Nairo Quintana appears on Colombian TV singing show dressed as a chameleon

Nairo Quintana has performed on a Colombian version of the Masked Singer - dressed as a chameleon.

Scenes of the little Colombian, not necessarily known for his extroverted character, 'dancing' and singing have now gone viral.

The show, which was pre-recorded, was broadcast just hours after Quintana crossed the line in 11th place at Il Lombardia.

The Masked Signer is a TV show in which celebrities perform songs disguised in unusual costumes while other celebrities have to guess who they are based on their singing.

Sadly for Quintana, who is well known in his home country after he made history by becoming the first Colombian to win the Giro d'Italia, the panel failed to identify him from his performance.

The celebs said after they were 'gobsmacked' they hadn't realised it was the 'iconic' cyclist was behind the mask.

The show, which airs on Canal RCN, saw the Arkéa-Samsic rider perform a rendition of Corona's Rhythm of the Night.

You can see a short clip below of what some have called the finest piece of cycling/music related content since that Astana rap video.