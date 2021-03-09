Driver spotted ignoring no cars sign to overtake kids on bikes during BBC interview; Old man yells at cloud...and skateboarding teens; Team BikeExchange's equal pay promise; Riding Tour de France route to inspire female cyclists + more on the live blog

Had a chat with a BBC reporter about Fishers Lane. Even as we stood there a driver passed the restriction sign & overtook 2 children cycling there..

in a place that is supposed to be car-free! Yet if the driver is fined, that's who some feel sorry for. How messed up is that?! pic.twitter.com/ib4k1sDLBQ — Drew White (@drewsonix) March 7, 2021

Fisher's Lane in Chiswick is meant to only be used by cyclists and buses, however, from Drew White's thread it's clear that many motorists ignore the signs banning cars from using the cut through. In a perfect piece of timing, just as he was speaking to a BBC reporter and cameraman about the problem, a driver demonstrated his concerns for him by ignoring the no cars sign and overtaking two kids riding their bikes. Drew also highlighted that the problem goes beyond cyclists and also affects parents and children crossing the road from a playground nearby.

Last month the Chiswick Herald reported that Fisher's Lane had become one of the most profitable traffic cameras in Britain with Ealing Council issuing 3,348 PCNs for drivers ignoring the restrictions in the first eight weeks of the scheme.

The reporter asked "is it right a council can make so much money here?" - I commented that there shouldn't be all those fines to collect! And it's not just cyclists it affects, it's parents crossing from the playground..

and, even in the report, this man trying to cross the road pic.twitter.com/wxpaZ1Nnrm — Drew White (@drewsonix) March 7, 2021