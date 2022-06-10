Support road.cc

Live blog

“Making my blood boil”: ITV’s Highway Code programme annoys motorists; “Dangerous” cyclists arrested for riding on Isle of Man TT course; The battle of the cycling goalkeepers; More marginal clothing gains from Ineos + more on the live blog

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the weekend (almost) and Ryan Mallon is here to give you that Friday feeling with the last live blog of the week…
Fri, Jun 10, 2022 09:52
11:59
Ilnur Zakarin wins Giro 2015 Stage 11 in Imola (pciture ANSA, Dal Zennaro)
Ilnur Zakarin retires following Gazprom-RusVelo suspension

It’s a fittingly inauspicious end to the career of one of this generation’s most mercurial riders, as Ilnur Zakarin confirms that he will retire from professional cycling after his Gazprom-RusVelo squad ceased activities in the wake of the UCI’s ban on Russian-backed teams.

After originally planning to retire at the end of 2022, the 32-year-old, who enjoyed his best years while leading his home Katusha team in the mid-2010s, announced this week on Instagram that he was calling an end to his decade-long career in the middle of the season to concentrate on Inex Club, a Cyprus-based training company for amateurs and pros.

“I officially announce my retirement from [my] cycle sport career,” he wrote.

“I’ve had more than 20 years of different competitions, success and obstacles, achievements and failures. Now I'm ready to move on. This is a new stage and a new start.

“I'm starting a new chapter of my life, and it’s still tied to sports.

“Inex Club is a club for cycling lovers, that provides lots of opportunities. This is what I really like doing, and something I'm going to give myself into.”

The Tatarstan-born rider’s career was perhaps marked from the outset by a two-year doping ban for an anabolic steroid in 2009, when Zakarin was just 19.

He eventually made his way to the top of the sport in 2015 after signing for Katusha, where he established himself as a gifted if fragile stage racer.

GC success at the Tour de Romandie and a Giro d’Italia stage win during his debut season at the Russian WorldTour outfit were followed a year later by victory in the mountains at the Tour de France.

His win at the Tour came less than two months after breaking his collarbone in a horrific crash at the Giro, on the same descent of the Colle dell'Agnello which dramatically dashed the hopes of pink jersey Steven Kruijswijk.

Firmly cemented as Russia’s best grand tour hope, in 2017 Zakarin finished fifth at the Giro and third overall at the Vuelta a España behind winner Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali, before adding a top ten at the Tour in 2018 and another Giro mountain stage in 2019.

However, an ill-starred spell at the doomed CCC outfit in 2020 and the sporting repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have seen Zakarin’s career peter out, and with no takers in a crowded transfer market, the enigmatic 32-year-old’s career ends just as it started, in controversy and confusion.

10:55
Isle of Man
Cyclists cautioned by police for riding on Isle of Man TT course

Two groups of cyclists attending the Isle of Man TT have been cautioned for riding their bikes on the Mountain Road, a key part of the road race course which is shut to cyclists for the two-week duration of the event.

While cyclists are banned from the A18 that connects Douglas and Ramsey during the TT period, a temporary one-way system for motor traffic is also implemented to increase road safety.

The cyclists, comprised of two separate groups from Swindon and Leeds, were arrested for riding the wrong way up the one-way system at a time when the road was closed to all vehicles to allow emergency services to treat a motorbike rider who had been injured.

Police told the BBC that the cyclists’ “dangerous action” could have been worse if the road had been open.

“Had they been on it when we opened it again, we would have sent hundreds of bikes whizzing towards them", Sgt Andrew Reed said.

Reed also advised visitors to the TT to “do your research” concerning road closures and to adhere to the “clear warning signs” on the Mountain Road.

He added that police are “not persecuting cyclists, it is purely a safety factor that anything that is slow moving on that Mountain Road during TT, we don't want there for safety.”

10:35
Move over Ganna’s flaps, step forward Rowe’s parachute pockets

The Ineos Grenadiers, once again returning to the forefront of cycling innovation…

10:02
Juan Ayuso out of Dauphiné with fever and stomach issues

A blow for my fantasy league team here (and the rider himself, obviously), as 19-year-old Spanish sensation Juan Ayuso has been forced to withdraw from the Critérium du Dauphiné after coming down with a nasty illness.

The UAE Team Emirates rider, who has been consistently impressive during his first full year in the pro ranks and was sitting eighth on GC this morning, reportedly complained of discomfort and diarrhoea before yesterday’s stage.

For some reason – it certainly wasn’t to protect his or the peloton’s health – Ayuso was allowed to continue on stage five to Chaintré, which resulted in him developing a fever and mild dehydration (I’m shocked), leading to his withdrawal from the race this morning.

Needless to say, some weren’t impressed with UAE’s somewhat laissez-faire, 1960s-style approach to their rider’s health:

09:36
Foster versus Mignolet: the battle of the cycling goalkeepers

Is Ben Foster’s reign as the cycling goalkeeper under threat?

Well, according to Ineos rider Laurens De Plus, former Sunderland and Liverpool shot stopper Simon Mignolet is also no slouch on a bike, prompting team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart to challenge the pair to a race… 

England versus Belgium, ex-Man United versus ex-Liverpool, 60cm frame versus 60cm frame – forget the Dauphiné, this is the pre-Tour warm up the world needs.

I can see it now, live on YouTube, hashtags galore, first to the lighthouse on Mallorca's Cap de Formentor.

Although, by the sounds of things, big Ben needs a couple of spins up the Sa Calobra to get himself into race shape…

08:44
“Making my blood boil”: ITV’s Highway Code programme annoys motorists

The changes to the Highway Code, designed to protect vulnerable road users, were the centre of an investigation on ITV’s Tonight programme last night (I know, six months behind the times, but this TV business doesn’t happen overnight…).

Compared to the rather inflammatory cycling safety segment on Countryfile a few weeks ago, the programme itself – from what I gathered by switching between it and the Women’s Tour highlights on ITV4 – was quite a balanced one.

It considered the actual changes to the Highway Code themselves, the extent to which motorists have been made aware of the revisions introduced in January (with vox pops at a classic car show in Eastbourne underlining how little people actually read the code), and the experiences of cyclists on the roads.

> Highway Code changes: Department for Transport finally announces publicity campaign to increase awareness

A poll conducted by the show found that 25 percent of people still believe that a car driver has right of way when turning left, and that half of those surveyed think that cyclists should stay to the left of the lane when approaching junctions – results which confirm Cycling UK’s belief (despite the hundreds, maybe thousands, of road.cc articles on the subject…) that the new changes haven’t been publicised enough.

So not so bad then, as far as these things go. 

However, a quick glance at Twitter will tell you that not everything is well in car world, where the programme seemed to hit a nerve, judging by some of the tweets:

(Sounds like a pleasant chap...) 

Neither can I, neither can I.... 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

