The dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell is an excellent, very warm jacket if – like me – you'd rather run a packable waterproof and enjoy the breathability and unrestricted movement of a softshell the rest of the time. The dhb is stretchy, very well sealed against the cold, and lovely and warm, even below zero. This 'hide a massive battleship with it' grey isn't to my taste, but there are brighter options if you'd rather be seen.
dhb recommends this jacket for riding between +10 and -2°C, and I'd say that's spot on – though at the warmer end you'll only want a single thin layer beneath. A prolonged cold snap with ice and snow arrived in perfect time for this test (thanks, weather... really, you shouldn't have), and the Deep Winter Softshell handled it brilliantly.
The fleece inner feels soft and very plush, and provides excellent insulation. It's just as stretchy as the windproof, water-resistant outer fabric, too, so the whole jacket copes easily with several layers without ever feeling constrictive.
The collar and cuffs are well judged. The thin, soft-lined cuffs are tight enough to really seal out draughts and slip easily under winter gloves, while the tall collar is lined all the way up (seams are flatlocked for comfort) and very protective. I found it an excellent fit for my neck, though it's perhaps one area where the fabric could use more stretch – it leaves no room for a high-necked baselayer or even a thin Buff.
That wouldn't be an issue if the big plastic teeth of the zip didn't run so easily through the metal zipper, but its low-friction movement means it's unwilling to stay zipped to the bottom of your throat – you move, your shoulders pull the chest tight and the zip creeps down. I found myself constantly adjusting away a draught on my chest, and then avoiding neck tubes (at least underneath) for the duration. Pulled to the top of the collar, however, the zip is secure.
There's a windflap behind the zip, and I never felt any draughts, even at -3°C. The jacket's water resistance is also good, fending off snow flurries and slushy rain without issue.
The fit and cut feel great, with good length in the arms and body, and a very effective silicone-dotted band holding the deep tail and comfortable belly panel in place.
The central pocket has a stretch-panel fillet at the bottom to allow greater expansion than the two that flank it, and I found them all secure and usefully large. There's a zipped, fleece-lined valuables pocket on top of the right-hand one, too, and I can just squeeze in my admittedly stupidly large phone (it's 16.5x7.5cm, which pretty much qualifies it as a tray).
The Aeron has (very) reflective logos and details on the front, back and sides for visibility under headlights, but this grey – stylish as it is – does nothing to get you noticed on dull days against wet roads and muted natural backgrounds. In fact, it's almost the same colour as the road... Brighter options are available, albeit in limited sizes, and the details – such as the super-neat stitching and raised-rubber logo loops – mean they should all feel as premium as this one.
At £150 it's certainly an investment, though it's not up there with the premium brands at £200+. It's also a little cheaper than either the Gore C5 Gore-Tex Infinium (£169.99) and the Lusso Aqua Pro Extreme (£164.99), though both of those are similarly excellent winter jackets.
You can go cheaper, although with something like the Craft Hale SubZ Jacket (£130) you then have to deal with the rather odd fit and wide, loose collar.
The dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell is excellent for properly cold winter riding. It's comfortable, stretchy, breathable and very protective – yes, you still need a waterproof for the worst rain, but it fends off showers without one, and keeps you cosy all the way down past zero.
Verdict
Lovely plush warmth, a great build and a smart cut – excellent for freezing rides
Make and model: dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
dhb says: "The dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell Jacket uses an ultra-warm, fleece-backed softshell fabric to keep you riding in comfort even on the coldest winter day."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
dhb lists:
Super warm softshell for cold winter conditions
Part of dhb's 'Deep Winter' wardrobe solution for winter
Softshell fabric includes a high-performance membrane for wind-proofing and water resistance
All fabrics have stretch for comfort and freedom of movement when riding
Three rear pockets plus additional YKK zipped secure pocket for valuables
Full-length front YKK zip with zip guard
Laser-cut cuffs for a soft and comfortable fit
dhb Flashlight technology (FLT) reflective trims and logos on the front, on back pockets and on sleeves for increased safety in low light conditions
Silicone gripper on the inside waist
Recommended for temperatures ranging between -2 to 10 degrees Celsius
Information
45% Polyester, 38% Polyamide(Nylon), 17% Elastane(Spandex)
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
It's only supposed to be water resistant, but that works well.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
7/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I couldn't find any washing instructions, but 30° caused no issues.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Warmth, excellent cuffs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
This stylish grey... they don't camouflage battleships with it for nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £150 it's certainly an investment, though it's not up there with the premium brands at £200+. It's also a little cheaper than either the Gore C5 Gore-Tex Infinium (£169.99) and Lusso Aqua Pro Extreme (£164.99), though both of those are similarly excellent winter jackets.
You can go cheaper, although with something like the Craft Hale SubZ Jacket (£130) you then have to deal with the rather odd fit and wide, loose collar.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's really nothing to seriously knock this jacket for. I'd prefer a little more friction in the zip and a brighter colour, but the second one's an option and the first is a very minor issue. It's very warm and comfortable and the price is competitive – I wouldn't go so far as to say it's exceptional, which would garner it a 9, but it is very, very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
