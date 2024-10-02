Support road.cc

Live blog

Mark Cavendish takes 194mph “absolute beast” SUV for drive around Isle of Man (after ‘close pass’ photo op), as “car enthusiast” Manx Missile named Aston Martin ambassador; Pogačar’s “zone zero” hangover focaccia ride with F1 star + more on the live blog

Is it the weekend yet? Apparently not, but at least Ryan Mallon will keep you motivated with all the latest goings on from around the cycling world on the middle-of-the-week live blog. Scant comfort, I know
Wed, Oct 02, 2024 08:09
24
Mark Cavendish takes 194mph “absolute beast” SUV for drive around Isle of Man (after ‘close pass’ photo op), as “car enthusiast” Manx Missile named Aston Martin ambassador; Pogačar’s “zone zero” hangover focaccia ride with F1 star + more on the live blogMark Cavendish named Aston Martin’s first High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)
10:57
Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)
Tadej Pogačar set to debut rainbow jersey at Giro dell’Emilia, as world champion starts build-up to Il Lombardia defence

Tadej Pogačar will be hoping that his post-worlds hangover clears soon, as it was confirmed this morning that the newly crowned world champion will debut his rainbow jersey at the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, ahead of his attempt to win a fourth straight title at Il Lombardia the following weekend.

Pogačar has finished second at the last two editions of the Giro dell’Emilia, one of Italy’s most prestigious classics, which concludes with multiple ascents of the iconic and steep San Luca climb in Bologna, the scene of the Slovenian’s first concerted attack at this year’s Tour de France, which proved enough to put him in the yellow jersey at the end of stage two.

He’ll face stiff competition this Saturday, however, with three-time Giro dell’Emilia champion Primož Roglič and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel also set to headline a strong field at the 215km race.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After that San Luca tune-up and debut in the rainbow bands, the UAE Team Emirates rider is expected to race Tre Valli Varesine, which he won in 2022, on 8 October, before heading to Bergamo for his final race of the season at Il Lombardia, where Pogačar will be hoping to win the seventh monument of his career and his fourth straight edition of the Race of the Falling Leaves.

If he pulls off that historic feat in Como, he would emulate Fausto Coppi’s four-year winning run in the late 1940s.

First, the Triple Crown, then potentially emulating Il Campionissimo – he just can’t help himself, can he?

Though just don’t wear white shorts with the rainbow jersey, or you’ll ruin everything, okay Pog?

10:13
Mathieu van der Poel jumps up on pavement during 2024 world road race championships in Zurich (Eurosport)
“It seems that some are more equal than others”: Latvian Cycling Federation protest Mathieu van der Poel’s world championships bronze medal, as president claims Dutchman “endangered spectators” by “almost riding” into line of fans on pavement

Just when you thought all the worlds drama was over…

Three days after Latvia’s Toms Skujiņš narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the world road race championships – after putting in arguably the ride of his life on the punchy Zurich circuit – the 33-year-old’s national cycling federation has published an open letter to the UCI arguing that the man who did secure the third step on the podium, Mathieu van der Poel, shouldn’t have even made it to the finish, after TV footage clearly showed the defending champion mounting the pavement while attempting to overtake a number of riders.

The incident, which took place with around 59km remaining on Sunday’s elite men’s road race, saw Van der Poel jump up on the footpath to accelerate past Remco Evenepoel, Jai Hindley, and Tobia Johannessen to close down an attack, narrowly avoiding a line of fans watching from the pavement – a move the Latvian Cycling Federation said “endangered spectators” and should have resulted in the Dutchman’s disqualification from the race.

Over the past few years, the UCI has attempted to clamp down on instances of riders mounting pavements to gain a few places in the bunch, a common feature in the Belgian classics, where positioning is paramount and road furniture is plentiful.

According to the UCI’s rules, mounting a pavement is punishable by a fine of up to 1,000CHF (£888), a 25-point deduction, and a yellow card. However, in cases where a rider is deemed to have earned a serious advantage or endangered others while mounting the pavement, they can be disqualified.

For instance, at the 2018 Tour of Flanders, Luke Rowe was ejected from the race after being caught weaving through spectators on a bike path, while 2023 Gent-Wevelgem winner Marlen Reusser was disqualified from this year’s race for the same indiscretion.

> Luke Rowe "gutted" at Tour of Flanders disqualification

And now, after Van der Poel’s pavement-hopping manoeuvre went completely unpunished at the worlds (with not even a yellow card in sight), potentially robbing their rider Skujiņš of what would have been a well-deserved bronze, the Latvian Cycling Federation’s president Sandis Akis has called on the UCI to “apply its rules consistently” and avoid favouritism to the sport’s biggest stars in an open letter protesting the non-decision.

Toms Skujiņš, 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“We wish to draw your attention to a potentially dangerous race situation and the fact that the video of this moment is circulating on social media showing a very dangerous move by Mathieu van der Poel during the Elite Men World Championship in Zurich 2024, as the Dutch rider rode on a walkway with 58.4 km to go,” Akis said in the letter.

“According to the rules (UCI Cycling Regulations 2.12.007: Race Incidents Relating to Road Events Rule 7.6), a rider jumping onto a walkway and endangering the public or other riders must be disqualified immediately.

“The issue isn’t merely that he was riding on the pavement, which would typically result in a fine of 200 to 1000 CHF; in this case, van der Poel wasn't even given a fine. The real problem is that he endangered spectators, a violation that has consistently been penalized with disqualification this year, as seen with Marlen Reusser at the 2024 Gent-Wevelgem and Luke Rowe at the 2018 Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Mathieu van der Poel jumps up on pavement during 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Eurosport)

Akis continued: “Van der Poel almost rode into a spectator while overtaking three riders on a footpath with no other particular reason, as he was not avoiding a crash. After the race, the representative of the Latvian Federation tried to discuss this race situation with UCI commissaires. One of the race commissaires stated that all of the commissaires had seen the situation, deemed it not dangerous and something to be penalized.

“The Latvian representative insisted that the rules apply to everyone, but the commissaire argued that it wouldn't be good for the sport, interpreting the rules as they saw fit. The Latvian representative was subsequently sent away. It seems that some are more equal than others, especially when it comes to unpopular decisions to be made.

“As a relatively small Federation, we are deeply concerned about this decision. If van der Poel had crashed into a spectator on the road, would that have been good or bad for our sport? We urge the UCI to apply its rules consistently to ensure the safety and integrity of cycling and not to leave this kind of potential accident without response, just because it would be so-called damage of reputation.

“We, as a part of the cycling world, expect the UCI to publicly explain the decision of commissaires to avoid similar situations, as paying no attention to this situation creates a ground for greater risk to racing in the future which is something no one wants.”

07:00
Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)
Mark Cavendish takes 194mph top speed “absolute beast” SUV for drive around Isle of Man (after ‘close pass’ photo op), as “car enthusiast” Manx Missile named Aston Martin’s first High Performance Ambassador

For some reason, Britain’s cycling stars have a long history of acting as ambassadors for car firms (see Chris Hoy and Chris Boardman’s involvement with Lotus) or promoting the latest fuel-guzzling, oversized SUV (David Millar’s divisive decision to show off his new Ineos Grenadier last year springs to mind).

And today, Mark Cavendish has joined both of those illustrious clubs, after the self-admitted car enthusiast was handed the keys of Aston Martin’s new “ultra-luxury performance” SUV for a quick spin (emphasis on quick) around the Isle of Man, to celebrate his appointment as the British sports car brand’s first ever Global High Performance ambassador.

Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)

With retirement seemingly looming after his record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win in the summer – though nothing’s written in stone just yet, of course – Cavendish’s first foray into the post-cycling world will apparently see him make use of his “unparalleled speed on two wheels” (which Aston Martin must reckon is a transferable skill) to help expand the brand’s presence in international sport and “shine a spotlight on its class-leading performance cars”.

Which explains why the former world champion was tootling around the Formula One grid and chatting with Martin Brundle last week in Singapore, then.

According to Aston Martin’s press release, Cavendish’s “deep understanding of high performance makes him a true one-of-a-kind and will play a key role for Aston Martin”.

Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)

The Manx Missile’s ambassadorial role will also apparently enable Aston Martin to “tap into Cavendish’s knowledge to continue building on the high performance culture within the brand whilst bringing insight from the world of high performance competition into the brand’s product and marketing plans and will represent the company at selected events.”

And to mark his latest involvement with a sports car brand (though it’s fair to say the McLaren partnership while at Bahrain didn’t work out too well), Aston Martin shipped over to Cavendish’s home on the Isle of Man their brand-new DBX707, which the British company describes as the “supercar of SUVs”.

According to Aston Martin, “with a top speed of 194mph, the blistering DBX707 is a fitting match for Cavendish, who drove the car for the first time on the famed roads of the Isle of Man, synonymous with two-wheel speed.”

Now, I’m no expert, so maybe someone with a more in-depth knowledge of Top Gear will enlighten me, but why does a SUV need to have a top speed of 194mph? Is there a school run version of Formula One I don’t know about?

Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)

Nice to see Cav keeping it to a sensible 32mph

Anyway, at least they painted it to match Cav’s Tour green jerseys (kind of).

Along with the mandatory photos of Cav posing inside and outside the car, they even conducted a rather menacing photo shoot that made it look like the DBX707 was being driven by an impatient motorist, travelling very closely to the 39-year-old’s back wheel, furious that the fastest sprinter in cycling history was holding them up:

Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)
Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)
Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)

And to make things even more realistic, Aston Martin included a close pass pic for good measure (though I imagine Cav could be the one doing the overtaking in that particular shot).

Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)

Oi mate, 1.5 metres!

Anyway, Cavendish said he’s “excited to get stuck into his new role” showing off unnecessarily large cars.

“I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries, and now, to be part of that drive for peak performance is a unique privilege,” Cav said, in a statement that was definitely written by him, and him alone.

“For a car enthusiast like me, it really is a boyhood dream come true to represent the iconic Aston Martin wings. Together, I believe we can achieve something truly remarkable.

Mark Cavendish named Aston Martin High Performance Ambassador (Aston Martin)

“I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the DBX707, it’s an absolute beast, handling the twists and turns of the Isle of Man with ease. They’ve even fitted it with a bike rack for me!”

Classic.

09:43
Jenny Holl helps Scottish Cycling launch first Women and Girls strategy (Jeff Holmes)
Double Paralympic champion Jenny Holl helps launch Scottish Cycling’s first ever Women and Girls Strategy, which aims to “shift the dial on female participation in our wonderful sport”

After a sensational summer which saw her, along with tandem partner Sophie Unwin, take two golds in the pursuit and road race at the Paris Olympics, before backing that up with two world championships silvers in Zurich last week, Jenny Holl has turned her attention to the next generation of Scottish racing talent, by helping launch Scottish Cycling’s first Women and Girls Strategy this week.

The strategy, launched at West Lothian Cycle Circuit to coincide with Scottish Women and Girls in Sport week and with the support of Holl and Scotland’s sports minister Maree Todd (who gamely joined Holl on a tandem for a spin around the track), aims to make a “step change in female participation” in bike racing.

Jenny Holl helps Scottish Cycling launch first Women and Girls strategy (Jeff Holmes)

While women’s participation in cycling is slowly on the rise in Scotland, the governing body’s new strategy hopes to accelerate this process.

The strategy and action plan – focused around the ‘five Rs’: Ride, Race, Role Models, Recognise, and Relationships – aims to achieve a 30 per cent increase in female members and event entries, a 10  per cent increase in retention within the Performance Pathway, 20 per cent more coaches, and a number of new partnerships with other organisations who can help support the these goals, by 2027.

“The launch of our first Women & Girls Strategy is a huge moment for Scottish Cycling and our community, and follows on from our commitment last summer to shift the dial on female participation in our wonderful sport,” Scottish Cycling Chief Executive Nick Rennie said at the launch.

“Scottish Cycling already has a number of initiatives aimed at females, which are slowly starting to shift the gender balance, however that rate of progress isn’t quick enough for our liking, and so this strategy, and supporting action plan, aims to really accelerate our work in this area.”

Jenny Holl helps Scottish Cycling launch first Women and Girls strategy (Jeff Holmes)

Meanwhile, double Paralympic champion Holl added: “It’s really great to see Scottish Cycling stepping up and pushing for more diversity within the sport, particularly in the women and girl’s space.

“For me, now is the perfect time – having watched the Elite Women’s Road Race at the Glasgow ‘super worlds’ last year, it’s clear to see that there is the support and appetite for women’s cycling in Scotland, we just need to help people access it.”

“Women and Girls in Sport Week is the highlight of my year every year, so to launch this strategy during this week is just fantastic,” SNP politician Todd said. “When we were discussing the UCI Cycling World Championships, which were held in Scotland last year, one of the opportunities we saw was to try and get more women cycling.

“Lots and lots of women would like to cycle, but very few of them do, and this strategy is about tackling that. I’m really keen that women and girls have the opportunity to participate in sport. That’s what this week is all about, and that’s what this strategy is about, and I’m absolutely certain it’ll have an impact.”

09:07
Amanda Holden Big Ride to Work charity cycle (Heart Radio)
Amanda Holden set to take on 250-mile charity cycle – two years after saying cyclists are “asking for trouble” for wearing cameras

Two years ago, you may remember, TV’s Amanda Holden made live blog headlines and angered cyclists across the UK by claiming, live on Britain’s Got Talent, that people who ride bikes with cameras were “asking for trouble”.

Holden’s comments came after ‘comedian’ and BGT finalist (and eventual winner, apparently) Axel Blake delivered a shockingly awful, obvious, and unfunny anti-cycling rant as part of his winning route, complete with references to “spiked shoes” (no idea), “spandex”, the Tour de France, and cyclists hating drivers cutting them off. Yes, it was that bad.

Amanda Holden says camera cyclists are 'asking for trouble' on BGT (via Britain's Got Talent, YouTube)

> Britain’s Got Terrible Cycling Takes: Amanda Holden says cyclists with cameras are “asking for trouble” after BGT contestant performs anti-cycling bingo comedy routine

Following Blake’s abysmal anti-cycling bingo performance – greeted with whoops of laughter from the probably delirious or possibly drugged-up audience that would still apply to watch that Ant and Dec-fronted rubbish – Holden, acting in her ‘talent judge’ capacity (I don’t get it either), couldn’t wait to join in on the fun.

“The whole cyclists thing, I’m so with you,” she said. “Why do they wear the cameras? They’re asking for trouble already!”

So, imagine our surprise when, fast forward to 2024, we found out that the very same Amanda Holden is taking part in a 250-mile cycle for charity. It’ll be 250 miles over five days, but still.

Yes, next week, the Heart Breakfast presenter will ride from her mum’s house in Bude, Cornwall, to Heart’s studios in London’s Leicester Square, taking in Somerset, Berkshire, Wiltshire, and Surrey long the way, to raise funds for Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which helps fund vital projects delivered by small charities tackling issues such as mental health, poverty, and homelessness.

Amanda Holden charity ride

“I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be cycling over 250 miles from my mum’s house in Cornwall to London for Global’s Make Some Noise – it’s a massive challenge!” Holden said in a statement announcing her latest challenge, which gets underway on Monday.

“I’m told it’s not going to be particularly flat so I’m gonna have buns of steel by the end of this! Knowing that every mile I cover will help raise funds for those local projects providing a lifeline directly to those who need it most is what will keep me going. Plus, I’ll get the nicest Cornish sendoff from my mum with a big cuddle!”

Anyone looking to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise should head over to heart.co.uk for more details.

Fair play to you, Amanda – but maybe a week spent cycling on British roads will open your eyes as to why some cyclists choose to wear cameras.

Let’s just hope she hasn’t been getting tips from Simon Cowell, anyway…

07:38
Tadej Pogačar enjoys hangover ride and focaccia with F1 star Carlos Sainz (Instagram)
“It’s good for a hangover, I can tell you that!” Tadej Pogačar enjoys hangover “zone zero” ride and focaccia with F1 star Carlos Sainz

While we’re on the subject of cycling/fast car crossovers, newly crowned world champion Tadej Pogačar enjoyed a much-needed recovery ride yesterday in Monaco, following his outrageous, sport-redefining exploits in Zurich, in the company of Formula One star Carlos Sainz.

Like many of his colleagues, the Ferrari driver, currently fifth in the F1 standings and who recently announced a move to Williams for 2025, takes to the bike to keep his fitness up between races.

> Fine Young Cannibal: Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist of all time? Eddy Merckx thinks so

And as far as training partners go, they don’t come better than maybe, just maybe, the greatest cyclist of all time. Not that Pog – who seemingly enjoyed himself after winning the rainbow jersey on Sunday – would press too hard on the pedals during his rides with Sainz, of course.

And to make things even better for the Spaniard, his Monaco rides with the world champion also include a welcome stop for some lovely focaccia, cheese, and ham (or ‘Pogaccia’, as Sainz coined it) – which, for some reason, yesterday took place outside what appears to be a storage unit.

Tadej Pogačar enjoys hangover focaccia with F1 driver Carlos Sainz (Carlos Sainz, Instagram)

Ah, maybe that’s where the rest of us are falling short – stopping at actual coffee shops, instead of in industrial parks.

“Hey Carlos, how was focaccia today?” Pog, still clad in his normal UAE Team Emirates jersey (the rainbow stripes mustn’t have arrived yet), asked his training partner during a mid-ride video posted by Sainz on Instagram last night.

“Good, for a recovery ride, perfect. For me, it’s a zone four ride,” the Spaniard responded.

“Zone four for him – which zone for me? I don’t know, today was also hard for me,” the world champion laughed.

“Zone zero!”

He’s probably not wrong.

Camera operator Pog then turned to his partner and Liv AlUla Jayco pro Liv AlUla Jayco, who announced that the world champ, in a show of poor form, had not invited her along for some celebratory focaccia.

“They say it’s good for the hangover, eh?” Sainz then chipped in.

“It’s good for a hangover, I can tell you that!” Pogačar cackled back, with the knowing smirk of a man who could still ride everyone off the wheel on the Madone no matter how many espresso martinis he had the night before.

Even his hangovers are more impressive than ours, damn.

08:32
Hey, you lot! Keep those flares away from the cyclists! Errr… I mean, bride and groom

It turns out Tadej Pogačar isn’t the only world champion who’s been celebrating over the past few days.

Yesterday, 2021 champion Elisa Balsamo got married to former pro and track rider Davide Plebani, in brilliantly colourful and classically Italian style, and with Italy’s cycling royalty gathered in attendance.

Nice touch by Balsamo to celebrate the return of a women’s version of Milan-Sanremo for 2025 by having her wedding resemble the colourful smoke-fuelled chaos of the Capo Berta.

Though I’m sure I can hear Carlton Kirby right now grumbling about the tifosi waving those pesky flares right in the riders’ faces as they try to make their way down the aisle.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

