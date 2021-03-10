Support road.cc

Live blog

"As an avid rider and lover of all things bike-related, this is horrifying": Ink-redibly bad cycling tattoo; Stacked startlist at Tirreno-Adriatico + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be picking out the best bits from the cycling world to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Mar 10, 2021 09:01
Bike tattoo (Reddit/ DustlessPage)
11:25
11:13
Stellar startlist at Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan is back racing again for the first time this year, starting his season at Tirreno-Adriatico. The Italian week-long stage race has attracted a stacked field this year with: Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, Geraint Thomas, Tadej Pogačar, Egan Bernal, Simon Yates, Greg Van Avermaet, Mikel Landa, Jakob Fuglsang, Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana, Caleb Ewan, Thibaut Pinot, Filippo Ganna, Michal Kwiatkowski and João Almeida all taking to the start line in Lido di Camaiore today...That's not bad is it?

We'll keep you updated with stage one of Tirreno as well as stage four of Paris-Nice throughout the day here on the live blog...

10:37
More problems with the terrible bike tattoo

As some of you have pointed out, the terrible bike tattoo also has a pedal the wrong way round too...Here's some more reader thoughts on the questionable artwork...

10:14
Endura announces new helmet designed for e-bike use

Endura has a new helmet, specifically designed for e-bike riders by "offering greater levels of impact protection and head coverage for higher speed classification e-bikes with a maximum speed of 28mph (45kph)". The Speed Pedelec isn't cheap at £159.99, but the brand says it's extended skull coverage, lightweight in-mould construction and integrated Koroyd core for superior energy absorption offers the best protection for urban riders.

08:49
"As an avid rider and lover of all things bike-related, this is horrifying": Ink-redibly bad cycling tattoo

You'd have to really love bikes to get this inked on you for the rest of your life...Shared on a Reddit thread by DustlessPage, we're trying hard, and failing, to find positives about it. Did they run out of money before the wheels could be finished, or worse are his nipples meant to be the wheels?  

We've not seen too many dodgy cycling tattoos in our time so maybe this one can take home the prize, although it did remind us of Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk getting the three-time world champion's brand logo tattooed on his ankle as a forefit...At least there weren't any nipples involved in that one.

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

