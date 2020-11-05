Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle

Selle San Marco's Shortfit Dynamic saddle balances comfort, performance and price very well. I'm a big fan of the shape, and the extra width at the rear gives you a comfortable platform to push against to get the power down.
These short style saddles have really been gaining traction in the marketplace over the last few years, suiting a whole range of riding disciplines.
When you sit on the Shortfit it doesn't really feel like a short saddle, thanks to its curved shape. Some saddles feel like they've just had the nose cut off, but this one feels to be in proportion.
The slightly dropped nose is unobtrusive, and the upwardly curved tail section and 155mm (for the wide model on test here, 134mm for the narrow) width give you plenty of material to push back against when you are really driving the power down on a flat, fast section. When I climb in the saddle, I tend to push myself back as far as I can – I find it reduces lower back pain on long rides or long climbs, so the wide platform here definitely helps.
Selle San Marco says the shape is suitable for both male and female riders, and for use on many terrains. I especially like it for use on the gravel bike.
The Biofoam padding is firm enough to really support you through the pedalling stroke while remaining comfortable, which is also helped by a small amount of hull flex.
Overall, the quality is pretty good, and it is nicely finished, although some saddles we see at this price have an extra layer underneath to create a 'sandwich' for neatness, rather than just seeing the upper glued to the base.
At 195g the Shortfit is actually quite light, especially for a saddle with manganese rails and a carbon fibre-reinforced nylon base.
At £89.99 it's also priced competitively. The Fabric Line-S Race Flat saddle is cheaper at £79.99 and comes with titanium rails, but it is a fair chunk heavier and Emma found that the firm edges of the channel could cause discomfort whereas I had no such issues with the cutout here.
Fizik's Argo R3 saddle uses a similar construction and costs £129.99.
On the whole, I really like the shape of the Shortfit and it's a well-made saddle for the money. The biggest bonus though is the balance of firmness for riding hard without sacrificing overall comfort.
Verdict
Supportive padding and a very comfortable shape for all kinds of riding
Make and model: Selle San Marco ShortFit Dynamic Saddle
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Selle San Marco says: "The SHORTFIT saddle was created to meet the needs of the most demanding cyclists who, for certain types of training sessions or rides, rotate their bust a lot moving to a position close to the handlebars. The special ergonomic shape of this new saddle features reduced length and ensures proper support in the generous rear section and optimum pressure distribution in the front section.
'The long central cutout (Open -Fit) guarantees all-day comfort and support on the whole length of the saddle. This feature improves the blood ﬂow preventing numbness and provides relief from pressure on the perineum. Recommended for individuals with averagely high pelvic rotation and for women bikers.
'Shortfit features the side profile of the seating surface with a central depression of more than 5 mm that is similar to a curved line. For this reason, it is listed as Waved saddle. Recommended for individuals with both ﬂat back (retroverted pelvis) and accentuated lumbar arch (anteverted pelvis)."
I think it's a saddle that is comfortable for a lot of different ride styles.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Selle San Marco:
Rail : Manganese
Shell : Carbon Fiber Reinforced
Foam : Biofoam
Cover : Microfeel
Dimension : 250 x 155 mm
Level : Dynamic
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It is one of the best short saddles I've used.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great comfort thanks to the shape and padding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, to be honest.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is priced quite competitively. Some come in a bit cheaper like the Fabric mentioned in the review, but some, from the likes of Fizik for instance, are quite a bit more expensive for similar constructions.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very good all-round saddle for a decent price.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
