"Paint won't save your life": Road cops tell cyclists to ignore dangerous door zone bike lanes; Anti-cyclist bingo: London taxi driver edition; National champs or club 10?; Cav eyes Tour; Pro rider catwalk; Hit-and-run driver + more on the live blog

It's Thursday, you're over the hump of the week, you've definitely earned a treat. A quick game of anti-cyclist bingo to get your morning going? And not just any boring old local newspaper game of anti-cyclist bingo... it's the taxi driver edition...
The prompt for this one? TfL's Taxi & Private Hire account making the simple request that drivers, "remember to give cyclists room and check to see if there is anything coming before opening your car door." How dare they...
We're off to a flyer there. The..."any chance...[insert generic rambling about cyclists breaking rules]" is a textbook starter in this game. Obey the rule of the roads, pavement riding, red light jumping and weaving between traffic (otherwise known as filtering). Yep, that's a strong four ticked off already by the man whose bio states he's proudly one of the world-famous London cabbies.
Next up...
Highway Code and red lights. A classic duo.
We're rattling through them now...but wait, what's that? I think we have a winner...Cabbie Ray, take it away...
I make that nine bingo favourites in one 280-character tweet — impressive stuff. I'm particularly pleased Ray is looking out for our welfare by making sure we take regular breaks so we don't get too tired. There were too many other replies to includes more than just the most entertaining.
Elsewhere, we had: cyclists need to use hand signals, "we've become a cyclist nation", more red light comments, wear bright clothing, more red light comments, "No problem I'll also give them ten pounds out the till", more red light comments, cyclists ride too fast, more red light comments, they should be in their cycle lanes...but interestingly not one helmet comment. At least nobody said anything about boat tax...
I'll leave you with this...