve got further to fall. It was brutal.
> Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis is terminal and he has two to four years to live: “I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown”
“The fear and anxiety, it all comes from trying to predict the future. But the future is this abstract concept in our minds. None of us know what’s going to happen. The one thing we know is we’ve got a finite time on the planet.
“So what I’ve come round to thinking is, why spoil that time? Crack on and enjoy and be grateful for what you do have. I’m not saying that I’m a Zen master and I’ve controlled my thoughts and my emotions in every situation. I’m not trying to pretend that every day is amazing. But I have genuine moments of joy. I have laughter. I’m not thinking about it all the time. I’m back to my old self.”
Since the news broke, tributes and support have poured in from across the cycling and sporting world, and beyond, for one of Britain’s greatest sportspeople and his family.
Here is just a small selection of some of those tributes:
Mark Cavendish: Hero of a human being.
David Beckham: Stay strong mate, keep smiling.
Neil Fachie: Dealing with this in the way only Chris Hoy could. Always the inspiration.
Graham Watson: Devastating news about Chris Hoy, what a fighter he is, and a great gentleman too.
Matthew Pinsent: Chris Hoy is one of the finest to ever represent our country. Thoughts with him, Sarra and his immediate family.
Rebecca Adlington: A true legend. You continue to be my only role model. Sending so much love to you, Sarra, and the kids.
James Cracknell: Digesting the sad news about Chris Hoy. As Olympic champion his event got cut from the schedule. He refocused, didn’t complain, mastered different events, and won five more gold medals.
Ally McCoist: You, my friend, are a superstar in every sense of the word. Love and strength from us all.
Keir Starmer: Such sad news. Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family.
Ned Boulting: Chris Hoy is one of the finest men I’ve ever been lucky enough to meet. That’s the truth of it.
Anthony Ogogo: Role model. Inspiration. Hero. Good luck Chris Hoy in your fight.
Scottish Cycling: A fighter on and off the track. Sending our love to Sir Chris Hoy and his family.
Everyone at road.cc wishes Chris and his family all the best.
