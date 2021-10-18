Anti-LTN protesters vandalise planters and hang banner at councillor's house; "Bet you a tenner you can't carry that"; National champs reaction; Italian pros injured by driver; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

These were the scenes in Dulwich over the weekend as some, angry at local low traffic neighbourhoods, protested the schemes. The group had signs, one saying 'We want our roads back!' and vandalised one of the planters stopping drivers from using a shortcut.
The road closed sign had 'mind closed' scribbled over it, and a sign saying 'Cyclists against road closures' was stuck in the planter. Slightly more worrying was the news Labour councillor Margy Newens, a supporter of the road closures, had "a banner from the anti-LTN demonstration strategically placed on my garden wall".
Newens said: "Very shaken to be targeted for hate in my home again today of all days. Abusers just letting me know they know where I live? And letting everyone else know too? Feeling rather sick."
Some questioned if our 'cyclists against road closures' sign maker even owns a bike, while others pointed out the irony their protest was conveniently unaffected by passing traffic, thanks to the planter...
LTNs, for whatever reason, seem to attract a passionate reaction from those who oppose them. Our archives have more than a few cases of LTN vandalism, and back in August two people were arrested in nearby Lambeth in connection with vandalism and removal of signs.
Elsewhere in the capital, one LTN in Hackney was vandalised within 24 hours of installation, while another scheme in Ealing had oil poured on the road. Vandalism has been reported in Manchester too, where a motorist filmed themself ramming a planter off the road.
The city's cycling and walking commissioner Chris Boardman responded to the incident by insisting anti-LTN vandals "won't intimidate us".
