Is Muc-Off's Hey Dipstick! the most useful tool going for tubeless tyre users? Plus PEdALED's performance sunglasses (that don't fold), terrific titanium from Ribble + more

Have you ever considered checking your tyre sealant levels the same way you check the oil in your car? This week our selection of cycling tech we have in for review features everything from a titanium road bike, to non-folding sunglasses to Muc-Off's simple yet seemingly super useful sealant level checker. Plus, there are some deep-section carbon wheels from Scribe and a 30-litre backpack from Chrome Industries.

Muc-Off Hey Dipstick! (£10)

Similar to checking the oil levels in your car, Muc-Off has designed the Hey Dipstick! to help you check your sealant levels. Because apparently, shaking your wheels and hoping to hear sloshing sounds isn’t accurate enough.

It features a 304 stainless steel dipstick designed to fit into the valve stem, allowing you to measure your sealant levels using the indicator grooves. Those handy grooves plus the steel dipstick and 'Aircraft grade CNC machined 6063 aluminium' used in the handle should make it a cut above using a regular dipstick to check your sealant levels, and it's a fair bit easier than removing your tyres each time you want to check.

Will you be adding the Hey Dipstick! to your toolkit? If you'd rather wait for our review to make sure it works as claimed, that should be coming next month.

Scribe Cycling Core Superlight 60-D (£999)

Featuring 60mm deep carbon rims and weighing 1,400g, these tubeless-ready wheels are described by Scribe as "the ultimate go-to wheelset for those that want to go fast; everywhere".

The rims use a Wide+ toroidal disc specific design, and the 21mm internal profile is said to be optimised for 25-28mm tyres. Scribe says this offers increased stability when cornering and increased speed due to improved rolling resistance. especially when ran as tubeless.

The Sapim CX Ray spokes are designed to balance aerodynamics and durability, featuring Scribe's patented square head nipples with Sapim Secure lock technology to ensure the nipples are securely held in place. Stuart Kerton has been finding out how they perform, and his full report is coming shortly…

PEdALED x Alba Optics Mantra Sunglasses (£178)

Designed in collaboration with Alba Optics, PEdALED has created the PEdALED x Alba Optics Mantra Sunglasses Light Grey, featuring a non-folding design. That's right, these sunglasses aren't made to fold, so you won't be tucking them into your back pocket as easily unfortunately!

This results in a bulkier storage case compared to standard folding sunglasses, but PEdALED claims they have designed sunglasses with "lightness and minimalism for real performance during long rides".

Check back in a couple of weeks to see whether the non-folding design is worth the trade-off for style and functionality.

Ribble Allroad Ti - Enthusiast (£4,099)

Ribble's Allroad range launched back in July, followed by the addition of a titanium model. The Allroad Ti is a road-focused model, but with large tyre clearances allowing for mixed terrain versatility, endurance-based geometry and aerodynamic performance.

In terms of builds, there are four options available starting with the Sport and finishing with the Hero top level build. We have the Enthusiast build in to test which has a Shimano 105 Di2 12 Speed groupset, Mavic Aksium 1 wheels with Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyres and Level Alloy bars.

The Allroad Ti is available in five sizes ranging from XS to XL, which Ribble says will cover riders between 5’3” to 6’4” (160cm to 193cm). The large, for example, gets a 565mm top tube, 180mm head tube and a 520mm seat tube for reference, while the wheelbase is 1,005mm long. On the road.cc Scales of Truth it weighed in at 9,940g.

Chrome Warsaw 30L Pack (£150)

Chrome Industries' Warsaw 30L Pack is an urban backpack that's at home on or off the bike. It has a 30-litre capacity and durable construction, including a weather resistant flap and magnetic exterior pockets.

The interior compromises various compartments and pockets, including a laptop sleeve that fits 16" laptops.

