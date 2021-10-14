"Paint won't save your life": Road cops tell cyclists to ignore dangerous door zone bike lanes; Anti-cyclist bingo: London taxi driver edition; National champs or club 10?; Cav eyes Tour; Pro rider catwalk; Hit-and-run driver + more on the live blog

Ignore the painted line. It doesn’t keep you safe, I’d be on the right side of the white line by at least a foot. — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) October 14, 2021

Surrey Police's now-famous Twitter account for their Roads Policing Unit was back educating road users on safe practice this morning, talking about the door zone. The cops stressed the importance to stay out of the door zone, and for drivers and passengers to use the 'Dutch Reach' to avoid wiping out anyone behind.

Given the video of that 'cycle lane' in Richmond that was doing the rounds on social media and the live blog on Tuesday, some asked how cyclists should deal with cycling infrastructure that aims to put riders within striking distance of a motorist's door. The answer was clear...

Ignore the paint.

Paint won’t save your life - to be honest, it won’t do anything! The lane is yours, use as much of it as you safely need. — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) October 14, 2021

There was plenty of love for the account's work...

What a fantastic twitter account you run!!! So impressed and as ever very grateful to your service. You're doing so much for road safety everywhere. — CyclingMikey tired of road crime. 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇿🇼 (@MikeyCycling) October 14, 2021

It's just the latest example of the force educating road users on social media. In August, they told one driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return their licence. That came just a couple weeks after they had called out a safe driving campaign spreading "dangerous advice" about riding two abreast. But our personal favourite has to be the time they slid into the DMs of one particularly angry motorist calling cyclists dickheads on Twitter.