road.cc Recommends episode 7 is live! Featuring 12 fantastic new products, Coffee Stop of the Month, our Recommended Route + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in August 2021, and we've added a dozen exceptional products to the mix! Not only that but as per usual we've put together another fantastic YouTube show to flaunt all the gear, plus we've got our regular Coffee Stop of the Month and Recommended Route.

First things first, here are the latest editions to road.cc Recommends...

Vitus Vitesse Evo CR eTAP AXS

Pactimo Summit Stratos Range Bib Shorts

Aeroe Spider Rear Rack

Black Inc Twenty Wheelset

Pro Vibe Aero Alloy Handlebar

Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey

Endura FS260-Pro Bibshort

Nopinz Pro-1 Road Men's Skinsuit with Speedpockets

Orro x Repente Saddle

Fearless Warlock Frame and Fork

Prime Comfort Handlebar Tape

Being Gary Fisher and the Bicycle Revolution

Now we’ve got an absolute belter of a bike that’s made its way into the road.cc Recommends selection this month, the Vitus Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS.

Vitus says the new frame is stiffer yet lighter, and the geometry puts you in the right position to ride fast and hard – whether you're a racer or just like to pelt around the lanes. A full wireless eTap groupset at this price is hugely impressive, too.

Black Inc’s Twenty wheelset also easily made the cut this month with stiffness that belies its unbelievable weight, or lack of, and the overall build quality is exceptional too.

These are shallow climbing wheels that weighed in at just 1.2kg and they’re going to be very easy to handle with a rim depth of just 18.5mm.

Then there’s PRO’s Vibe Aero Alloy Handlebars that are a stiff, race-orientated option that look great, with internal cable routing, and will save you a packet over carbon alternatives.

They’re comfortable to hold, whether on the tops or drops, with the six-degree flare allowing for a narrower position when on the hoods while retaining maximum control when using the drops.

Looking for your next read? There’s a great one in this month’s mix for fans of bike tech. Being Gary Fisher and the Bicycle Revolution has only just come to the UK market and it is a biography of one of cycling’s design legends.

Fisher is generally remembered as more for his work within the mountain bike world, but he was also an accomplished road cyclist, is an advocate of utility cycling, has a major role in the industry, and is an all-round 'cycling visionary’. If you want to learn a bit more about one of the people that helped to shape the off-road bike that you’re riding today, this is an excellent option.

Back to the show... our Coffee Stop of the Month comes highly recommended from Liam, who says he was forced to sample all the coffee and cakes at 8e Chelsea Rd in Bath for research purposes. It's a hard life!

Situated close to the hugely popular Bristol and Bath Railway Path, this cafe is an ideal mid-ride stop if you're heading from the lanes to the path or vice versa, or an end of ride stop if you're a Bath local - follow them on Instagram here.

This month's Recommended Route comes to you from the Malverns, where Dave has put together a challenging 55km loop on road and gravel. Starting from the Malvern Link train station, there are gentle lanes to start with before the first significant climb at Wellington Heath.

There are stunning views to take your mind off some of the spicier climbs, with the biggest gradients occurring on the edge of the Malvern Hills. To end the ride you can either head back to the station, or bimble into Great Malvern to refuel.

Liam and Becca will also be diving into some of the finer details of our recommended products as always. Enjoy this month's show and see you next time!

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.