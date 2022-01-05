The dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers are a good way of adding warmth with little weight or bulk penalty. The stretchy fabric fits well and the double gripper strips (inside and out) secure the tops nicely.

These lightweight but thermal arm warmers are designed to be used with a short-sleeved jersey to enhance warmth for spring and autumn use. The stretch fabric has a smooth outer and fuzzy Roubaix-like inner and is designed to be warm and moisture wicking/fast drying rather than weather protective (there's no water repellency or windproofing). I'd say the warmers are pretty versatile in terms of seasonal usefulness, but best suited to spring and autumn or warmer winter use.

They're available in four sizes (XS-L). I tested the mediums, which measured up exactly as the sizing chart states – 47cm long and 13.5cm at the top. They were a good fit for my 38cm biceps and pretty similar to other dhb arm warmers I've worn over the years in a similar size. There's plenty of stretch in the fabric and they fitted comfortably and securely, neither too short nor too long, so best for average length arms rather than particularly long or short.

They add a surprisingly effective level of warmth for their size/weight, useful for all but the most horrendously cold or wet conditions, making them a great option for those days when temperature and exertion levels are variable, as they can easily be popped into a back pocket or seat pack if not required.

There is gripper tape at the top on both the inside and outside, designed to grip onto skin and also to summer jersey sleeves. There is no gripper tape at the wrists.

It's effective and comfortable, though personally I've never had a problem with a gap developing between sleeve and warmer, or any issue with warmers descending, so it felt a little unnecessary to me – and a touch irritating when the gripper tape clung to itself when stored in a jersey pocket. It's not a massive issue, though, and very much down to personal preference; I'm sure many will find the double gripper reassuring.

At £18.99 (currently discounted to £12.99) these are a solid purchase, providing extra warmth with little in the way of weight penalty or bulk.

They're not quite as good value as some, though: the ETC Snug Arm Warmers that Stu tested last year, which have a similar seasonal focus, are still just £10. The dhbs are two quid less than the Van Rysel Merino offerings we tested in December, though you are getting wool in the mix there.

Van Rysel also has its Cool Weather Arm Warmers at just £9.99, but they have no gripper.

Many other warmers are aimed at slightly cooler temperatures or offer weather protection in some form as well, and vary in price from the inexpensive Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers at £19.58 and Endura FS260 Pro Thermos at £22.99, to the highly technical and protective Assos Armwarmer Evo7s at £35.

Overall, if you're after low-bulk shoulder-season warmers, or something to wear under other layers on colder days, these are a good choice.

Verdict

Warm, soft and comfortable with little bulk

