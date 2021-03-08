"Incredibly powerful" before and after video shows cycle lane potential + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
I suspect if you drew a Venn diagram of "members of the New Forest Equestrian Association" and "members of the Verders Court", you'd find there was...
Thanks. Just plugged in some rough figures and it's come up with around 60psi for me which is more or less what I've been using with 28mm tyres.
And the prize for the wankiest qoute goes to.......
I found this comment from Outbound Lighting informative:...
Thats up to you...
Id be tempted to get the Pedro's mole grip version if I hadn't gone down the Rohloff route.
Maybe there's something to be said for Lancashire after all: you know where you are! From the outset they're going to file the most damning of...
In the link you've given, of the delibrate act of hit n run collision, in Nottingham, November 2014......
Dry and briight tomorrow morning in that there London. Bit chilly mind.
3m wide cycle lane hard shoulder less danger from close passes than many other rural roads....