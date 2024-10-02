Mark Cavendish takes 194mph “absolute beast” SUV for drive around Isle of Man (after ‘close pass’ photo op), as “car enthusiast” Manx Missile named Aston Martin ambassador; Pogačar’s “zone zero” hangover focaccia ride with F1 star + more on the live blog

Just when you thought all the worlds drama was over…
Three days after Latvia’s Toms Skujiņš narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the world road race championships – after putting in arguably the ride of his life on the punchy Zurich circuit – the 33-year-old’s national cycling federation has published an open letter to the UCI arguing that the man who did secure the third step on the podium, Mathieu van der Poel, shouldn’t have even made it to the finish, after TV footage clearly showed the defending champion mounting the pavement while attempting to overtake a number of riders.
The incident, which took place with around 59km remaining on Sunday’s elite men’s road race, saw Van der Poel jump up on the footpath to accelerate past Remco Evenepoel, Jai Hindley, and Tobia Johannessen to close down an attack, narrowly avoiding a line of fans watching from the pavement – a move the Latvian Cycling Federation said “endangered spectators” and should have resulted in the Dutchman’s disqualification from the race.
Over the past few years, the UCI has attempted to clamp down on instances of riders mounting pavements to gain a few places in the bunch, a common feature in the Belgian classics, where positioning is paramount and road furniture is plentiful.
According to the UCI’s rules, mounting a pavement is punishable by a fine of up to 1,000CHF (£888), a 25-point deduction, and a yellow card. However, in cases where a rider is deemed to have earned a serious advantage or endangered others while mounting the pavement, they can be disqualified.
For instance, at the 2018 Tour of Flanders, Luke Rowe was ejected from the race after being caught weaving through spectators on a bike path, while 2023 Gent-Wevelgem winner Marlen Reusser was disqualified from this year’s race for the same indiscretion.
> Luke Rowe "gutted" at Tour of Flanders disqualification
And now, after Van der Poel’s pavement-hopping manoeuvre went completely unpunished at the worlds (with not even a yellow card in sight), potentially robbing their rider Skujiņš of what would have been a well-deserved bronze, the Latvian Cycling Federation’s president Sandis Akis has called on the UCI to “apply its rules consistently” and avoid favouritism to the sport’s biggest stars in an open letter protesting the non-decision.
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“We wish to draw your attention to a potentially dangerous race situation and the fact that the video of this moment is circulating on social media showing a very dangerous move by Mathieu van der Poel during the Elite Men World Championship in Zurich 2024, as the Dutch rider rode on a walkway with 58.4 km to go,” Akis said in the letter.
“According to the rules (UCI Cycling Regulations 2.12.007: Race Incidents Relating to Road Events Rule 7.6), a rider jumping onto a walkway and endangering the public or other riders must be disqualified immediately.
“The issue isn’t merely that he was riding on the pavement, which would typically result in a fine of 200 to 1000 CHF; in this case, van der Poel wasn't even given a fine. The real problem is that he endangered spectators, a violation that has consistently been penalized with disqualification this year, as seen with Marlen Reusser at the 2024 Gent-Wevelgem and Luke Rowe at the 2018 Ronde van Vlaanderen.
Akis continued: “Van der Poel almost rode into a spectator while overtaking three riders on a footpath with no other particular reason, as he was not avoiding a crash. After the race, the representative of the Latvian Federation tried to discuss this race situation with UCI commissaires. One of the race commissaires stated that all of the commissaires had seen the situation, deemed it not dangerous and something to be penalized.
“The Latvian representative insisted that the rules apply to everyone, but the commissaire argued that it wouldn't be good for the sport, interpreting the rules as they saw fit. The Latvian representative was subsequently sent away. It seems that some are more equal than others, especially when it comes to unpopular decisions to be made.
“As a relatively small Federation, we are deeply concerned about this decision. If van der Poel had crashed into a spectator on the road, would that have been good or bad for our sport? We urge the UCI to apply its rules consistently to ensure the safety and integrity of cycling and not to leave this kind of potential accident without response, just because it would be so-called damage of reputation.
“We, as a part of the cycling world, expect the UCI to publicly explain the decision of commissaires to avoid similar situations, as paying no attention to this situation creates a ground for greater risk to racing in the future which is something no one wants.”
Add new comment
24 comments
Only on road cc must the driver of a car closely following a professional cyclist be furious at being held up by the cyclist.
Interesting choice of bike for Holden - Landrace Tupelo... I think I'd have gone with a shallower rim profile though, and maybe a smaller chainring.
Here's a surprise - a positive reference to cycling (sort of) in one of the Conservative leadership candidates' speeches -
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/oct/02/tory-party-confere...
Bicycle tanks!
The Lehairte!
(Bending definitions but not too much else we'd get to the Kettenkrad)
...so alas, we did not give world the bicycle tank though we did arguably give the modern bicycle and definitely the tank.
Finally, we have found it: The missing link between bicycles and electric mountainbikes!
I think there isn't such a really a big connection of cycle road racing and sustainability/cycle commuting.
I know a lot of hobby cyclists who drive hundreds of kilometers or even worse fly to cycle a single race or go cycling vacation. It is quite common expensive bicycle owners have -guess what- expensive cars that are usually large SUVs.
I guess so. Consider the numbers of times we've all been close-passed by some shiny SUV with two even shinier MTBs strapped to the back…
Yeah, definitely. There are notable exceptions who have gone from professional cycling (on either side of the mic) to active travel advocates (Boardman, Boulting) but they are the exception.
Personally, I've had a very circuitous route - from taking up cycling in the late 90s purely for commuting; to getting a 'proper' road bike and doing sportives etc in the mid 2000s; to getting properly interested in the sport on the 2012 wave; to now being full on utility cyclists using a bike as my main form of transport for pretty much everything.
That's in cricket, isn't it?
Or golf. Or track running. Baseball, and other field sports (historically anyway). Basically anything on a non-hard surface.
Maybe it could be useful for Cyclocross?
If the spikes were on the shoes and not the pedals my shins would be in a lot better condition
Wow - that's some real dedication to the team - changing her name to match.
There's a difference between being a car enthusiast and a luxury enthusiast.
There's an creeping encroachment of 'luxury' on most people with money. It's fine, they've earned it I suppose, and their success means they will get paid to attach their name to other luxury items. But it comes with the wasteful world on first class travel, disposable everything and resources wasted on unimportant luxury signposting and once you're in, you don't see it, because it's normal.
The opposite of what cycling means to most people, but this isn't about cycling. It's a world most of us can't know, which is a good thing, otherwise the world will be completely doomed.
Eat the rich.
Well, yes ... but that isn't a new thing. People have always indulged their magpie-interests in shiny things whenever they can, and almost all human societies have an "elite" which is profligate with resources. The "waste" - well that is often deliberately so, but who's judging? If it seems you "have to have this new thing / have to go first class / have to fly / have to drive" then it's not waste from your perspective...
Unfortunately the "not sustainable" part (in terms of resources, not in terms of "we can't stand it!") largely comes from the fact we now have a vast number of "little people" all consuming resources at the level of lords of former ages. Even if we don't realise it because we just go and buy what's there not caring how these things came to be or get to us. (And we still feel poor because that's always relative to other people). And living on average for about twice as long as very recently - and quite a bit of that at a "high resource using level" (old with chronic conditions and not particularly "economically productive").
Good for Cav. You know guys, its ok to like cars and bikes at the same time. I'm no fan of SUV's, but not all car fan's drive like c**ts. He'll bag an SUV to transport the big family around in, for sure.
This car is far too small (inside) for a big family but will emit for three (families).
(Apart from looking like the Essex-version of a Ford Puma...)
Ten promotional photos of Cavendish and an SUV on this page as content, and you wonder why the car company signed him up.
Recently, a famous German DJ became an ambassador for another British car brand.
He doesn't even have a driving license.
Car advertising is far more about image than actually getting from A to B.
...and typically imageS of open roads - roads without cars!
(Apart from the one advertised...)
Maybe before calling out cyclists promoting cars you should do something about the amount of car adverts that generate this site's revenue.
I liked the comment but I'm not sure if road.cc has control of this.
Beats temu and the AI-generated cr*p often sold as ads these days.