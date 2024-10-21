Tadej Pogačar’s ‘easy’ coffee ride “the hardest training session of my life”, says F1 star; Is Tom Pidcock staying at crisis-stricken Ineos after all?; Dutch rider shows officials the middle finger in dramatic track worlds DQ + more on the live blog

Yesterday, during a half-time bit of ‘fun’ at Anfield, a very young Liverpool fan – whose dream of scoring a penalty in front of the Kop was ruthlessly thwarted not once, but twice, by David James (I know, James pulling off two consecutive saves, shocker) – learnt a valuable lesson about elite sportspeople: Never take them on at their own game.

Someone should maybe have told that to Formula One star Carlos Sainz, before the Ferrari driver decided to join Tadej Pogačar for what the world champion promised would be a super-easy coffee ride following his era-defining solo triumph in Zurich last month.

A few weeks ago on the live blog, we noted that Sainz, who finished second behind teammate Charles Leclerc at the United States Grand Prix over the weekend, met up with his fellow Monaco-dwelling resident Pogi for a seemingly relaxed, non-taxing recovery spin, designed to help nurse the Slovenian’s post-worlds hangover, and grab some delicious focaccia from what looked like an abandoned storage unit on the way home.

Well, I say non-taxing… In a clip posted to Instagram, Sainz described the gentle ride around Monaco as “zone four” for him – and “zone zero” for the nonchalant world champion.

And in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad at the weekend, the Spanish driver elaborated on his foolish decision to join Pogačar at his 100km soloing, world-beating best – even for a ‘hangover’ coffee ride – and gave a startling insight into the vast, vast gulf that exists between one of the greatest cyclists who’s ever lived and even the most dedicated of weekend warriors.

“I had the brilliant idea to go on a recovery ride with him just after he had become world champion and was in absolute top form,” Sainz, who says he struck up a friendship with Pogačar after a “chance meeting”, told the Belgian newspaper.

“He asked if I wanted to go with him and I said yes. It sounded simple: we do a ride of 30, 40 kilometres. We stop somewhere along the way for a coffee and then return to Monaco.

“That’s when I discovered: what is a quiet ride for him, is the hardest training session of my life. And I consider myself a good cyclist.”

He continued: “For Tadej, these are recovery rides, purely for fun, in which he does not push himself. So that cycling losers like myself can get the idea that they can potentially ride as fast as him.

“The reality is of course that even during those coffee rides we completely die trying to follow him. He does us the favour of not dropping us because otherwise he has no one to talk to.

“Of course, talking is relative. I have a heart rate of 170, 180 while he is barely at 110. Those are not really interesting conversations, I can say.

“It was literally the hardest ride of my life. Anyone who has never been on a bike can’t imagine how fast that guy can ride. It’s impressive to see what a powerful champion he is.”

Gulp. Judging by those comments, I’m not sure Sainz will be following F1 colleague Valtteri Bottas into the gravel game anytime soon… especially if Pogi one day opts for the knobbly tyres.