Cycling fans report Warner Bros. Discovery to market regulator for “abuse of monopoly” and “price gouging” after moving cycling behind £30.99-a-month paywall, as Tory MP slams “terrible decision”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversial decision to close down Eurosport in the UK and move its cycling coverage to the £30.99-a-month TNT Sports channel has been reported to the Competition and Markets Authority by some disgruntled fans, who argue the move is an abuse of the company’s monopoly position and constitutes price gouging.
Meanwhile, on Friday morning Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty also criticised the decision – which means fans will have to shell out almost £400 a year to watch cycling on TNT Sports from March – which he said will ensure that cycling coverage “is going to become a prohibitively expensive luxury to a huge number of fans”.
On Tuesday, it was confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery that Eurosport, after over three decades of broadcasting, is set to close down in the UK and Ireland from 28 February. The closure comes as Warner Bros. Discovery integrates all the channel’s content onto its main TNT channels, meaning cycling will now be broadcast on TNT Sports rather than Eurosport and, as it is already, available to stream on discovery+.
However, Discovery’s longstanding integration project – which was cited as the key factor behind the demise of cycling-specific streaming platform GCN+ in late 2023 – also means that cycling fans will now have to pay a £30.99-a-month premium discovery+ subscription to watch bike races on TNT, a package which also includes the channel’s other sports coverage, such as Champions League and Premier League football.
That £371.88-a-year package is a whopping 443 per cent more expensive than Discovery’s previous £6.99-a-month basic subscription, a price hike that has understandably been condemned by fans, who have branded it “exploitation” and a decision that will “destroy our sport”.
And now, a number of those fans – as well as cancelling their subscriptions – have lodged formal complaints about Eurosport’s closure and cycling’s move to TNT Sports to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the principal competitive regulator in the UK, responsible for promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour by businesses.
According to one road.cc reader who’s submitted a complaint to the CMA this week, Ben Taylor, Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘integration’ policy represents an “abuse of a monopoly position”.
“I, like many, am flabbergasted at the Discovery+ change to cycling coverage,” Ben told us on Friday. “I’ve reported them to the Competition and Markets Authority for abuse of a monopoly position, quoting the price increases since they built that position.
I would encourage others to do the same. If we hit the CMA with lots of demands, it’s more likely that they’ll take action.”
Ben’s stance was echoed by fellow cycling fan and Reddit user Mike, who urged his fellow viewers on the platform to report the move to the CMA for “price gouging”.
“Warner Bros. have a monopoly in sports broadcasting in several sports and have just gouged the prices,” Mike said.
“It takes two minutes to fill in the form. Putting a snarky comment when cancelling a subscription won’t do much. They’re up as long as one person pays the £31 for every four snarky comments they get.”
If these complaints do eventually prompt some form of action, they wouldn’t represent the first time, of course, that Warner Bros. and its sports offerings have come under the CMA microscope.
In 2022, the regular investigated – and ultimately cleared – plans to form a joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group, which led to BT Sport’s transformation into TNT Sport and, eventually, this year’s merger between TNT and Eurosport.
“BT Sport and Eurosport UK will be brought together to form a sports joint venture for customers, providing the JV with one of the most extensive portfolios of sports rights in the UK and Ireland,” BT said at the time of the CMA’s decision in July 2022.
“Both BT Sport and Eurosport UK will initially retain their separate brands and product propositions in the market before being brought together under a single brand in the future.”
While the venture’s chair Marc Allera described it as “an exciting new offer for live sport programming in the UK”, Discovery Sports Europe’s president Andrew Georgiou said: “Combining the capabilities, portfolios, and scale of BT Sport and Eurosport UK will be a big win for fans in the UK and Ireland, offering a new destination that will feature all the sport they love in one place.”
The idea that Eurosport’s closure represents a “big win” for cycling fans – particularly in the wake of last year’s news that the Tour de France will no longer be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK from 2026 – has not gained much traction both within and outside the sport in recent days, it must be said.
Responding to the news on Friday morning, Ben Obese-Jecty, the Conservative MP for Huntingdon, wrote on social media: “A terrible decision by TNT Sports to put cycling coverage behind a paywall with a 400 per cent price hike.
“With ITV having also lost the free-to-air rights of the Tour de France, next month cycling coverage is going to become a prohibitively expensive luxury to a huge number of fans.”
On Wednesday, Lidl-Trek’s British star Tao Geoghegan Hart became one of the first pros to speak out about the decision, which he described as a “huge shame”, while also questioning the “monopoly” on coverage in the UK.
“As of yet, I’ve seen little comment from pro cycling itself, especially from the many GB riders whose profiles, families, and fans it impacts so greatly,” the 2020 Giro d’Italia winner wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“Let’s be clear, the sport going behind such a large paywall is a huge problem. Professional sports are all competing for the same audience. Cycling is completely reliant on this audience, it is how teams justify themselves to sponsors spending millions a year.
“Only a few teams can realistically promise a sponsor to win the Tour, but all teams can demonstrate good ROI when capturing so many eyes, hearts, and minds. It’s not only wins that can be of value. It’s the journey and the heartache too.
“I find it hard to believe many fans will be able to justify this increase in costs to follow our races and those of our female colleagues. This is a huge shame. Cycling provides such great entertainment and inspiration to so many.
“GB fans are living a real high point of the sport. There are so many GB professionals, with Tom Pidcock winning his first race for his new team this afternoon a great example of that.
“To be clear on something that many don’t understand, teams receive zero remuneration from TV rights. What do I want to say? For amateur riders, cycling has become a very expensive sport or passion. Now as a GB fan, following the upper echelons of the sport has also suddenly and massively increased in cost.
“I think it is now very relevant to realise where this money is going and where it is not. And perhaps to question the monopoly held over the sports UK coverage.
“I welcome all opinions on this and am curious to hear how many people have cancelled their subscriptions. This season I’ll try to champion more accessible media. I’ll remain incredibly grateful to our sponsors. I’ll also be very interested to hear from you all which platforms myself and Lidl-Trek should consider collaborating with.
“We want and need to remain available to all of the huge British audience that has been built up over the last 15 years of astronomic success.”
But the issue with cycling is that the teams participating see none of this money. Football, cricket, golf all see money paid to players or teams for the TV rights. Nothing is paid by the tv companies to the cycling teams or people participating. There has to be a fundamental change to how cycling is funded because currently you will be paying £30 a month to a corporation who will give as little as they can get away with to cycling.
I'm absolutely certain the viewing figures will drop, I have many friends who watch the TDF in summer just to see the scenery and have very little interest in cycling. They of course will certainly not be paying any subscription so will no longer watch the TDF. Which sort of is one of the main selling points of any cycling tour - to show and highlight the amazing places in that country that it passes through.
so big loss for the teams and a big loss for France in general.
There's another approach - contact the governing bodies of the other sports that you watch and have them throw their weight about somewhat.
The UCI may not care, but Big Tennis / Skiiing / Ice hockey / Archery / Fencing / Snooker / Biathlon / Judo / Speedway etc etc are all in the same (sinking) boat - you can't watch any of that either unless you pony up £30.99 a month. Lower viewing figures means lower value for sponsors, lower exposure for competitors, and lower profile of their sport.
Give me a £4.99/month per-sport subscription, and I'd be interested, for the two sports I actually watch.
But isn't this just what any monopoly does? Because they can and nobody has any alternative.
It feels to me TNT have over spent on obtaining football coverage rights (again! I was suckered into OnDigital and ITV Sport back in the day) for which most people will probably be choosing between Sky Sports and TNT and I would suggest Sky is the better option for football anyway (not that I have a subscription).
So the only way to shore up that investment is to get others not interested in football to the party to pay for it while suggesting it is for sports fans. Assumptions are that you like one sport you like them all so will be happy to pay. While it has worked for Sky, lets be honest Sky's offering is 90% football with a bit of Cricket. Even Sky realised that F1 should have it's own subscription.
TNT paid the market going rate for football subs as they're done through an auction with rights holders
The market regulator fixed it so no one broadcaster could take all the Premier league rights, which resulted in the fragmentation across multiple broadcasters & subscriptions and ultimately higher costs paid by fans.
So be careful what you wish for.
Paying the "market rate" doesn't mean they didn't pay too much.
Fundamentally I agree with both principles - the division of football packages (thanks OFT/CMA) has been bad for consumers - rather than generating competition it has created a portfolio of expensive subscriptions rather than just one.
I also won't argue with the contention that this reeks of fans of smaller sports being made to subsidise football coverage. TNT (and its predecessor challengers whether Setanta or w/e) have always faced the challenge that they are fundamentally an add on for those hardcore football fans who want more than just Sky's offering.
What I think is the bigger shame out of all of this is that it makes all sport less accessible for viewers. As long as I can remember as a kid in the 90s, I would have a fortnightly plea to my parents to let me stay up and watch the Man United Champions League games on ITV. Every lever was pulled - pjs before kick off, clean teeth at half time - that's all lost and I can't remember the last time I watched European Football as in truth one sports subscription is an indulgence that I can afford but not justify - an additional subscription is untenable.
That said, don't hold your breath - I don't think the CMA will take this on. Market definition is fiendishly complex but there's quite a lot on what the market is for sports rights and TV coverage, its not straightforward but I don't think this is a case the CMA would take on - especially not at the moment when its taken a kicking for being anti-business from every possible angle and is definitely not in an "open lots of complex cases" mindset.
443 per cent of the previous price, which is 343 per cent more. Still a ridiculous increase, but numbers matter.
Keep those complaints flooding in to the CMA, but with the right percentages.
Yup. Also
Nope. More like one for every three and a half (or two for every seven, if you prefer).