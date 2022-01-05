The dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers are a good way of adding warmth with little weight or bulk penalty. The stretchy fabric fits well and the double gripper strips (inside and out) secure the tops nicely.
These lightweight but thermal arm warmers are designed to be used with a short-sleeved jersey to enhance warmth for spring and autumn use. The stretch fabric has a smooth outer and fuzzy Roubaix-like inner and is designed to be warm and moisture wicking/fast drying rather than weather protective (there's no water repellency or windproofing). I'd say the warmers are pretty versatile in terms of seasonal usefulness, but best suited to spring and autumn or warmer winter use.
> Buy these online here
They're available in four sizes (XS-L). I tested the mediums, which measured up exactly as the sizing chart states – 47cm long and 13.5cm at the top. They were a good fit for my 38cm biceps and pretty similar to other dhb arm warmers I've worn over the years in a similar size. There's plenty of stretch in the fabric and they fitted comfortably and securely, neither too short nor too long, so best for average length arms rather than particularly long or short.
They add a surprisingly effective level of warmth for their size/weight, useful for all but the most horrendously cold or wet conditions, making them a great option for those days when temperature and exertion levels are variable, as they can easily be popped into a back pocket or seat pack if not required.
There is gripper tape at the top on both the inside and outside, designed to grip onto skin and also to summer jersey sleeves. There is no gripper tape at the wrists.
It's effective and comfortable, though personally I've never had a problem with a gap developing between sleeve and warmer, or any issue with warmers descending, so it felt a little unnecessary to me – and a touch irritating when the gripper tape clung to itself when stored in a jersey pocket. It's not a massive issue, though, and very much down to personal preference; I'm sure many will find the double gripper reassuring.
At £18.99 (currently discounted to £12.99) these are a solid purchase, providing extra warmth with little in the way of weight penalty or bulk.
They're not quite as good value as some, though: the ETC Snug Arm Warmers that Stu tested last year, which have a similar seasonal focus, are still just £10. The dhbs are two quid less than the Van Rysel Merino offerings we tested in December, though you are getting wool in the mix there.
> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers
Van Rysel also has its Cool Weather Arm Warmers at just £9.99, but they have no gripper.
Many other warmers are aimed at slightly cooler temperatures or offer weather protection in some form as well, and vary in price from the inexpensive Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers at £19.58 and Endura FS260 Pro Thermos at £22.99, to the highly technical and protective Assos Armwarmer Evo7s at £35.
Overall, if you're after low-bulk shoulder-season warmers, or something to wear under other layers on colder days, these are a good choice.
Verdict
Warm, soft and comfortable with little bulk
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
To provide extra warmth for spring and autumn, when worn with a short-sleeved jersey.
Wiggle says, 'The new Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers are an ideal top up to your summer kit in the cooler months of spring and autumn, adding thermal insulation in areas you need it.
Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers: for the rides between summer and winter.
dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers make the difference on those cooler rides between the highs of summer and the lows of winter. Combined with the right layers, the Regulate Thermal warmers are your perfect companion when the seasons are turning. If your ride is going to include a wide range of temperatures, warmers are the flexible option you need to keep you comfortable all ride long.
Made from a super-stretch, fleece-backed fabric, the Regulate arm warmers have a pre-contoured construction, and silicone-backed elasticated grippers to make sure of a comfortable fit.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wiggle lists:
Thermal stretchy fleece back fabric
86% polyamide/14% elastane
Available in sizes XS-L
Machine washable at 30
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made and nice fabric.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Do a fine job of providing extra warmth without bulk, and stayed put in use.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days but good quality fabric with plenty of stretch, so should last well.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Fit very well, nice and stretchy.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Sized up as per the charts.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Very light for the levels of warmth.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Nice and stretchy fabric and the gripper tape is effective but not uncomfortable. Good levels of warmth for a variety of conditions.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy to look after, and wash well at 30°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Low weight/bulk, warmth and fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Double grippers felt a bit unnecessary and can be slightly irritating.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're not quite as good value as the ETC Snug Arm Warmers that Stu tested last year, which have a similar seasonal focus and are still just £10. The dhbs are £2 less than the Van Rysel Merino offerings we tested in December, and Van Rysel also has its Cool Weather Arm Warmers at just £9.99, but they have no gripper.
Many other warmers are aimed at slightly cooler temperatures or offer weather protection in some form as well, and vary in price from the inexpensive Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers at £19.58 and Endura FS260 Pro Thermos at £22.99 to the highly technical and protective Assos Armwarmer Evo7s at £35.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly, but I prefer a single interior gripper tape.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Nicely put together from quality fabric and components, these are warm and versatile and take up next to no space in a jersey pocket when not needed. For the price, they're a good option.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
makes me facking laugh. YES YOU HAVE TO AVOID RUNNING PEOPLE OVER YOU TIT
yuk, pretty fucking creepy
Paris did convert quite alot of the city centre into Active Travel sections over the pandemic. I believe it was second on the congestion report...
perhaps, although speaking directly with Herts it means that they will take action. They told me that they are specific in their communication if...
Magic, thanks Tom....
Thanks - yes, I figured the Hiplock was a pretty safe bet. I've had an email update today on the Jack Rack (which I see has a really good review...
Yes, it was the infamous killer Dr Helen Measures
I think it's unwise to report anything like this to the police...
As for brand. I didn't get on with Schwalbe tubeless, to prone to not sealing, but have got on very well with Continental 5000TLs....
I'm not sure about the possible safety aspect. I'll let you test that one. I rely on on the stays pulling out of the clips before I go over the...