Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Round-the-world cyclist arrives in UK... and has bike stolen outside a Reading Wetherspoons two days later

Round-the-world cyclist arrives in UK... and has bike stolen outside a Reading Wetherspoons two days later

Josiah Skeats says he cycled through many countries on his travels and was "always welcomed with hospitality", which unfortunately wasn't the case during his arrival back in the UK...
by Jack Sexty
Fri, May 20, 2022 15:39
7

A British adventure cyclist who says he spent 835 days cycling around the world "through countries people repeatedly warned were too dangerous to visit" has had his latest adventure brought to an abrupt end... outside a Reading branch of Wetherspoons, where his bike was stolen. 

Josiah Skeats says he has covered over 40,000km by bike on his Instagram page, and was on only his second day of bike touring in England when he arrived in Reading on Tuesday. 

According to the Reading Chronicle, Skeats was part way through cycling the new King Alfred’s Way route with his girlfriend, when the theft happened five metres away from where he was sitting outside the Hope Tap in Friar Street. 

The 29-year-old and his partner were inside the branch of Wetherspoons drinking coffee with their bikes outside propped outside the window, when the thief pounced. Skeats said that he gave chase for half a mile before giving up. 

“Unfortunately that was the end of the tour", he told the Reading Chronicle. 

On his Instagram account, Skeats added: "I spent 835 days cycling around the world through countries people repeatedly warned were too dangerous to visit - and I was always welcomed with hospitality.

"Today in Reading, on my second day bike touring in England, I had a bike grabbed and stolen less than 5 metres from me. The bike and everything attached to it, gone in a second.

"I’m sorry not to be sharing my usual positive, restore-your-faith-in-humanity message, but I guess bad things happen everywhere and not just in countries with a bad reputation. I’m absolutely devastated."

The stolen bike, which appears to be a custom-built tourer from Ghyllside Cycles in Cumbria (shown in the lead image), is reportedly worth £1,000, and was taken with up to £250 worth of camping gear. Anyone with potential information about the theft is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or by making a report online quoting the reference number 43220213517.

It's certainly not the first time an adventure cyclist has been left with a bad impression of the UK compared to the hospitality they might have received in other countries. In 2017 another round-the-world cyclist Rob Lutter had his bike and all of his possessions stolen outside a Co-op in Kingston upon Thames, two years after he'd had his previous bike taken.

In 2019, Scottish mental health campaigner Josh Quigley's run of bad luck continued after being fined for cycling in Bedford when his bike was stolen in London, just as he was about to embark on a round-the-world adventure (Quigley's luck changed when he broke the 7 day cycling distance record in 2021). 

In 2012, Sam Swain returned back to the UK from a 10,000 mile trip when his Dawes Super Galaxy tourer was stolen in Bristol. 

At the time Swain said: "We were in places like Iran where people are really struggling and they were so much more united.

"I used that bike to go around the world and have had so many memories on it. You simply cannot get that back by buying another one."

Bike theft
Stolen bike
Round-the-world
wetherspoons
Adventure cycling
touring
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments