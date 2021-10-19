Driver moans about cyclists on the road...doesn't get the reply she wanted; Biggins or Wiggins?; Rod Ellingworth: We're against one of greatest Grand Tour riders ever; Jeremy Vine has a chuckle; Bicycle mayor; A very Belgian vid + more on the live blog

Time for some reaction to our top story this morning...

There was a nice picture of the tweet here, although unfortunately it has now been deleted. Boring. Anyway, the tweet did say, "the amount of cyclists on the road today should be considered a crime."

Graham Snook's got the top comment over on Facebook: "They moan about people on bikes on the road, they moan about spending money on a dedicated cycling infrastructure to get people on bikes off the road. They moan if we go too close to their cars and moan if we keep a safe distance away from them. They moan that they want us to obey the traffic laws, but also moan when we ride two abreast. What they want us to be is Schrödinger's cyclist."

It wasn't all bad though. Without out the tweet, Captain Badger and the rest of us would never have seen this...

eburtthebike reckons the driver's attitude is similar to many: "She's merely demonstrating the attitude of so many drivers; they've paid for the roads so cyclists shouldn't really be using them, and they get in her way. Drivers are the legitimate users of the roads, and everyone else is there by drivers' permission and tolerance.

"Pity someone didn't try a little gentle questioning before she shut up shop, something like 'Why do you say that?' or 'Too many cyclists or too few?' or 'What's wrong with them?' It might have brought out the reasons for her statement which could then be disproved; not that proof has every changed a driver's mind."

hirsuite replied: "Someone did ask why? No reply except for an offensive gesture. I don't think Twitter is aimed at rational discussion burt."

I think hirsuite might be onto something there...