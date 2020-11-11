Dylan Groenewegen banned from racing for nine months; Research shows 127% increase in cycling since first lockdown; AI-controlled road junctions go live; More cities introduce default 18mph speed limit + more on the live blog

New research from Utility Bidder has shown that Liverpool experienced a 222% rise in cycling since the first COVID-19 lockdown. The report uses data from Strava, as well as city-specific cycling data from Sustrans, and found that the UK's biggest cities have on average experienced a 127% rise in cycling since May. Other cities that saw a spike in cycling activity include Manchester where it increased by 169% and Glasgow where there was a 146% increase.

Utility Bidder estimate that this has saved 6,313 tonnes of carbon dioxide in Liverpool alone. Despite a lower percentage increase, the 119% rise in cycling in London is estimated to have saved 45,846 tonnes of carbon.

All ten cities, which also include Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, Belfast, Bristol and Sheffield, combined saved a total of 9,000 people's annual carbon dioxide output.