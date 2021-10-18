Anti-LTN protesters vandalise planters and hang banner at councillor's house; "Bet you a tenner you can't carry that"; National champs reaction; Italian pros injured by driver; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

So, what did you miss while you were out enjoying a couple of days off?

On Saturday we had the story of the fan who proved his love for Cav by getting a great big tattoo of his face on his leg. We were talking tats on the Friday live blog, little did we know Paul James was about to blow the competition out the water. Check it out here...

At the end of last week we released the next episode of our podcast. This time we're talking about bike-jackings — what can be done to stop the worrying trend? We caught up with Alpecin-Fenix pro Alexander Richardson, the most high-profile victim of one of the Richmond Park incidents, to hear about his frightening experience.

We also discuss our cycling pet peeves...get ready for red light jumping and those who don't say hello...

Elsewhere on the site, there's a buyer's guide for overshoes if you're looking for a solution to cold feet now that the weather has turned...and our bike at bedtime was Focus’ top-flight racey Izalco Max 9.9...