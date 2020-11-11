Support road.cc

Dylan Groenewegen banned from racing for nine months; Research shows 127% increase in cycling since first lockdown; AI-controlled road junctions go live; More cities introduce default 18mph speed limit + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Nov 11, 2020 09:21
09:38
Dylan Groenewegen banned from racing for nine months
Jumbo-Visma sprinter Dylan Groenewegen has been banned from racing for nine months by the UCI. A lengthy ban was widely expected after the UCI strongly condemned the Dutch rider's actions in the first stage of the Tour of Poland. Groenewegen will be suspended until 7 May 2021 and has accepted taking part in 'a number of events to benefit the cycling community'. The 27-year-old was involved in the incident at the Tour of Poland which caused Fabio Jakobsen to crash into the finish barriers. Jakobsen has not yet returned to racing either because of the severity of his injuries.

09:12
New research shows 127% increase in cycling since lockdown in UK's biggest cities
New research from Utility Bidder has shown that Liverpool experienced a 222% rise in cycling since the first COVID-19 lockdown. The report uses data from Strava, as well as city-specific cycling data from Sustrans, and found that the UK's biggest cities have on average experienced a 127% rise in cycling since May. Other cities that saw a spike in cycling activity include Manchester where it increased by 169% and Glasgow where there was a 146% increase.

Utility Bidder estimate that this has saved 6,313 tonnes of carbon dioxide in Liverpool alone. Despite a lower percentage increase, the 119% rise in cycling in London is estimated to have saved 45,846 tonnes of carbon.

All ten cities, which also include Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, Belfast, Bristol and Sheffield, combined saved a total of 9,000 people's annual carbon dioxide output.

