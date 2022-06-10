“Making my blood boil”: ITV’s Highway Code programme annoys motorists; “Dangerous” cyclists arrested for riding on Isle of Man TT course; The battle of the cycling goalkeepers; More marginal clothing gains from Ineos + more on the live blog

It’s a fittingly inauspicious end to the career of one of this generation’s most mercurial riders, as Ilnur Zakarin confirms that he will retire from professional cycling after his Gazprom-RusVelo squad ceased activities in the wake of the UCI’s ban on Russian-backed teams.

After originally planning to retire at the end of 2022, the 32-year-old, who enjoyed his best years while leading his home Katusha team in the mid-2010s, announced this week on Instagram that he was calling an end to his decade-long career in the middle of the season to concentrate on Inex Club, a Cyprus-based training company for amateurs and pros.

“I officially announce my retirement from [my] cycle sport career,” he wrote.

“I’ve had more than 20 years of different competitions, success and obstacles, achievements and failures. Now I'm ready to move on. This is a new stage and a new start.

“I'm starting a new chapter of my life, and it’s still tied to sports.

“Inex Club is a club for cycling lovers, that provides lots of opportunities. This is what I really like doing, and something I'm going to give myself into.”

The Tatarstan-born rider’s career was perhaps marked from the outset by a two-year doping ban for an anabolic steroid in 2009, when Zakarin was just 19.

He eventually made his way to the top of the sport in 2015 after signing for Katusha, where he established himself as a gifted if fragile stage racer.

GC success at the Tour de Romandie and a Giro d’Italia stage win during his debut season at the Russian WorldTour outfit were followed a year later by victory in the mountains at the Tour de France.

His win at the Tour came less than two months after breaking his collarbone in a horrific crash at the Giro, on the same descent of the Colle dell'Agnello which dramatically dashed the hopes of pink jersey Steven Kruijswijk.

Firmly cemented as Russia’s best grand tour hope, in 2017 Zakarin finished fifth at the Giro and third overall at the Vuelta a España behind winner Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali, before adding a top ten at the Tour in 2018 and another Giro mountain stage in 2019.

However, an ill-starred spell at the doomed CCC outfit in 2020 and the sporting repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have seen Zakarin’s career peter out, and with no takers in a crowded transfer market, the enigmatic 32-year-old’s career ends just as it started, in controversy and confusion.