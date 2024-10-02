Mark Cavendish takes 194mph “absolute beast” SUV for drive around Isle of Man (after ‘close pass’ photo op), as “car enthusiast” Manx Missile named Aston Martin ambassador; Pogačar’s “zone zero” hangover focaccia ride with F1 star + more on the live blog

Just when you thought all the worlds drama was over…

Three days after Latvia’s Toms Skujiņš narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the world road race championships – after putting in arguably the ride of his life on the punchy Zurich circuit – the 33-year-old’s national cycling federation has published an open letter to the UCI arguing that the man who did secure the third step on the podium, Mathieu van der Poel, shouldn’t have even made it to the finish, after TV footage clearly showed the defending champion mounting the pavement while attempting to overtake a number of riders.

The incident, which took place with around 59km remaining on Sunday’s elite men’s road race, saw Van der Poel jump up on the footpath to accelerate past Remco Evenepoel, Jai Hindley, and Tobia Johannessen to close down an attack, narrowly avoiding a line of fans watching from the pavement – a move the Latvian Cycling Federation said “endangered spectators” and should have resulted in the Dutchman’s disqualification from the race.

de heer #mvdp mag per direct uit koers gezet worden #Zurich2024 pic.twitter.com/rSn8FQgLkD — De Waaslandwolf (@DeWaaslandwolf) September 29, 2024

Over the past few years, the UCI has attempted to clamp down on instances of riders mounting pavements to gain a few places in the bunch, a common feature in the Belgian classics, where positioning is paramount and road furniture is plentiful.

According to the UCI’s rules, mounting a pavement is punishable by a fine of up to 1,000CHF (£888), a 25-point deduction, and a yellow card. However, in cases where a rider is deemed to have earned a serious advantage or endangered others while mounting the pavement, they can be disqualified.

For instance, at the 2018 Tour of Flanders, Luke Rowe was ejected from the race after being caught weaving through spectators on a bike path, while 2023 Gent-Wevelgem winner Marlen Reusser was disqualified from this year’s race for the same indiscretion.

And now, after Van der Poel’s pavement-hopping manoeuvre went completely unpunished at the worlds (with not even a yellow card in sight), potentially robbing their rider Skujiņš of what would have been a well-deserved bronze, the Latvian Cycling Federation’s president Sandis Akis has called on the UCI to “apply its rules consistently” and avoid favouritism to the sport’s biggest stars in an open letter protesting the non-decision.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“We wish to draw your attention to a potentially dangerous race situation and the fact that the video of this moment is circulating on social media showing a very dangerous move by Mathieu van der Poel during the Elite Men World Championship in Zurich 2024, as the Dutch rider rode on a walkway with 58.4 km to go,” Akis said in the letter.

“According to the rules (UCI Cycling Regulations 2.12.007: Race Incidents Relating to Road Events Rule 7.6), a rider jumping onto a walkway and endangering the public or other riders must be disqualified immediately.

“The issue isn’t merely that he was riding on the pavement, which would typically result in a fine of 200 to 1000 CHF; in this case, van der Poel wasn't even given a fine. The real problem is that he endangered spectators, a violation that has consistently been penalized with disqualification this year, as seen with Marlen Reusser at the 2024 Gent-Wevelgem and Luke Rowe at the 2018 Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Akis continued: “Van der Poel almost rode into a spectator while overtaking three riders on a footpath with no other particular reason, as he was not avoiding a crash. After the race, the representative of the Latvian Federation tried to discuss this race situation with UCI commissaires. One of the race commissaires stated that all of the commissaires had seen the situation, deemed it not dangerous and something to be penalized.

“The Latvian representative insisted that the rules apply to everyone, but the commissaire argued that it wouldn't be good for the sport, interpreting the rules as they saw fit. The Latvian representative was subsequently sent away. It seems that some are more equal than others, especially when it comes to unpopular decisions to be made.

“As a relatively small Federation, we are deeply concerned about this decision. If van der Poel had crashed into a spectator on the road, would that have been good or bad for our sport? We urge the UCI to apply its rules consistently to ensure the safety and integrity of cycling and not to leave this kind of potential accident without response, just because it would be so-called damage of reputation.

“We, as a part of the cycling world, expect the UCI to publicly explain the decision of commissaires to avoid similar situations, as paying no attention to this situation creates a ground for greater risk to racing in the future which is something no one wants.”