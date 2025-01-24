Support road.cc

Live blog

"Sometimes I wonder how we achieve these levels of stupidity": Baffling Facebook photo of Trek bike built 'upside down' amuses cyclists; Questions asked of UCI's yellow card system after more sprint controversy at Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

All your cycling news, reaction and more as Dan Alexander takes you through to the weekend on the live blog
Fri, Jan 24, 2025 09:01
08:28
"Sometimes I wonder how we achieve these levels of stupidity": Baffling Facebook photo of Trek bike built 'upside down' amuses cyclists

I present to you for your entertainment and fascination... the upsidedownhill mountain bike, a new frontier for cycling...

Baffling Facebook bike build

Deary me. Once your brain works it out it's obvious there was simply just "a fork in the decision-making process", as one bemused commented suggested on Facebook where this image has been doing the rounds on various cycling pages. No, we'll stop you there before you say anything about it being a Tour Down Under edition, or the work of a certain retailer, the comments over on Facebook have already done it. Very extensively.

There's part of us that really hopes this was just some mischievous mechanic at a loose end looking to mess with the sort of people, like us, who sit and see these things on the internet. That must be the optimistic side of my brain, really hoping beyond belief that this wasn't actually the result of anything other than a joke, or asking an AI image generator to mess with cyclists. 

We're not volunteering, but we'd love (for research purposes) to see how/if it rides, maybe perched precariously near the front of the downtube and pedalling somewhere behind your back. Okay, maybe best we don't try that one. Of the non-Australia-related or *insert retailer here* gags in the comments, here's a few people trying to work it all out.

"Well, that’s fork’d."

"I had a little trouble with the instructions, they only came in a language I couldn't read…"

"Something is wrong... can't put my finger on it."

"Forget 'don't drink and drive'... don't drink and assemble."

"That ain't no bike, that's an ekib."

"That's a plum cutter model."

Now the silliness is out the way, any volunteers to try this at home and see what happens? Maybe we should send Jamie to the track to give all the YouTube subs a laugh?

11:57
Ye Olde Watte Byke? Antique 19th century stationary bike appears on Facebook Marketplace for $600

You can keep your Zwift, smart trainers and the rest of it. Facebook Marketplace has delivered the goods and for $600 you can bin all that new 21st century tech and train like a Victorian instead.

Antique stationary bike (Facebook Marketplace)

The listing from near Pasadena in California, amusingly states it's in "used - good" condition. It apparently dates to the late 19th century (1890s) and is a heavy-duty cast iron bike that "moves well and functions as should be". "A great addition to any antique exercise equipment collection, gym, or unique oddity for your home," the listing perhaps somewhat optimistically concludes.

Antique stationary bike (Facebook Marketplace)

"Made by the Narrangansett company of Providence Rhode Island, the seat and handlebars are adjustable for the size of the rider. The leather strap has come off and would need replacing to cause resistance. One of the original pedals is also missing. Bike measures 26" wide by 36" deep by 41" tall."

Antique stationary bike (Facebook Marketplace)
Antique stationary bike (Facebook Marketplace)

It could be yours for $600 (and whatever it costs to get it to where you live from California). Tempted?

11:43
Cycling campaign hopes to tackle bike theft with new partnership
stolen bike - via flickr creative commons

York Cycling Campaign has set up a partnership to tackle bike theft in the city, bringing together North Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police, the city's council and local bike shops.

Leah Bennett from the campaign told The Press: "We aim to develop a plan that can be implemented quickly within existing budgets, helping to deter thefts through a combination of raising awareness of how to keep your bike safe, improved detection and better prevention.

"We have already had the backing of Jo Coles — York and North Yorkshire deputy mayor for policing, fire and crime, and we plan to work with her and local authorities as well as police, local business and community organisations."

The campaign has already run 'pop-up supervised cycle parking' events in York city centre, notably around the Christmas Market, with members keeping lookout at designated bike parking spots. Further events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Minister Refectory between 10am and 5pm, the campaign hoping it will deter theft and give cyclist confidence to leave their bikes.

The news comes at the end of a week when the British Transport Police admitted that bike thefts are "unlikely to ever be solved", those comments coming after a spoof sign at one West Sussex station renamed the bike parking facility a "Bicycle Redistribution Point".

Chichester train station bike theft parody sign (Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership)
11:21
11:03
Rohan Dennis formally pleads guilty to charge in relation to the death of Melissa Hoskins
Melissa Hoskins at the 2015 Women's Tour (licensed CC BY-SA 3.0 on Wikimedia Commons by Geof Sheppard)

Nine News was at SA District Court for the guilty plea arraignment of Rohan Dennis, in relation to his charge of one aggravated count of creating likelihood of harm in relation to the death of Melissa Hoskins.

In December, Dennis appeared in court to answer charges of dangerous driving causing death and an aggravated charge of driving without due care, charges which were dropped and replaced with the new one.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of seven years in jail and a five-year loss of driver's licence, judge Ian Press today adjourning proceedings until April 14, when sentencing submissions and victim impact statements will be heard.

10:07
No amount of chamois cream is going to save Valtteri Bottas

09:50
London hire bike provider Forest set to introduce first e-bikes with child seats (+ ones with passenger seat)
Forest Bike child seat

The Evening Standard has published some big London cycle scheme news this morning, the newspaper reporting that Human Forest, one of the main players in the bike hire game, is to roll out bikes with child's seats, and others with a second seat for a passenger.

Human Forest bike with passenger seat

Earlier this week the shared bike operator reported it had secured £13m in new funding, investment that will boost the brand's fleet and support technology for "sustainable and responsible growth.

"Backed by this new financing, Forest will contribute significantly to widening access to shared schemes and reducing car dependency by launching ForestCargo, ForestDuo and ForestKid. With these new vehicle types, the company is aiming to achieve gender parity among its riders by 2027," a press release stated, noting a move into the cargo bike sector too.

09:34
"Mickey Mouse" wiggly cycle lane branded "Balamory from hell" set to be removed next month – to be replaced by loading bays, car parking, and vehicle access
Clevedon seafront's 'wavy' one-way street (credit - Save Our Seafront)

09:07
"It is not the case that we look to fight this decision": UAE Team Emirates accept jury's decision over Tour Down Under sprint

Elsewhere in the drama of the sprint, Jhonatan Narváez was left frustrated in third place after feeling he was blocked off by an incident separate to the one that saw Laurence Pithie relegated. The Ecuadorian picked up four bonus seconds for his efforts but was, in the words of his team, "inadvertently blocked off" as stage winner Bryan Coquard and second-place Phil Bauhaus jostled for position and the shortest line.

The team has graciously admitted "the move was legal", just frustrating for their rider who believed he had the momentum to win the sprint. Narváez had raised his arm in protest after the finish, but team sports director Fabio Baldato accepted the result soon after.

"With the finish turning to the right, it is normal that the rider in front tried to take the shorter line," he said. "I have spoken to the jury and the president two or three times, and I trust them in the end. They are expert guys who I know well and it is not the case that we look to fight this decision."

Narváez too was ultimately content with his day's work, the four bonus seconds taking him to four seconds behind current race leader and stage four hero Javier Romo.

08:51
Questions asked of UCI's yellow card system after more sprint controversy at Tour Down Under

Another day, yet more sprint controversy and the UCI's yellow card system again facing questions in Australia. On Wednesday, we saw Danny van Poppel handed a yellow card for his dangerous sprinting in setting up teammate Sam Welsford's victory. As per the rules, made permanent for 2025, if Van Poppel receives another yellow card during the Tour Down Under, he'll be disqualified from the race and receive a seven-day suspension. Meanwhile, three yellow cards over a 30-day period will lead to a two-week ban, and six over the course of a season will result in a month-long suspension.

It was to that context that today's sprint unfolded, Bryan Coquard taking the win for Cofidis.

Laurence Pithie finished fourth but was relegated to 72nd for his sprint (seen in the clip above when he almost pushes Alpecin-Deceuninck's Henri Uhlig into the barriers. Pithie did not, however, get a yellow card, only a hefty 500 Swiss franc (£446) fine and some points deductions, along with the relegation. Should the Frenchman have received a yellow card? Is the UCI being consistent? We'll have more on this as the reaction rolls in.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

5 comments

Avatar
don simon fbpe | 3 sec ago
0 likes

¿¿¿How is it possible to get the rear triangle in upside down??? Some people are just plane stupid. yes

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 hour ago
3 likes

"The Conservatives want to bring pedestrian crossings into the culture wars now? Apparently supporting pedestrian crossings is now "woke". "

https://bsky.app/profile/carolinerussell.bsky.social/post/3lgg7pvehs22r

 

Avatar
OldRidgeback | 2 hours ago
1 like

Surely that Trek MTB was put together that way as a joke. Nobody's that stupid. Are they?

Avatar
lesterama | 2 hours ago
1 like

TDU: Pithie balked two riders barrier-side, then veered left across the road. Yellow card. Coquard had the excuse of a finish bending right, so his sprint is legit.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to lesterama | 2 hours ago
1 like

The clip above is pretty useless, though - starts too late to see what's going on - the one in the later (Narváez) post is much better.

Latest Comments

 