Campagnolo debuts "unprecedented double-height profile" on updated Shamal wheels, now complete with on-trend wavy profile

Campagnolo has announced an update to its Shamal wheelset, combining "technologies inspired by higher-end models" with an "attractive" sub-€1,900 price tag and featuring an "unprecedented" double-height profile that promises improved aerodynamics and bike-handling gains too.

The previous iteration of the Shamal wheelset received a positive review when we had it in for test a couple of years ago, Campag making the new version 100g lighter, £400 more expensive and implementing the 'double-height' profile.

That "unprecedented" profile with the differentiated line (which perhaps could be loosely compared to the wavy rim design seen on the likes of Zipp's 454 and the Princeton CarbonWorks Peak 4550) is said to improve aerodynamics in crosswind conditions and also adds bike-handling benefits.

The design is the result of research and development at laboratories in Vicenza. Campagnolo says it has: "Combin[ed} the characteristics of previous models and taking them to a higher level with a new differentiated profile design".

> road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2024/25

Innovative design is something, the brand says, that has been characteristic of the Shamal ever since its 1992 creation and debut as "the first to use the concept of a high profile", the wheels later being ridden to victory by all-time greats such as Miguel Indurain and Marco Pantani.

Today, the wheels take a mid-range seat in Campagnolo's range, cheaper than the Bora Ultra and Hyperon Ultra models. The iconic Italian brand is confident the tech is still "high-performance", and more than capable of "offering comfort over long distances and making a difference in all terrain and wind conditions", just at a price point that offers "good value for money".

With the Campagnolo N3W body the RRP is €1,890 (£1,597), while the HG11 and XDR versions are the cost of a pint more expensive at €​1,897 (£1,602). That's £400 more than when we reviewed the previous version in 2022, although the new Shamal wheelset weighs 1.48kg, a weight saving of "over 100g" that has been achieved through the use of "new materials".

The point Campag is most keen to get across is the "innovative and even revolutionary" profile which was developed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics", as well as wind tunnel and real-world tests. It all resulted in the different modular profile seen in the pictures, apparently improving aerodynamics in crosswinds and ensuring the use of shorter spokes, a factor which is said to improve rigidity without compromising comfort.

Getting very technical, the carbon fibre has a C-LUX finish, which Campagnolo says means the fibres are not intertwined but rather arranged on top of each other, allowing even distribution of loads along the direction of the fibres. In short, the brand says, this means "optimal rideability in all conditions and also allows riders to mount generous tyres", potentially opening the wheelset up for use on gravel rides.

The hooked rim and internal channel are capable of housing a "wide range of tyre sizes", starting from 28mm and they come tubeless-ready with no need for sealing tape. They feature aluminium hubs with a cup & cone system for "easy maintenance".

Ultimately, Campagnolo concludes: "These values and technologies make the Shamal Dual Profile wheel the ideal solution for riders seeking versatility in wheels capable of performing in different environments, manufactured by using methods and technologies inspired by higher-end models and representing value for money."

The wheels start at €1,890 (£1,597) and all the details can be found on Campagnolo's website.