"I'd get rid of every bloody bicycle lane – they drive me mad": Christopher Biggins' Radio 2 rant; Global warming on show at Flanders; Deliveroo strike; Fasted 500; Cycling boom: bicycle journeys up 47 per cent; Buoyancy Bikes + more on the live blog

There's been a fair bit of confusion since the Humber Bridge was closed indefinitely to cyclists and pedestrians over the Easter weekend. A spokesperson for the Humber Bridge Board said: "Due to a recent incident, we have taken the decision to close the footways on both sides of the Humber Bridge for an indefinite period."

The decision comes after several deaths at the bridge during March. As a sign of the confusion, yesterday a cyclist was told he could ride across on the carriageway by staff before being told he couldn't at the other end by police.

This is the alternate route via Goole that Google Maps recommended...

Several readers compared the situation to the Dartford crossing of the Thames which doesn't allow cyclists and the Tyne foot/bicycle tunnel which has been shut for maintenance. qwerty360 said in the Tyne's case, alternatives for cyclists had been arranged: "When the Tyne foot/bicycle tunnel is shut (e.g. for maintenance), they run a shuttle bus through the toll road tunnel.

"Something to do with the road authority, in this case the Humber Bridge Board which is why they can close the right of way, having a legal obligation to consider alternative routes as part of doing closures. In this case they could close a lane and use it as a foot and cycle path. Of course that would mean inconveniencing motorists. Both in Tyne and Dartford, the alternative routes are a fraction of the distance you have to travel here!"

Coinneach Canavan explained when works were done on the Erskine Bridge "one side was closed at a time to allow cyclists and pedestrians to use the other side."

4-caster added: "What is a pedestrian or cyclist expected to do? Go round by Goole? Or not commute to work? The Humber Bridge Board should provide a shuttle service to carry people who are banned from crossing the bridge through no fault of their own. It says on their website 'the Humber Bridge is currently open to all traffic, except for abnormal loads wider than 4 metres (13.1ft) or heavier than 44 tons.' Some people say that cyclists should catch a bus, but that doesn't help those who need the bike to reach their final destination."