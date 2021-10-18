Support road.cc

Anti-LTN protesters vandalise planters and hang banner at councillor's house; "Bet you a tenner you can't carry that"; National champs reaction; Italian pros injured by driver; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Here we go again...Dan Alexander is the man behind the keyboard today, bringing you all your live blog action
Mon, Oct 18, 2021 08:58
Anti-LTN protesters vandalise planters and hang banner at councillor's house;
10:10
Androni Giocattoli pros in hospital after collision with driver in Italy

Italian pros Simone Ravanelli and Luca Chirico were hit by a driver while training near Padua this weekend and were quickly rushed to hospital for x-rays and treatment. The pair were hit by the driver as the vehicle left a petrol station.

Euro Weekly News reports Chirico suffered a compound fracture to his right collarbone, while Ravanelli suffered a fracture to the talus of his right ankle. The team shared the news on Twitter: "Best wishes for a speedy recovery to our Simone Ravanelli and Luca Chirico who were hit by a car while training on the Padovan roads ahead of Sunday’s last race of the season."

Ravanelli rode this year's Giro d'Italia, finishing tenth on stage 12 won by Andrea Vendrame from the breakaway.

08:52
National champs reaction: Ben Swift keeps jersey for another year, Pfeiffer Georgi claims women's crown

The weekend of national champs racing began on Friday with the nighttime circuit races over the Lincoln cobbles. Ethan Hayter set himself up for a shot at the hat-trick, adding the crit crown to his TT title. Jo Tindley of the not-so easily said Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes – Heidi Kjeldsen team took the women's race solo.

Yesterday, it was time for the main event of the week — the road races. First up, Pfeiffer Georgi backed up her eighth place at the Women's Tour by earning a sharp new jersey for next year. Josie Nelson took silver, while Hour Record breaker Joss Lowden was third.

On the men's side, Ineos Grenadiers made it a clean sweep of TT, circuit race and road race, but it wasn't Hayter this time...Ben Swift defended his title, powering away from Fred Wright and Harry Tanfield on the final ascent of Michaelgate. Tanfield was heartbreakingly caught by Hayter's late surge and ended up off the podium. 

08:35
"Bet you a tenner you can't get this double wardrobe on your bike": Pedal Me rider makes some extra cash on the side

Turns out yes you can carry a double wardrobe on a bike... 

08:15
Weekend round-up: Cav tattoo, cycling pet peeves, road.cc podcast with Alexander Richardson, overshoes and a very flash Focus
roadcc podcast episode 9 lead image

So, what did you miss while you were out enjoying a couple of days off? 

On Saturday we had the story of the fan who proved his love for Cav by getting a great big tattoo of his face on his leg. We were talking tats on the Friday live blog, little did we know Paul James was about to blow the competition out the water. Check it out here...

At the end of last week we released the next episode of our podcast. This time we're talking about bike-jackings — what can be done to stop the worrying trend? We caught up with Alpecin-Fenix pro Alexander Richardson, the most high-profile victim of one of the Richmond Park incidents, to hear about his frightening experience.

We also discuss our cycling pet peeves...get ready for red light jumping and those who don't say hello...

Elsewhere on the site, there's a buyer's guide for overshoes if you're looking for a solution to cold feet now that the weather has turned...and our bike at bedtime was Focus’ top-flight racey Izalco Max 9.9...

07:24
Anti-LTN protesters vandalise planters and hang banner at councillor's house

These were the scenes in Dulwich over the weekend as some, angry at local low traffic neighbourhoods, protested the schemes. The group had signs, one saying 'We want our roads back!' and vandalised one of the planters stopping drivers from using a shortcut.

The road closed sign had 'mind closed' scribbled over it, and a sign saying 'Cyclists against road closures' was stuck in the planter. Slightly more worrying was the news Labour councillor Margy Newens, a supporter of the road closures, had "a banner from the anti-LTN demonstration strategically placed on my garden wall".

Newens said: "Very shaken to be targeted for hate in my home again today of all days. Abusers just letting me know they know where I live? And letting everyone else know too? Feeling rather sick."

Some questioned if our 'cyclists against road closures' sign maker even owns a bike, while others pointed out the irony their protest was conveniently unaffected by passing traffic, thanks to the planter...

LTNs, for whatever reason, seem to attract a passionate reaction from those who oppose them. Our archives have more than a few cases of LTN vandalism, and back in August two people were arrested in nearby Lambeth in connection with vandalism and removal of signs.

Elsewhere in the capital, one LTN in Hackney was vandalised within 24 hours of installation, while another scheme in Ealing had oil poured on the road. Vandalism has been reported in Manchester too, where a motorist filmed themself ramming a planter off the road.

The city's cycling and walking commissioner Chris Boardman responded to the  incident by insisting anti-LTN vandals "won't intimidate us".

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

