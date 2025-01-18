"All-in aero": Giant launches new "lighter, faster" Trinity TT bike; "A new chapter blending speed, strength and safety": Vredestein's high-performance tyres; Touch-up paint for crash-scuffed bikes + more

It's been a hectic week in the world of cycling tech, from the launch of Ridley's new Noah Fast aero road bike, to the UCI sticking to its 6.8kg bike weight limit but stating rider airbags and gear restrictions are being considered. That's before we even mention all the road.cc Recommends awards for 2024/25 that have been going out on the site this week: electric bikes, wheels, tyres, components, bargain buys, clothing, accessories... not long to go until we reveal our overall Bike of the Year.

The good news for us is that with the week being so packed full of juicy tech news, it means we've also got a bumper edition of Tech of the Week to bring you.

A flash new bike, tyres, clothing and some paint that claims to make your bike look brand new again, let's dive straight in.

"All-in aero": Giant launches new "lighter, faster" Trinity TT bike

Not much of a surprise considering this was spotted as long ago as during last year's Tour de France, but Giant has finally released all the details about its new Trinity. Equally unsurprising is that the bike launch comes with claims the new model is lighter, faster and more compliant.

Perhaps the most notable point is the addition of disc brakes, Giant finally moving away from those hidden rim brakes, a decision that the brand says will add a "significant level of control with zero compromises in aero efficiency".

Citing the modern trend in pro cycling for hillier, more challenging TT courses, Giant explained that reducing weight and producing a frameset that's "significantly lighter" than the previous generation was also a priority. On that point the new frameset is 558g lighter.

"One of the primary goals in developing the new Trinity Advanced SL was to meet the challenges of modern triathlon and TT courses," the brand said. "The courses are getting more diverse, the times are getting faster. That means a bike must go beyond pure, straight-ahead speed and place equal focus on efficient climbing capabilities, greater control on fast descents, and pinpoint control for cornering."

On compliance, Giant says the new Trinity Advanced SL series has a new armrest design that offers 28 per cent more compliance to absorb bumps at the front end, while the seatpost has been completely redesigned to offer "100 per cent greater compliance" compared with the old model.

The bike manufacturer used AeroSystem Shaping Technology to "meticulously" shape every tube and junction to minimise drag, Giant suggesting it marks "the culmination of a longtime development process that combines Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis with wind-tunnel testing".

Compared with the previous generation, there is a "modified truncated ellipse" shape on the head tube, down tube, fork and seatpost, while the frame and fork also have new shapes to integrate disc brake calipers while minimising aerodynamic drag. Giant puts the aero advantage at 5.9 watts versus the previous version.

The complete build uses some new four-spoke wheels from Cadex, starts at £6,499 and rises to £10,499 featuring SRAM Red AXS and those new Cadex aero wheels. There are three triathlon-specific builds and a time trial option, the frameset £3,749 for each.

Check out all the details on Giant's website.

"A new chapter blending speed, strength and safety": Vredestein's new high-performance tyres

Just a teaser for now but Apollo Tyres has confirmed it will launch an all-new range of Vredestein Superpasso high-performance road bike tyres in the spring, the first being the Superpasso Pro coming in April.

We're told to expect "a step forward in rolling resistance, puncture protection and grip over its predecessor, the popular Superpasso" and it will be designed to meet the needs of performance-focussed riders and racers. Following the launch of the Pro in a few months, a lightweight option and an all-season variant will follow.

Nic Knippers from Apollo Tyres expressed confidence the "new chapter" will blend speed, strength and safety, "setting the foundations for a complete Superpasso Pro

line-up that will elevate our reputation in the European bicycle tyre market".

More information is coming soon on Vredestein's website.

"Touch-up" paint to make your bike look a little less crashed

It's like Tipp-Ex for that crash-prone rider in your life... Legend Wheels is selling 10ml bottles of Anthracite Grey Touch-Up Paint for Shimano Dura-Ace, Ultegra, 105 and GRX components, all priced at €16.99.

According to the description the bottle comes with a brush integrated into the cap, "facilitating precise and rapid application" and "allowing a one-step touch-up for a homogeneous and long-lasting result", removing all evidence of your crashes and scrapes from cranks, derailleurs and shifters.

"Each colour has been carefully designed to match Shimano products," the spec states. "For best results, careful application is recommended. Shades may vary due to wear, usage conditions, or ambient light. Please note that this product is designed to improve aesthetic appearance by minimising visual damage, but does not guarantee restoration to like-new condition."

The full range is on Legend Wheels' website...

Rapha minimises waste with Excess Collection

In the spirit of making quality clothing and reducing waste, Rapha's Excess Collection uses surplus materials and turns offcuts into performance cycling products, such as the brand's Gore-Tex pullover and Pro Team rain jacket. Due to the nature of the material used, Rapha releases unique editions in small batches of production, a "cohesive project involving our supply chain, atelier, product design and engineering teams to craft Rapha-quality products, whilst minimising waste".

The current Excess Collection is live now.

Pirelli partners with Alpecin-Deceuninck on four-year deal... and Mathieu van der Poel is impressed

No pressure, Pirelli. Mathieu van der Poel has already won three Ronde van Vlaanderen and two Paris-Roubaix titles, and will be hoping for no classic-scuppering punctures at future editions of cycling's biggest cobbled races. The former world champion seems happy with Alpecin-Deceuninck's new four-year partnership with Pirelli (although 'pro cyclist says nice things about sponsor's tech' probably isn't the hottest take we've ever reported).

Having started using Pirelli's P Zero Race TLR RS tyres during the winter, Van der Poel says he "really likes these tyres" and has enjoyed their "excellent grip". Pirelli tells us that for the "toughest challenges", such as the cobbled classics and Strade Bianche, the riders will have the option of its 'all-round' P Zero Race TLR, and the Cintuarato gravel tyre for off-road races.

Notably for Van der Poel, who'll once again be balancing his road season with mountain bike ambitions, Pirelli has its MTB Scorpion XC line available in various versions and treads. The brand's global marketing manager Samuele Bressan explained how Van der Poel and Alpecin-Deceuninck's multi-disciplinary approach was an attractive project which "enables us to develop the product in all the disciplines and with highly technical, experienced athletes".

Ride with Wout van Aert on Rouvy

Wout van Aert is hosting a community ride on Rouvy next week, allowing users to connect with one of cycling's biggest stars from their own home and join the Visma-Lease a Bike rider on a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to virtually pedal alongside one of the sport's most accomplished athletes".

It is scheduled for 6pm CET on Tuesday 21 January (that's 5pm UK time) and will follow the Lago di Resia & Nauders route in Italy, one of Rouvy's many real-world routes. The event is open to all Rouvy subscribers, with free trials available for new users who want to join the ride.

"A meeting of two cycling leaders": Santini secures exclusive rights for Bianchi Milano apparel

Italian brands Santini and Bianchi have come together in a partnership "forged to celebrate the excellence of Italian craftsmanship in the world of cycling". In short, Santini will develop, produce and distribute the Bianchi Milano clothing line, in a move that, in the words of Bianchi CEO Marco Gentili: "Enables us to pursue a strategic extension of our brand into the apparel sector, leveraging Santini's proven production expertise and extensive distribution network."

The collection will feature technical apparel for road cycling, gravel, and mountain biking, as well as a selection of casual wear designed for those "who wish to embody the 'celeste' passion off the saddle". Monica Santini hopes that "by combining our expertise" the partnership will "deliver a collection that best represents both the tradition and innovation of Italian cycling".

