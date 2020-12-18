Cyclist being abused for refusing to use dangerous new cycle lane

A Bradford on Avon cyclist says the creation of a new cycle lane has resulted in her becoming the subject of regular abuse from drivers. Caroline Tassell says the two-way pop-up lane on Winsley Road is not wide enough and full of leaves, but by refusing to use it she is drawing the ire of frustrated motorists who struggle to pass her on the now-narrower main carriageway.

The lane in question is bollarded off and was installed by Wiltshire Council using emergency active travel funding.

However, Tassell told the Gazette and Herald that it wasn’t safe and that many motorists were now beeping their horns and shouting abuse at her for not using it.

“The irony is that the cycle lane has made me feel more in danger,” she said.

“There is no easy way to access it in Bradford on Avon or exit it in Winsley without crossing the road.

“It is too narrow, so if you meet a cyclist coming the other way there is no easy way of passing each other.

“It is also currently full of leaves which are slippery and make it impossible to see the potholes. No amount of abuse is going to change that.”

Tassell said she recently reported a First Bus driver after he swore at her when she refused to move over.

The scheme was proposed by councillor Johnny Kidney.

Speaking in September, he said: “I suggested a scheme on this stretch to improve the environment for walking and cycling on the B3108 between Winsley and Downs View which was previously very intimidating with fast-moving traffic alongside a narrow footpath.”

Kidney said that many children used the route to get to secondary school at St Laurence and he hoped that a safer environment would reduce car use for school runs.

The scheme also came with a speed reduction from 50mph to 40mph.