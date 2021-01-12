The dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell is an excellent, very warm jacket if – like me – you'd rather run a packable waterproof and enjoy the breathability and unrestricted movement of a softshell the rest of the time. The dhb is stretchy, very well sealed against the cold, and lovely and warm, even below zero. This 'hide a massive battleship with it' grey isn't to my taste, but there are brighter options if you'd rather be seen.

dhb recommends this jacket for riding between +10 and -2°C, and I'd say that's spot on – though at the warmer end you'll only want a single thin layer beneath. A prolonged cold snap with ice and snow arrived in perfect time for this test (thanks, weather... really, you shouldn't have), and the Deep Winter Softshell handled it brilliantly.

The fleece inner feels soft and very plush, and provides excellent insulation. It's just as stretchy as the windproof, water-resistant outer fabric, too, so the whole jacket copes easily with several layers without ever feeling constrictive.

The collar and cuffs are well judged. The thin, soft-lined cuffs are tight enough to really seal out draughts and slip easily under winter gloves, while the tall collar is lined all the way up (seams are flatlocked for comfort) and very protective. I found it an excellent fit for my neck, though it's perhaps one area where the fabric could use more stretch – it leaves no room for a high-necked baselayer or even a thin Buff.

That wouldn't be an issue if the big plastic teeth of the zip didn't run so easily through the metal zipper, but its low-friction movement means it's unwilling to stay zipped to the bottom of your throat – you move, your shoulders pull the chest tight and the zip creeps down. I found myself constantly adjusting away a draught on my chest, and then avoiding neck tubes (at least underneath) for the duration. Pulled to the top of the collar, however, the zip is secure.

There's a windflap behind the zip, and I never felt any draughts, even at -3°C. The jacket's water resistance is also good, fending off snow flurries and slushy rain without issue.

The fit and cut feel great, with good length in the arms and body, and a very effective silicone-dotted band holding the deep tail and comfortable belly panel in place.

The central pocket has a stretch-panel fillet at the bottom to allow greater expansion than the two that flank it, and I found them all secure and usefully large. There's a zipped, fleece-lined valuables pocket on top of the right-hand one, too, and I can just squeeze in my admittedly stupidly large phone (it's 16.5x7.5cm, which pretty much qualifies it as a tray).

The Aeron has (very) reflective logos and details on the front, back and sides for visibility under headlights, but this grey – stylish as it is – does nothing to get you noticed on dull days against wet roads and muted natural backgrounds. In fact, it's almost the same colour as the road... Brighter options are available, albeit in limited sizes, and the details – such as the super-neat stitching and raised-rubber logo loops – mean they should all feel as premium as this one.

At £150 it's certainly an investment, though it's not up there with the premium brands at £200+. It's also a little cheaper than either the Gore C5 Gore-Tex Infinium (£169.99) and the Lusso Aqua Pro Extreme (£164.99), though both of those are similarly excellent winter jackets.

You can go cheaper, although with something like the Craft Hale SubZ Jacket (£130) you then have to deal with the rather odd fit and wide, loose collar.

The dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell is excellent for properly cold winter riding. It's comfortable, stretchy, breathable and very protective – yes, you still need a waterproof for the worst rain, but it fends off showers without one, and keeps you cosy all the way down past zero.

Verdict

Lovely plush warmth, a great build and a smart cut – excellent for freezing rides

