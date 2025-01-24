"Sometimes I wonder how we achieve these levels of stupidity": Baffling Facebook photo of Trek bike built 'upside down' amuses cyclists; Questions asked of UCI's yellow card system after more sprint controversy at Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

I present to you for your entertainment and fascination... the upsidedownhill mountain bike, a new frontier for cycling...

Deary me. Once your brain works it out it's obvious there was simply just "a fork in the decision-making process", as one bemused commented suggested on Facebook where this image has been doing the rounds on various cycling pages. No, we'll stop you there before you say anything about it being a Tour Down Under edition, or the work of a certain retailer, the comments over on Facebook have already done it. Very extensively.

There's part of us that really hopes this was just some mischievous mechanic at a loose end looking to mess with the sort of people, like us, who sit and see these things on the internet. That must be the optimistic side of my brain, really hoping beyond belief that this wasn't actually the result of anything other than a joke, or asking an AI image generator to mess with cyclists.

We're not volunteering, but we'd love (for research purposes) to see how/if it rides, maybe perched precariously near the front of the downtube and pedalling somewhere behind your back. Okay, maybe best we don't try that one. Of the non-Australia-related or *insert retailer here* gags in the comments, here's a few people trying to work it all out.

"Well, that’s fork’d."

"I had a little trouble with the instructions, they only came in a language I couldn't read…"

"Something is wrong... can't put my finger on it."

"Forget 'don't drink and drive'... don't drink and assemble."

"That ain't no bike, that's an ekib."

"That's a plum cutter model."

Now the silliness is out the way, any volunteers to try this at home and see what happens? Maybe we should send Jamie to the track to give all the YouTube subs a laugh?