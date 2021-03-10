"As an avid rider and lover of all things bike-related, this is horrifying": Ink-redibly bad cycling tattoo; Stacked startlist at Tirreno-Adriatico + more on the live blog

Peter Sagan is back racing again for the first time this year, starting his season at Tirreno-Adriatico. The Italian week-long stage race has attracted a stacked field this year with: Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, Geraint Thomas, Tadej Pogačar, Egan Bernal, Simon Yates, Greg Van Avermaet, Mikel Landa, Jakob Fuglsang, Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana, Caleb Ewan, Thibaut Pinot, Filippo Ganna, Michal Kwiatkowski and João Almeida all taking to the start line in Lido di Camaiore today...That's not bad is it?

We'll keep you updated with stage one of Tirreno as well as stage four of Paris-Nice throughout the day here on the live blog...