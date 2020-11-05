Support road.cc

review
Saddles

Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle

8
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Nov 05, 2020 09:45
0
£89.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Supportive padding and a very comfortable shape for all kinds of riding
Comfortable shape
Supportive padding works both on and off road
Weight: 
195g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk

Selle San Marco's Shortfit Dynamic saddle balances comfort, performance and price very well. I'm a big fan of the shape, and the extra width at the rear gives you a comfortable platform to push against to get the power down.

These short style saddles have really been gaining traction in the marketplace over the last few years, suiting a whole range of riding disciplines.

> Find your nearest dealer here

When you sit on the Shortfit it doesn't really feel like a short saddle, thanks to its curved shape. Some saddles feel like they've just had the nose cut off, but this one feels to be in proportion.

2020 Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle.jpg

The slightly dropped nose is unobtrusive, and the upwardly curved tail section and 155mm (for the wide model on test here, 134mm for the narrow) width give you plenty of material to push back against when you are really driving the power down on a flat, fast section. When I climb in the saddle, I tend to push myself back as far as I can – I find it reduces lower back pain on long rides or long climbs, so the wide platform here definitely helps.

2020 Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle - rear.jpg

Selle San Marco says the shape is suitable for both male and female riders, and for use on many terrains. I especially like it for use on the gravel bike.

> Buyer’s Guide: 29 of the best saddles for men and women

The Biofoam padding is firm enough to really support you through the pedalling stroke while remaining comfortable, which is also helped by a small amount of hull flex.

2020 Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle - back.jpg

Overall, the quality is pretty good, and it is nicely finished, although some saddles we see at this price have an extra layer underneath to create a 'sandwich' for neatness, rather than just seeing the upper glued to the base.

At 195g the Shortfit is actually quite light, especially for a saddle with manganese rails and a carbon fibre-reinforced nylon base.

2020 Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle - underside.jpg

At £89.99 it's also priced competitively. The Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddle is cheaper at £79.99 and comes with titanium rails, but it is a fair chunk heavier and Emma found that the firm edges of the channel could cause discomfort whereas I had no such issues with the cutout here.

Fizik's Argo R3 saddle uses a similar construction and costs £129.99.

On the whole, I really like the shape of the Shortfit and it's a well-made saddle for the money. The biggest bonus though is the balance of firmness for riding hard without sacrificing overall comfort.

Verdict

Supportive padding and a very comfortable shape for all kinds of riding

road.cc test report

Make and model: Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle

Size tested: Wide

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Selle San Marco says: "The SHORTFIT saddle was created to meet the needs of the most demanding cyclists who, for certain types of training sessions or rides, rotate their bust a lot moving to a position close to the handlebars. The special ergonomic shape of this new saddle features reduced length and ensures proper support in the generous rear section and optimum pressure distribution in the front section.

'The long central cutout (Open -Fit) guarantees all-day comfort and support on the whole length of the saddle. This feature improves the blood ﬂow preventing numbness and provides relief from pressure on the perineum. Recommended for individuals with averagely high pelvic rotation and for women bikers.

'Shortfit features the side profile of the seating surface with a central depression of more than 5 mm that is similar to a curved line. For this reason, it is listed as Waved saddle. Recommended for individuals with both ﬂat back (retroverted pelvis) and accentuated lumbar arch (anteverted pelvis)."

I think it's a saddle that is comfortable for a lot of different ride styles.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Selle San Marco:

Rail : Manganese

Shell : Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Foam : Biofoam

Cover : Microfeel

Dimension : 250 x 155 mm

Level : Dynamic

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It is one of the best short saddles I've used.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great comfort thanks to the shape and padding.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really, to be honest.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It is priced quite competitively. Some come in a bit cheaper like the Fabric mentioned in the review, but some, from the likes of Fizik for instance, are quite a bit more expensive for similar constructions.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a very good all-round saddle for a decent price.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments