Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Incredibly powerful" before and after video shows cycle lane potential + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander is here for the first live blog of the week...
Mon, Mar 08, 2021 08:57
0
Old Bethnal Green Road cycle lane
08:49
"Incredibly powerful" before and after video shows cycle lane's potential

 Chris Boardman loved this before and after video of Old Bethnal Green Road, calling it an "incredibly powerful before and after look at a street," and saying that it would be "interesting to count the number of people using it in both. My guess is there's more in the after version."

Another angle of the new cycleway shows kids free to walk around the neighbourhood without the streams of motor traffic in the before video...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments