Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red Contrast Plasma2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma.jpg

Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red Contrast Plasma

by Ben Woodhouse
Fri, Jan 24, 2025 09:45
£56.00

VERDICT:

Low weight, an excellent large lens with good clarity and all at a very sensible price – I like the looks too
Very low weight
Good looks
Well priced
Weight: 
24g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
The Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red Contrast Plasma sunglasses are very light and their excellent large lens has great clarity and a wide field of vision. They also look good, they're very comfortable – their weight means you barely notice you're wearing them – and they're sensibly priced.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - soft case.jpg

 

The first thing you'll notice about the GrandTour Optics is how light they are. At a featherweight 23g on my kitchen scales – and a gram heavier on the road.cc scales of truth – these are the lightest glasses I've ever worn.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - front.jpg

Lens

The lens clarity is excellent, on a par with that of my usual Oakley Sutro glasses, which given their name are naturally much more expensive. They feature anti-fog and anti-scratch technology, and the lens is designed to highlight contrast, making them ideal for spotting potholes, which we're not exactly short of these days.

The single-piece lens has four vents above each eye to improve airflow and ventilation, which I found welcome during some full-gas efforts on warmer days. But fortunately this venting didn't cause any issues with my contact lenses, which has been the case with some sunnies in the past.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - lens detail.jpg

The large lens has an anti-fog finish, which stood up well to some challenging efforts, only struggling slightly on a wet, humid day when I was stopped at the top of a climb after a very hard effort.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - nose piece detail.jpg

Thanks to the lack of a solid frame, that large lens provides a pleasingly wide field of vision.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - hinge and logo.jpg

The lens has been treated with an anti-scratch technology that has proved effective, as even after wearing these regularly they still look as good as new. They weigh very little, and do feel a little fragile as a result, but they have stood up to everything I've thrown at them so far – even my clumsiness.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - nose piece.jpg

This lens has a 15.5% VLT (Visible Light Transmission) rating that is optimised for bright conditions. It performed well when testing in the bright autumnal sun and coped well when riding through tree coverage and dealing with changing light of the Wye Valley.

The glasses come with a hard case, a cloth bag and a lens cleaner.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - hard case.jpg

Fit and integration

The fit and helmet integration was very good, and I found them comfortable on rides of all sorts of intensities and duration. They stayed in place well thanks to the Thermogrip rubber used for the temples and nose pad.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - arm inside.jpg

 

I never had any issues with them moving while sprinting (well, trying to) or during hard out-of-the-saddle efforts. And in addition to wearing them while riding, I also wore them on a few runs – where they worked equally well.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - inside.jpg

Looks

I like the look of these sunnies, though of course this is highly subjective. The lens is big enough to provide an excellent field of vision – but it's not the ski-goggle-size of some other recent designs. And I'd also wear these off the bike, which is rare for me when it comes to cycling sunglasses.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - lens logo.jpg

I was testing these at around the same time as a pair with a crystal frame and a photochromic lens for overcast days. They performed well in changeable conditions though their frame and lens combo made them look like something you'd find in a science lab.

2024 Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma - hinge inside.jpg

Value

Galibier continues to offer high-quality products at very reasonable prices, with these coming in at just £56, or a tenner more for the model with the photochromic lens and crystal frame.

Overall

The Galibier GrandTour Optics are an excellent pair of glasses, with a very low weight, a large, high-quality lens with good optics – and I like the look of them too. Throw in an attractive price and these are well worth considering as the days get brighter.

Verdict

Low weight, an excellent large lens with good clarity and all at a very sensible price – I like the looks too

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier GrandTour Optics Black - Red contrast plasma

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Galibier says:

"Perfect blend of latest lens technology and frame materials produced the lightest glasses in their segment.

Category 3 protection

Clear vision across a spectrum of lighting conditions

Impact-resistant and tested for durability

Suitable for all helmet types"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Galibier says:

"Optical Clarity: Crafted from ultra-fine polycarbonate, the lens provides a vast field of vision, setting a benchmark for full-framed sunglasses.

UV Protection: Every Plasma lens guarantees 100% protection against harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Anti-Fog System: Directs airflow from the forehead to the back of the lens, preventing fog build-up.

Blue Light Reduction: Plasma lenses filter out blue light, heightening color contrast.

HEV Light Management: Plasma lenses block harmful rays that can cause age-related macular degeneration, especially between 280-400 nm.

Ergonomic Design: Five decades of expertise ensure a secure and comfortable fit."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

These have held up fine but they are so light that I would be concerned about their durability in the longer term.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
10/10

Are they even on my head?

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

At £56 these are a good deal cheaper than a lot of products of similar quality.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great sunnies – good lens clarity, extremely low weight and good looks.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Their low weight and excellent lens clarity.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The GrandTour Optics are well priced at £56.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Excellent – a great lens, low weight, good looks and a very attractive price.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

