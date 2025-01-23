"So much for hi-viz": Cyclist famous for riding with pet cat narrowly avoids collision with driver "looking me right in the eye" but who "decided to pull out anyway"; Tour Down Under action + more on the live blog

We're kicking off Thursday with some road safety chat, everyone's favourite. Travis and Sigrid, the page that shares the adventures of... well, Travis and Sigrid, the viral sensations who we've also spoken to for features and a podcast episode in the past too. Sigrid, a Norwegian Forest cat, and her owner, Travis Nelson, have been taking the internet by storm over the last few years since Nelson decided to take her for a ride during Covid.
> Meet Travis the human and Sigrid the cat, the viral sensations who have just switched to an e-bike
While many of their videos include pleasantly surprised pedestrians and wholesome feline fun, the reality of cycling on UK roads means some end up like this...
"So much for hi-viz," was Travis's takeaway from this one, the rear-view showing the bright yellow hoodie he was wearing at the time. It looks like a classic 'sorry, mate, didn't see you' situation where the driver saw the car in front go, saw the Tesco van stopped, and continued without a look right at the imminently arriving pet and pedaller.
As a side note, Threads is a lot more enjoyable for reading comments and replies. As Travis pointed out underneath this, the same Twitter video "got 40k views and about 50 comments blaming me". Anyway, some more pleasing Travis & Sigrid content followed... including a demonstration of just how visible that hoodie should have been...
Our scroll on Threads also brought us this discussion started by rock_n_donuts, a graphic designer and cycling kit designer based in the UK.
"Is cycling getting too dangerous?" he asked. "I used to ride 200-300 miles a week and now I'm starting to prefer running more than cycling! last year got hit twice by cars [drivers] which is maybe why I'm getting biased on the matter but I've ridden for 14 years now."
The comments made for pretty depressing reading, numerous people making similar points and raising the standard of driving, near misses and worse as the reason why they've been put off riding on UK roads.
A selection of the replies:
"Bigger cars with more distracted drivers between phones and touch screen monitors, I think for sure it's not as safe. I try and do as much MTB and gravel as possible to make up for it."
"That’s why I ride MTB/gravel pretty much exclusively now. Used to do a 70km round trip commute but not keen on the road any more."
"In a word; Yes. Will I ever stop? No. Here's to 14 more good years in the saddle."
"The local area is particularly bad, we train and race all over the country and this region has the biggest number of road rage and near misses."
Has anyone here reduced their mileage due to the danger of British roads? Has gravel and MTB become more tempting? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments and we'll round up some on the blog later...
"So much for hi-viz"
Can I be the first to say "BMW driver".
Actually, it would be interesting to compare make, model of car with collision data. It might not just be my prejudice.
This is from 2016, not sure if there's anything more recent available.
I've previously owned a BMW 530D and a VW Bora. Never crashed either of them though.
Thanks. BMW has two models in the top five!
I was following a - I think - Tesla the other evening. With a big touchscreen display on its dashboard about the size of an iPad Pro?
Every time the car stopped in traffic, the driver reached across and started fiddling with Spotify (I recognised the icons, which were big enough that I could clearly see them).
Bigger than that I think, they look about eighteen inches at least to me. Had an amusing one recently, had a Tesla something or other Uber or other PHV cruising alongside me at 20mph down the Old Brompton Road and could clearly see the screen on which he had driver radar, it was brilliant, could see all the cars and me and Mrs H, who was just behind, showing up clear as anything on the screen. Well at least that's useful I thought, right up to the point he cut straight across me without indicating to get into a parking spot...
Looks like they're finally making a start on undoing the Clevedon seafront work…
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4g3eq0xdx8o
Seems a beginner error to believe a car driver actually sees you if they are looking through you?
If there was a collision, the sun was behind you & it blinded them, so they had to pull out.
In my (thankfully limited) SMIDSY experience:
a) Not looking at all (perhaps they dive have one look, or got distracted by something in the middle of their observation e.g. following a vehicle in another lane...)
b) Only looking for motor vehicles.
c) Eyes are open but nobody's home
Obviously I can't distinguish between b) and c) from my perspective - they're both "looked but didn't see". Can be difficult to choose whether you can avoid collision most safely by throwing out the anchors or trying to sprint to safety. The rider here perhaps chanced things (the driver could have accellerated) but they did at least spot that the driver wasn't stopping.
from an exchange with a WPC after the nearest of misses a few years ago;
plod "well of course they could see you, they just didnt see you"
me 'so you agree that this wasnt a vision, but instead a perception error?'
plod "well yes"
me 'which means they were driving without due care and attention'
plod "... NO! they just didn't see you!"
Suspect the Tesco truck signalled the driver to pull out, and the BMW driver is expecting you as the cyclist to be as charitable & stop. Seen that happen a few times the driver has definitely seen you, just expects you to give way to them.
The thing is...there's looking, and there's looking. Years ago I nearly took a cyclist out, I was driving, approaching an angled junction with a Give Way line, I glanced to my right, didn't "see" anything coming and was about to accelerate onto the main road. For some reason, I had another look, and I saw a cyclist who I would have either driven into or forced to take evasive action, but I stopped in time.
I was mortified, and have used it as an experience to improve my driving and riding, namely to always take the time to look properly.
Windscreen pillars are now 70-80 mm thick, they used to be around 20 mm when I learned to drive. But that's no excuse.
Too many people only look for another car, or something big enough to hurt them such as a truck.
If anyone says "Sorry mate I didn't see you" to me they get a full on rant. It isn't good enough.