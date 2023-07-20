Fans unimpressed as Jasper Philipsen accused of "bullying" rival in bizarre Tour de France incident; "When athletes keep it real": Pogačar's brutally honest f-bomb TV interview; Stage 18 updates; Pro nutrition tips from the peloton + more on the live blog

Controversial calling Tadej the face of Gen Z cycling over Remco? Jonas just scrapes into millennial age ranges, so no issues there.

Anyway, we suggested the fresh-faced white jersey had managed to win more fans in defeat on yesterday's stage, something backed up by your comments.

wtjs: "The pair of them [Jonas and Tadej] mostly avoid meaningless comments at the post-race interviews that they have to put up with, as far as that's possible when you're knackered after an ordeal such as a TdF stage. Pogačar, in particular, is honest like (to name but two) Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock and says what he thinks (probably against advice from the team) so that is bound to expose him to criticism when he suffers a reverse.

"He's all the more admirable for that. He had a bad day, but he's still there, battling on, and remains a phenomenal athlete. Armstrong was also a great athlete, but an unpleasant person. I doubt if it will become necessary to say that about either Pogacar or Vingegaard, or most of the riders in this great race.

"These are a couple of the greatest champions of all. Pogacar, as said below, has earned even greater respect from me — not that he needs it. For some reason unknown to me, I was vaguely supporting Vingegaard (they're both foreign riders on foreign teams after all!) but I was never not supporting Pogacar. He's a genuine, endearing character."

Miller: "I didn't think I could love Pogi any more than I already do. Turns out I can."

Not everyone's all aboard the fan club, however, HarrogateSpa asking what people like about the two-time Tour champion, saying he finds him "immature and irritating"...

bobbinogs: "For me it is a fairly long list. Without wishing to appear a fanboy, he basically appears to genuingly enjoy riding a bike and racing, being competitive whilst avoiding getting dragged into crap involving/blaming others. He will try things out, he will smash up a climb to give the others a prod, he avoids speaking in meaningless soundbites, he doesn't get dragged into 'let's make the whole season about one three-week race', etc. Basically, he is a great asset to the sport, and yet fallible with it which makes him all the more human. Probably enough to go on for now."

Miller: "I particularly appreciate him being present to race through a large part of the season. That probably hurts his TdF ambitions but it's so much more enjoyable for a fan of the sport than these robotic riders who turn up for the Tour, somehow in invincible form, and are invisible the rest of the season. We've had so many of those already."

Simon E: "And in the end he's human, he's just a bloke racing his bicycle. I don't see him as immature, more that he brings smiles and spontaneity to the sport as well as a genuine competitiveness. But I wouldn't want them all try to be the same.

"I also hope that this also means we stop seeing all the tedious speculation of him being 'the next Merckx'. Because it's bollocks. I also think lots of people may have had an inaccurate or slightly skewed perception of Marc Soler, which perhaps might have been adjusted a little after yesterday."