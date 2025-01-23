"So much for hi-viz": Cyclist famous for riding with pet cat narrowly avoids collision with driver "looking me right in the eye" but who "decided to pull out anyway"; Tour Down Under action + more on the live blog

We're kicking off Thursday with some road safety chat, everyone's favourite. Travis and Sigrid, the page that shares the adventures of... well, Travis and Sigrid, the viral sensations who we've also spoken to for features and a podcast episode in the past too. Sigrid, a Norwegian Forest cat, and her owner, Travis Nelson, have been taking the internet by storm over the last few years since Nelson decided to take her for a ride during Covid.

> Meet Travis the human and Sigrid the cat, the viral sensations who have just switched to an e-bike

While many of their videos include pleasantly surprised pedestrians and wholesome feline fun, the reality of cycling on UK roads means some end up like this...

"So much for hi-viz," was Travis's takeaway from this one, the rear-view showing the bright yellow hoodie he was wearing at the time. It looks like a classic 'sorry, mate, didn't see you' situation where the driver saw the car in front go, saw the Tesco van stopped, and continued without a look right at the imminently arriving pet and pedaller.

As a side note, Threads is a lot more enjoyable for reading comments and replies. As Travis pointed out underneath this, the same Twitter video "got 40k views and about 50 comments blaming me". Anyway, some more pleasing Travis & Sigrid content followed... including a demonstration of just how visible that hoodie should have been...

Our scroll on Threads also brought us this discussion started by rock_n_donuts, a graphic designer and cycling kit designer based in the UK.

"Is cycling getting too dangerous?" he asked. "I used to ride 200-300 miles a week and now I'm starting to prefer running more than cycling! last year got hit twice by cars [drivers] which is maybe why I'm getting biased on the matter but I've ridden for 14 years now."

The comments made for pretty depressing reading, numerous people making similar points and raising the standard of driving, near misses and worse as the reason why they've been put off riding on UK roads.

A selection of the replies:

"Bigger cars with more distracted drivers between phones and touch screen monitors, I think for sure it's not as safe. I try and do as much MTB and gravel as possible to make up for it."

"That’s why I ride MTB/gravel pretty much exclusively now. Used to do a 70km round trip commute but not keen on the road any more."

"In a word; Yes. Will I ever stop? No. Here's to 14 more good years in the saddle."

"The local area is particularly bad, we train and race all over the country and this region has the biggest number of road rage and near misses."

Has anyone here reduced their mileage due to the danger of British roads? Has gravel and MTB become more tempting? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments and we'll round up some on the blog later...