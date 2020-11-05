Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle

Selle San Marco's Shortfit Dynamic saddle balances comfort, performance and price very well. I'm a big fan of the shape, and the extra width at the rear gives you a comfortable platform to push against to get the power down.

These short style saddles have really been gaining traction in the marketplace over the last few years, suiting a whole range of riding disciplines.

When you sit on the Shortfit it doesn't really feel like a short saddle, thanks to its curved shape. Some saddles feel like they've just had the nose cut off, but this one feels to be in proportion.

The slightly dropped nose is unobtrusive, and the upwardly curved tail section and 155mm (for the wide model on test here, 134mm for the narrow) width give you plenty of material to push back against when you are really driving the power down on a flat, fast section. When I climb in the saddle, I tend to push myself back as far as I can – I find it reduces lower back pain on long rides or long climbs, so the wide platform here definitely helps.

Selle San Marco says the shape is suitable for both male and female riders, and for use on many terrains. I especially like it for use on the gravel bike.

The Biofoam padding is firm enough to really support you through the pedalling stroke while remaining comfortable, which is also helped by a small amount of hull flex.

Overall, the quality is pretty good, and it is nicely finished, although some saddles we see at this price have an extra layer underneath to create a 'sandwich' for neatness, rather than just seeing the upper glued to the base.

At 195g the Shortfit is actually quite light, especially for a saddle with manganese rails and a carbon fibre-reinforced nylon base.

At £89.99 it's also priced competitively. The Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddle is cheaper at £79.99 and comes with titanium rails, but it is a fair chunk heavier and Emma found that the firm edges of the channel could cause discomfort whereas I had no such issues with the cutout here.

Fizik's Argo R3 saddle uses a similar construction and costs £129.99.

On the whole, I really like the shape of the Shortfit and it's a well-made saddle for the money. The biggest bonus though is the balance of firmness for riding hard without sacrificing overall comfort.

Verdict

Supportive padding and a very comfortable shape for all kinds of riding

