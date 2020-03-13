Buyer's guide to tubeless tyres — all your options in new technology rubber

Updated March 10, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to tubeless tyres in which you’ll find our comprehensive listing of all the tubeless road bike tyres currently available. In this updated version of our guide to tubeless road bike tyres we've added tyres from Michelin. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

Want to go tubeless? Here are all your options in tyres.

Tubeless tyres are gradually gaining popularity as more riders become convinced that their improved ride and increased resistance to punctures are worth the cost of new wheels and tyres and the sometimes problematic fitting process. If you’re about to make the switch, here’s a look at your tyre options.

When tubeless tyres for road wheels first appeared you had very few choices. Hutchinson made tyres, Shimano and Stan’s NoTubes made wheels and conversion kits and, er, that was it. Now almost all tyre makers offer tubeless options, and even long-time hold-outs Michelin and Continental are on board.

Bontrager

Bontrager R3

Bontrager offers a range of three tyres badged Tubeless Ready, which means what you need to get them working is sealant and either Bontrager’s special rim strips if you have Bontrager wheels, or other tubeless compatible wheels and valves. In ascending order of raciness, they’re the AW2, R2 and R3. We’ve tested and liked the latter as part of the Bontrager Road TLR Upgrade Kit.

Tyre Claimed weight Price

Bontrager GR2 TLR Team Issue Gravel 440g (40mm) £35.99 Bontrager GR1 TLR Team Issue Gravel 430g (40mm) £35.99 Bontrager R2 TLR 235g (25mm) £28.99 Bontrager R3 TLR 200g (25mm) £38.49 Bontrager CX0 TLR 395g (33mm) £36.99 Bontrager CX3 TLR 405g (33mm) £36.99 Bontrager LT2 TLR 395g (32mm), 475g (38mm) £34.99 Bontrager AW2 360g (26mm) £27.00

Continental

Conti was one of the last two major tyre makers to hold out against tubeless, but late in 2018 announced a new tyre, the Grand Prix 5000, to succeed the much-loved Grand Prix 4000S II, and as well as regular clinchers there are tubeless versions too.

And they were worth the wait. The Grand Prix 5000 tubeless tyre takes everything that is improved with this latest generation tyre and adds tubeless compatibility for improved puncture resistance. They're relatively painless to set up and provide excellent performance in all conditions with low rolling resistance, good grip and durability.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Continental Terra Trail 440g (650B), 460g (700C) £34.44 Continental Terra Speed 390g (650B 35mm), 400g (650B 40mm), 400g (700C 35mm), 420g (700C 40mm) £36.21 Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL 300g (25mm), 340g (28mm), 380g (32mm), 290g (650B) £40.99

Donnelly

Donnelly is the new name for the tyres formerly known as Clement, after Clement brand owner Pirelli decided to return to the tyre sector. Donnelly specialises in cyclocross tyres—all the 33mm tyres in the range are for cyclocross—but has a decent selection of fat rubber for gravel and bad roads too.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Donnelly BOS 700C 456g (33mm) £34.99 Donnelly MXP 650B 430g (33mm) £34.99 Donnelly MXP 700C 446g (33mm) £46.95 Donnelly PDX 700C 426g (33mm) £50.00 Donnelly Strada USH 650B 472g (36mm), 536g (42mm), 644g (50mm) £51.99-£65.00 Donnelly Strada USH 700C 338g (32mm), 562 (40mm) £51.99-£65.00 Donnelly X'Plor MSO 650B 532g (42mm), 670g (50mm) £10.00 Donnelly X'Plor MSO 700C 420g (30mm), 532g (40mm), 794g (50mm) £58.50

Ere Research

Ere Research Genus

Ere Research CEO Piet van der Velde has almost three decades in the bike industry, most recently as product director of saddle maker Selle Italia before founding Ere Research in 2017. The company launched with an extensive range of tyres, with tubeless versions of almost all models, and some — the Tempus tyres for time trials — only available in a tubeless format.

Read our review of the Ere Research Genus

Tyre Claimed weight Price Ere Research Genus 235g (24mm) 242g (26mm) 268g (28mm) £60.99 Ere Research Omnia 248g (24mm) 255g (26mm) 283g (28mm) 308g (30mm) NA Ere Research Tenaci 360g (30mm) 394g (32mm) 408g (36mm) n/a (40mm) £60.99 Ere Research Pontus 255g (24mm) 276g (26mm) £49.99 Ere Research Tempus 255g (26mm) 291g (28mm) £52.99

Giant

Giant Gavia SLR 1

The world's biggest bike manufacturer has switched to tubeless tyres and wheels on large swathe of its recent models. Giant has come up with a ten-model range that covers a full range of applications from racing to messing about in the dirt.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Giant Gavia SL 1 300g (25mm) £39.99 Giant Gavia SLR 1 255g (25mm) £49.99 Giant Gavia Race 1 255g (25mm) £39.99 Giant Gavia Race 0 307g (25mm) £39.99 Giant Gavia AC 0 278g (25mm), 302g (28mm) £49.99 Giant Gavia AC 1 330g (25mm), 373g (28mm) £39.99 Giant Gavia AC 2 411g (25mm), 441g (28mm) £29.99 Giant Crosscut Tour 2 553g (30mm) £29.99 Giant Crosscut AT 2 673g (38mm) £24.99 Giant Crosscut Gravel 2 573g (40mm), 705g (45mm), 725g (50mm) £29.99

Goodyear

Goodyear announced a return to bicycle tyres in 2018 with a range that includes what the company describes as 'Tubeless Complete' tyres, which have "tubeless specific bead and casings, allowing for easy installation and superior air retention". With a tyre carcass that's impenetrable to sealant but not airtight, Tubeless Complete is a sort of halfway house between Road Tubeless, which has an air-retaining coat of butyl rubber on the inside of the tyre and Tubeless Ready, which has a standard tyre carcass. Goodyear recommends the use of sealant to make sure the bead is properly seals against the rim, and says sealant won't seep through the Tubeless Complete carcass so it will still all be there when you need it to fix a puncture.

Read our review of the Goodyear Eagle All Season

Tyre Claimed weight Price Goodyear Eagle All Season 300g (25mm), 316g (28mm), 326g (30mm), 377g (32mm) £35.50 - £37.50 Goodyear Transit Speed 565g (35mm), 626g (40mm), 769g (50mm) £50.00 Goodyear Transit Tour 722g (650B x 50mm), 565g (35mm), 626g (40mm), 769g (50mm) £42.99 Goodyear County 526g (Premium 35mm), 441g (Ultimate 35mm) ~£36.00 Goodyear Connector 542g (Premium 40mm), 463g (Ultimate 40mm) ~£33.00

Hutchinson

Hutchinson Sector 28

Hutchinson launched tubeless tyres for road bikes back in 2006, so it’s no surprise the French tyre maker has a fairly big range. While most tyre makers have gone down the Tubeless Ready route with lightweight tyres that need sealant to keep the air in, Hutchinson also makes tyres to the original Road Tubeless spec, sealed with a coating of rubber inside the tyre.

Hutchinson's flagship tubeless tyre is the Fusion 5, which is available in a number of variants. There are Tubeless Ready versions that need sealant, and Road Tubeless versions that, on paper, don't need sealant, but that everyone uses sealant with anyway just to be safe. Both Road Tubeless and Tubeless Ready versions are available in Galactik, Performance and All Season variants.

Galactik is the lightest version, intended for racing; Performance is the all-rounder with a slightly thicker tread and All Season is more durable, with a thicker tread and grooves to allegedly disperse water in wet conditions. Road Tubeless Fusion 5s come in 23mm and 25mm widths, Tubeless Ready in 25mm, plus 28mm in Performance and All Season.

All Fusion 5s use Hutchinson's ElevenStorm rubber which provides very low rolling resistance and buckets of grip. Tubeless Ready versions have Hutchinson's Hardskin bead-to-bead protection to reduce cuts and punctures. Galactik Road Tubeless tyres have a light reinforcement under the tread, while Performance and All Season Road Tubeless tyres get extra protection in the form of a Kevlar band.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready All Season 260g (25mm) £34.00 Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready Performance 255g (25mm) £34.00 Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tubeless Ready Galactik 240g (25mm) £44.95 Hutchinson Fusion 5 Road Tubeless All Season 325g (25mm) £36.78 Hutchinson Fusion 5 Road Tubeless Performance 315g (25mm) £34.99 Hutchinson Fusion 5 Road Tubeless Galactik 285g (25mm) ~£50.00 Hutchinson Fusion 3 Road Tubeless 300g (25mm) £34.99 Hutchinson Intensive 2 Road Tubeless 315g (25mm) £38.95 Hutchinson Sector 28 Tubeless Ready 295g (28mm) £45.00

IRC

IRC Formula Pro Tubeless

IRC makes several tubeless or tubeless ready tyres, but they’re very rare in the UK; we’ve only been able to find one source. That’s a pity as IRC has been pushing road tubeless technology to make tyres lighter and faster. The Pro Tubeless tyres have internal coating based on latex rubber rather than synthetic butyl. That makes for lower rolling resistance, just as a regular clincher tyre is faster with a latex inner tube than a butyl one.

Tyre Claimed weight Price IRC Formula Pro Tubeless Light 285g (25mm) £62.00 IRC Formula Pro Tubeless RBCC 310g (25mm) £55.00 IRC Roadlite Tubeless 340g (25mm) £45.00 IRC Formula Pro Fusion X-guard Tubeless 300g/340g (25mm/28mm) £55.00

Kenda

Kenda Kommando X Pro

Kenda's line of tubeless-ready tyres focuses on gravel and cyclocross tyres, with just one road tyre, the Valkyrie. They're designated KSCT, for Kenda Sealant-Compatible Tyre. Some models seem to be quite hard to find in the UK, but we've been broadly impressed by the Kenda gravel tyres we've tested.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Kenda Alluvium Pro 558g (45mm), 495g (40mm) ~£32.00 Kenda Flintridge Pro 515g (40mm) 481 (35mm) £36.99 Kenda Cholla Pro 428g (33mm) £33.42 Kenda Happy Medium Pro 435g (32mm) 496g (35mm) 556g (42mm) £36.82 Kenda Small Block Eight Pro 427g (37mm) 404g (32mm) NA Kenda Slant Six Pro 522g (32mm) 591g (45mm) NA Kenda Kommando X Pro 364g (32mm) £35.78 Kenda Valkyrie 234g (23mm) 252g (25mm) 283g (28mm) 327g (30mm) ~£35.00

Maxxis

Maxxis is known for mountain bike tyres, but also offers tubeless-ready tyres in a wide range of sizes and applications, plus a tubeless tyre that doesn't need sealant.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Maxxis Padrone TR (ISO 622/700C) 250g (23mm), 260g (25mm), 300g (28mm) £34.99 - £41.99 Maxxis Radiale TL (ISO 622/700C) 280g (22mm), 305g (24mm) ~£68.00 Maxxis Re-Fuse TR (ISO 622/700C) 390g (32mm), 520g (40mm) £35.99 Maxxis Re-Fuse TR (ISO 584/650B) 610g (50mm) £35.99 Maxxis Rambler TR (ISO 622/700C) 380g (38mm/120tpi), 415g (38mm/60tpi), 375g (40mm/120tpi), 420g (40mm/60tpi) ~£43.00 Maxxis Ravager (ISO 622/700C) 485g (40mm/120tpi), 530g (40mm/60tpi) £19.99

Mavic

Mavic Yksion Pro UST

Mavic jumped into the road tubeless sector with both boots in summer 2017, announcing a new standard — Road UST — and a big range of wheels. The accompanying tyre offerings are a bit thin at the moment — the Yksion Pro UST in 25mm and 28mm widths — but Mavic clearly anticipates other manufacturers adopting the standard when it's been ratified by the relevant international bodies.

Mavic still offers its all-purpose/gravel tyre in the old Road Tubeless standard, the 30mm Yksion Elite Allroad.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Mavic Yksion Elite AllRoad 330g (30mm) £39.00 Mavic Yksion Pro UST NA ~£40.00

Michelin

Michelin Power Road

Michelin briefly partnered with Mavic to develop tubeless road tyres back in the mid-2000s, but both companies abandoned the project shortly afterwards. Having decided not to be the first maker of tubeless road tyres, Michelin has come in as the tubeless lanterne rouge, announcing a tubeless version of the new Power Road tyre in October 2019.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Michelin Power Road NA £59.99 Michelin Power Cyclocross Mud 360g £38.69 Michelin Power Jet TLR 380g £32.50

Panaracer

Panaracer Race A Evo 4

Panaracer joined the tubeless fray with the Race A Evo 3 Tubeless, and has just replaced it with the Race A Evo 4 Tubeless. The Japanese tyre maker has developed a brand new bead which it claims allows the tyre to be inflated using just a hand pump and claims this tyre increases puncture resistance by 24% compared to the previous Evo 2 tyre, thanks to a new Protite puncture proof material. The tread compound is also claimed to improve cornering performance.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Panaracer GravelKing Slick Tread 310g (32mm), 330g (38mm) £28.99-£32.99 Panaracer Race A Evo 4 210g (25mm) £60.00

Pirelli

After returning to bicycle tyres with the P Zero clincher series, Pirelli has recently added tubeless-ready rubber to the range. Our Stu Kerton was impressed, calling the Cinturato "a very good tyre, especially during these winter months, offering plenty of cold and wet weather grip while also providing loads of puncture proofing. The small cost to the rolling resistance is worth it for the durability too."

Tyre Claimed weight Price Pirelli Cinturato 290g (26mm), 320g (28mm), 350g (32mm), 390g (35mm) £32.74 - £42.00

Rene Herse

Rene Herse Barlow Pass TC

Previously known as Compass Cycles, Rene Herse grew out of the magazine Bicycle Quarterly, founded in 2002 by Jan Heine, a Seattle-based long-distance cyclist and journalist. Heine contends that wide, supple tyres perform better in every respect than skinny tyres, and perform better than would be expected from rolling resistance tests performed on smooth steel drums. And he's put his money on it with a line of tyres that includes tubeless models.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Rene Herse Snoqualmie Pass TC 44mm 378g/329g £58/£72 Rene Herse Barlow Pass TC 38mm 430g/380g £56/£70 Rene Herse Steilacoom TC 38mm 423g/370g £58/£72 Rene Herse Bon Jon Pass TC 35mm 355g/303g £56/£70 Rene Herse Switchback Hill TC 650B x 48mm 478g/413g £60/£75 Rene Herse Babyshoe Pass TC 650B x 42mm 410g/373g £58/£72 Rene Herse Pumpkin Ridge TC 650B x 42mm 480g/418g £60/£74

Ritchey

Ritchey Alpine JB

Ritchey has just one model of tubeless tyre, the 35mm version of the Alpine JB. We liked the non-tubeless 30mm equivalent, so for dirt road riding, the Alpine JB is well worth a look.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Ritchey WCS Alpine JB Stronghold 35mm 400g ~£41.00

Schwalbe

Schwalbe ProOne

Schwalbe says “The future will be tubeless” in its latest blurb for the Schwalbe Pro One tyre, which it claims is its best tubeless tyre ever. We tested the slightly less advanced One Tubeless recently and found it rode brilliantly and, unlike many tubeless tyres, it was easy to get on the rim and to then pop into place on the bead seat.

Schwalbe offers a total of seven ‘Tubeless Easy’ tyres, from the Pro One, which is being reliably reported as having a super-low rolling resistance, to the aptly named Big One, a 60mm tyre intended for mountain bike beach racing but which we’ve included in case anyone’s thinking of building up a ‘monster-cross’ bike.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Schwalbe Pro One 255g (25mm) £66.99 Schwalbe X-One 370g (33mm ) £49.99 Schwalbe G-One Speed 330g (30mm) £39.50 Schwalbe G-One Allround 400g (35mm) £32.99 Schwalbe Big One 530g (60mm) ~£32.00 Schwalbe Marathon Supreme 595g (40mm) £34.99 Schwalbe Marathon Almotion 655g (40mm) ~£32.00

Specialized

Specialized Roubaix Road Tubeless

Until recently, Specialized has focused on endurance and cyclo-cross riding with its Tubeless Ready tyres, which it spells 2Bliss because — well, who knows. Californians, eh?

Specialized also makes a Road Tubeless version of its S-Works Turbo tyre. The 26mm version of this tyre recently won a rolling resistance test against a range of standard and tubeless tyres, and looks promising as a fast tyre for UK riding.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Specialized Roubaix Road Tubeless 295g (25mm) £63.00 Specialized Terra Pro 2Bliss Ready 370g (33mm) £40.00 Specialized Tracer Pro 2Bliss Ready 365g (33mm) £32.00 Specialized Trigger Pro 2Bliss Ready 490g (38mm) £42.00 Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir 2Bliss Ready 260g (26mm), 305g (28mm) £61.00 Specialized Sawtooth 2Bliss Ready 615g (42mm) £42.00 Specialized Pathfinder Pro 2Bliss Ready £42.00 Specialized Roubaix Pro 2Bliss Ready 375g (30mm) £31.00

Vittoria

Vittoria makes the big claim that its Corsa Speed graphene technology tyre is the fastest ever independently measured, and the lightest tubeless-ready tyre too. A dirt tyre, the Terreno Zero TNT G2.0 has recently joined the range.

Tyre Claimed weight Price Vittoria Terreno Zero TNT G2.0 510g (40mm), 435g (35mm), 380g (32mm), 560g (650B) £33.99 - £40.99 Vittoria Corsa Speed (Open TLR) 240g (25mm) £38.50

WTB

WTB are known for mountain bike tyres so it's no surprise that they specialise in fat 650B rubber for mixed-surface antics or, as they more prosaically call it Road Plus. The range also includes cyclo-cross and road tyres.

Tyre Claimed weight Price WTB ByWay 535g (47mm 650B) ~£37.00 WTB Horizon TCS 515g (47mm 650B) £35.99 WTB Resolute TCS 450g (42mm) £36.22 WTB Sendero TCS 530g (47mm 650B) £40.49 WTB Exposure TCS Road 310g (30mm), 315g (32mm), 370g (34mm) £35.00 WTB Nano TCS 530g (40mm) £41.88 WTB Cross Boss TCS 400g (35mm) £27.00 WTB Crosswolf TCS 392g (32mm) £27.00

Zipp

Wheel maker Zipp — part of the SRAM group — offers the Tangente Speed tubeless tyre in two sizes, 25mm and 28mm. We found them easy to install and fast-rolling, but they're expensive.

