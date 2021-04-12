Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers

ETC Snug Arm Warmers

8
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Apr 12, 2021 19:45
£10.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Good cool weather performance and a great fit – not just for those on a budget
Close fit
Grippers keep them in position
An impressive price
Not thick enough for winter temperatures
Weight: 
56g
Contact: 
www.moorelarge.co.uk

These ETC Snug Arm Warmers share many of the same attributes of more expensive sleeves but cost just a tenner. They offer a good fit, they stay put, and work in temperatures typically found in early spring and late autumn.

Arm warmers are a pretty simple concept: a tube of material to keep your arms warm when paired with a short sleeve jersey. ETC's take on this little wardrobe staple is impressive for the money.

First up, rather than just a single seam, the Snug warmers have a second one that creates a sort of elbow area. I found this to help with the flex, and stopped any material bunching on the inside of the elbow. They aren't exactly 'shaped', but this really helps.

To keep them in position at the top there are a couple of silicone bands which do the job. I didn't feel as though they caused any unnecessary pressure points.

2021 ETC Snug Arm Warmers - gripper.jpg

The wrists kind of take care of themselves.

2021 ETC Snug Arm Warmers - wrist.jpg

Sizing-wise there are three options: small/medium, medium/large and large/x-large; I've been using the smallest. The distributor doesn't have a size guide on its website, but I'd say go with your gut instinct: if you generally wear a medium/large jersey, then that's the size to go for.

I usually wear a medium jersey, and though I didn't find the small/medium too small, I would have liked a little more length, hence I'd go up a size.

When it comes to their ideal temperature range, I'd say you are looking at around the high single figures, from around 7°C, up to about 15°C. They aren't quite thick enough for really cold winter temperatures and there is no windproofing as such, so icy northerly winds will make their way through.

> Spring cycling clothing guide: how to choose and use the best gear to ride through the most unpredictable season

One thing is for sure, though, they pack down very small, so they'll fit in a jersey pocket without taking up much room. 

At just £10 these are some of the cheapest arm warmers we've ever tested, and they certainly don't feel like ETC has scrimped anywhere when it comes to the fabric or build quality.

Neat little touches like reflective logos on the wrist are a bonus, although Emma did notice that hers started to peel off on the ETC leg warmers she was testing.

> Buyer’s Guide: 14 of the best arm and leg warmers

Galibier consistently delivers on the price per performance balance, as seen here on the Ardennes II arm warmers. Two different fabrics are used to give increased protection from the elements, and they are shaped specifically for each arm. They are a bargain at £19.58, but that also highlights how cheap the ETCs are.

The UK-made Lusso Active Aero arm warmers offer a similar performance to the ETCs, being more for cooler temperatures than cold ones. They'll set you back £24.99, though.

Overall, for a little bit of extra warmth when riding early or late on a spring/autumn day, the ETC Snug arm warmers can't really be faulted. Cheap and cheerful while retaining decent quality and design.

Verdict

Good cool weather performance and a great fit – not just for those on a budget

road.cc test report

Make and model: ETC Snug Arm Warmers

Size tested: Small/Medium

Tell us what the product is for

These are lightweight arm warmers that will give decent protection from the weather, from early spring through to late autumn.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Moore Large lists:

Waterproof No

Gender Unisex, Adult

Colour Black

Fabric 94/6 Polyester/Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Sizing seems realistic to the UK demographic.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Absolutely no issues whatsoever going through the washing machine plenty of times.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They fit well and keep you warm.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

All-round quality and performance for the price.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

They won't quite see you through the depths of winter.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Very cheap compared with most of the arm warmers on the market, without sacrificing on quality.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good, with some great design features that can be found on arm warmers two or three times the price. They're not ideal for really cold winter temperatures, but they'll get plenty of use on those early spring and late autumn days.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

