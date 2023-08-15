Canyon launches all-new Endurace CFR as “arguably the fastest endurance road bike ever made”: First look

Canyon has introduced new Endurace CFR and CF SLX endurance bikes that offer space for tyres up to 35mm wide, internal storage, adjustable handlebar width, and improved aerodynamic efficiency. Canyon says the new bikes offer both comfort and speed, describing the CFR as “arguably the fastest endurance road bike ever made”. Here’s everything you need to know along with our initial impressions having ridden the Canyon Endurace CFR Di2.

“The all-new Endurace CFR and CF SLX ranges take the Endurace’s signature speed and benchmark compliance to a whole new level, and add in a fine-tuneable fit and sleek integration to enhance every ride,” says Canyon.

These new bikes sit above the entry-level carbon Endurace CF, aluminium Endurace AL, and rim brake-equipped Endurace RB, Canyon having introduced updated versions of these early last year.

Handlebar borrowed from the Aeroad

Canyon has added its CP0018 Aerocockpit (combined handlebar and stem) to the Endurance CFR and CF SLX bikes for the first time. This is the width-adjustable bar that first appeared on Canyon’s Aeroad aero road bike.

“[The CP0018] solves the problem many riders have with fully integrated cockpit setups, removing complexity and adding adjustability for a dialled-in fit and travel practicality,” says Canyon.

“The CP0018 places a wide range of adjustments in the rider’s hands that can be carried out in minutes. By providing three distinct, frame size-dependent width positions and a selection of different spacers, riders can choose from up to 12 clean configurations, with 15mm of height (in 5 mm increments) and 40 mm width adjustment (in 20mm increments), to fine-tune their position.”

Everything you need to make the adjustments is included with the bike.

Top tube now offers internal storage

The updated Endurace CFR and CF SLX are Canyon’s first road bikes to offer storage within the frame. Access is via a cover at the front end of the top tube. The idea is that you can store away maintenance essentials ready for when they’re required.

“Our LOAD Top Tube Storage system neatly stows vital tools away for extra peace of mind on every ride,” says Canyon. “The padded neoprene Tool Sleeve seamlessly houses the Canyon 3-in-1 Mintool, comprising a ratchet with eight tool bits, a Dynaplug and CO 2 inflator, a 16g CO 2 cartridge and Canyon Slim Tyre Levers.”

All Endurace CFR and CF SLX bikes are sold with the neoprene sleeve included, but not with the tools installed. You can either buy them individually or as a bundle when ordering or later on via canyon.com.

You get increased tyre clearance

Canyon has increased frame and fork spacing on the Endurace CFR and CF SLX bikes to allow the use of tyres up to 35mm wide, bringing them into line with the latest Endurance CF that was introduced last year.

“It has been well documented that wider tyres run at lower pressures roll faster in real-world conditions, while the extra volume also acts as suspension to deliver a smoother ride,” says Canyon

“The Endurace is certainly more capable now thanks to that extra clearance, ready for rough roads and smooth dirt excursions if that’s the terrain you have on your doorstep,” says Canyon.

That said, the Endurace is still very much a road bike rather than a gravel bike. Although fitting 35mm tyres would allow you to tackle well-maintained gravel, Canyon says, “For a true mixed terrain setup, riders will be more at home on bikes like the Grail and Grizl that are dedicated gravel bikes with the tyre clearance and frame geometries to match.”

The bikes aren’t shipped with 35mm tyres, though.

“All Endurace CFR and Endurace CF SLX models are equipped with wide 32mm tyres at the rear as most of the rider’s weight is transferred through the rear wheel,” says Canyon. “Up front we fit 30mm rubber to strike a balance between compliance, rolling resistance and aerodynamic performance.

“Modern 22mm internal width rims are featured across the Endurace CFR and CF SLX range, and naturally, all tyres and rims are tubeless-ready.”

Canyon promises improved aerodynamics

Although aerodynamics might not be top of your priorities list for an endurance bike, Canyon is keen to point out that “aero optimisation is a benefit for all riders [and] the longer you ride for, the more it matters”. With this in mind, it has worked with long-term aero partner Swiss Side on the new Endurace models.

“Key to this partnership is a balanced approach to aero optimisation while not losing sight of core performance characteristics like handling and stiffness-to-weight – the goal is the fastest bikes out in the real world, not just in a CFD [computational fluid dynamics] simulation,” says Canyon.

“The front end of the bike with surfaces first exposed to the wind is where the biggest gains are to be made. On the Endurace CFR and CF SLX, a clean front end is ensured thanks to our CP0018 Aerocockpit configuration that not only removes exposed lines and cables but also enables a narrower head tube that further reduces frontal surface area. This approach is extended to the new forks that are sleeker in profile with a longer chord than the previous Endurace, as well as in the new, more slender down tube construction.”

Canyon says that all of these changes have resulted in “a significant 7-watt improvement over the previous Endurace measured at 45 km/h [28mph]”. In other words, you’ll be able to hold that speed while putting out less power, according to Canyon.

Geometry designed for comfort

As you’d expect, the Endurace bikes are built to geometries that are a little more relaxed than those of Canyon’s full-on race bikes.

“Taking size medium as a reference, the Endurace possesses a 27mm higher stack and 15mm shorter reach resulting in a less aggressive 1.56 stack-to-reach ratio over the Ultimate’s 1.43.” says Canyon.

“The result of this approach is a more open fit… that enables the rider to sit slightly more upright, reducing pressure on the lower back, core and shoulders.”

Both the new Endurace CFR and Endurace CF SLX come in eight frame sizes from 3XS to 2XL, designed for riders from 152cm to over 200cm tall.

“As on previous Endurace generations, size 2XS and 3XS bikes now roll on more proportional 650B wheels for consistent handling across all frame sizes,” says Canyon.

S15 VCLS 2.0 comfort seatpost remains in the range

Canyon’s S15 VCLS 2.0 comfort seatpost remains a feature of the range, and that’s great news as far as we’re concerned. When we reviewed it individually we said that this post “adds a good dollop of seated comfort without much weight penalty”.

“It uses an ingenious leaf-spring arrangement to give a more comfortable ride, a much more noticeable improvement than on most other ‘comfort-enhancing’ seatposts,” said our reviewer Jez Ash.

The two carbon blades can flex up to 20mm to smooth the ride.

No mudguard attachments

Many riders, particularly those from the UK, like to see mudguard attachments on an endurance bike, but Canyon has decided not to include them.

“In order to maintain the desired handling characteristics without having to extend the wheelbase too much to achieve the required ISO (International Organization for Standardization) foot clearance, we decided to forgo fixed fender compatibility on the new Endurace CFR and CF SLX,” says Canyon. “Riders who value fenders for all-seasons riding in wet conditions can find great solutions in our Grail and Grizl line-ups.”

What’s the difference between the Endurace CFR and the CF SLX?

The Endurace CFR and CF SLX share many features. All models offer top tube storage, the width-adjustable Canyon CP0018 Aerocockpit, and the S15 VCLS 2.0 seatpost, for example. They share the same geometries too, but the framesets are made differently.

“The frame and forks on the Endurace CFR are created using the highest grades of carbon and precision manufacturing processes to deliver class-leading stiffness-to-weight, tipping the scales 100g below the new Endurace CF SLX,” says Canyon.

The Canyon Endurace CFR bikes are built up with top-level groupsets too: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, SRAM Red AXS, and Campagnolo Super Record WRL.

The Canyon Endurace CF SLX bikes are built up with second and third tier groupsets from Shimano and SRAM.

What models are available?

Endurace CFR

Endurace CFR WRL

Groupset Campagnolo Super Record WRL

Wheels Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO

Claimed weight 7.2kg

Price £9,499

Endurace CFR Di2

Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Shimano Spider Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss ERC 1100

Claimed weight 7.3kg

Price £8,999

Endurace CFR AXS

Groupset SRAM Red AXS, Quarq Spider Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss ERC 1100

Claimed weight 7.3kg

Price £8,999

Endurace CF SLX

Endurace CF SLX 8 AXS

Groupset SRAM Force AXS, Quarq Spider Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss ERC 1400

Claimed weight 7.8kg

Price £5,249

Endurace CF SLX 8 Aero

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2, 4iiii Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss ERC 1400

Claimed weight 7.8kg

Price £4,999

Endurace CF SLX 8 Di2

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2, 4iiii Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss Endurance LN

Claimed weight 8.3kg

Price £3,999

Endurace CF SLX 7 AXS

Groupset SRAM Rival AXS, Quarq Spindle Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss Endurance LN

Claimed weight 8.7kg

Price £3,849

Endurace CF SLX 7 Di2

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2, 4iiii Power Meter

Wheels DT Swiss Endurance LN

Claimed weight 8.5kg

Price £3,499

Our initial impressions of the Canyon Endurace CFR Di2...

We’ve had a Canyon Endurace CFR Di2 here at road.cc ahead of the launch and Stu Kerton has been riding it. We’ll run a full review soon but, in the meantime, here are Stu’s initial thoughts on the new bike.

“I’ve spent a bit of time aboard the Endurace CFR Di2 and it feels brilliantly balanced throughout, making it what I’d call a ‘real-world road bike’.

“It’s quick – very quick indeed – and while plenty of that is down to some very impressive frame and fork stiffness, plus the sub-7.5kg weight of this Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 model, the majority of it comes from the bike’s compliance and the geometry.

“It behaves very much like a race bike, responding well to being ridden hard, and the way it is set up and designed means that it can be ridden flat out on even the poorest of surfaces, helped by the wider tyres and the flex from the VCLS seatpost.

“The geometry works alongside those two, with the front-end measurements and angles just taking the edge off the steering speed, bringing with it a feeling of control and confidence in areas where the surface beneath you would normally recommend backing off the pace on a more aggressive, race-specific machine.

“If you don’t want to ride on the rivet full-time, the Endurace is the ideal machine for tackling those long-distance challenges, whether personal or competitive. The ride position feels relaxed and easy to live with and if you ease back into a more sedate pace, it doesn’t lose that responsive feel.

“So far, I’d describe riding the Endurace as rewarding.”

We'll have a full review on road.cc too. In the meantime, get more details from canyon.com.