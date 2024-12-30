Bike to Bedlam: James Blunt calls for “patience and tolerance” between cyclists and drivers after Jeremy Vine’s cycle lane encounter with delivery van – but Vine says “sharing the space results in 1,700 road deaths a year” + more on the live blog

While you’ve been stuffing your face with Celebrations (and complaining about the new tiny tubs), drinking out-of-date Baileys, and watching the daily deluge of cyclocross on the TV, I’ve been diligently keeping note of all the cycling debates and titbits that popped up over the festive period, to help keep you entertained during the sleepy post-Christmas, pre-New Year period on the live blog.

[Disclaimer – I’ve been doing all of the above too, especially indulging in that sweet, sweet cyclocross, but I’ve also been taking the odd screenshot on my phone of any particularly interesting cycling-related social media posts. The grind never stops, eh?]

Anyway… First up on this leftover turkey sandwich of a live blog is what I’ve been pitching to Channel 4 as a new alternative to the King’s Speech – James Blunt on Cycling.

(He’s got a posh voice, was more popular 20 years ago than he is today, and his links to the military are constantly brought up out-of-context – are we sure Blunt isn’t a royal?)

In any case, the You’re Beautiful hitmaker/self-deprecating social media clapback supremo/Cockney rhyming slang subject decided to join the murky world of bike-themed Twitter arguments – on Christmas Day, of all days – after spotting Jeremy Vine’s latest penny-farthing video.

Dear @Ocado,

Cyclists have priority over your vehicles in cycle lanes. Especially when they are on penny farthings.

Thanks so much pic.twitter.com/jBwlW4473V — Jeremy Vine | thejeremyvine.bsky.social (@theJeremyVine) December 22, 2024

In the clip, the cycling broadcaster was forced to “bail” and jump off his penny-farthing after an Ocado delivery driver pulled out across the protected bike lane.

“Dear Ocado, Cyclists have priority over your vehicles in cycle lanes. Especially when they are on penny farthings. Thanks so much,” Vine wrote.

> Jeremy Vine rides penny-farthing along cycle lane... gets blocked off by a driver who ignored cyclist priority

After watching Jezza’s latest cycle lane encounter, Blunt – presumably while preparing the garlic mushrooms – decided to interrupt his Christmas lunch to publicly call for some festive goodwill between cyclists and motorists.

“As both cyclist and driver, I don’t think we should pit ourselves against each other,” the 50-year-old tweeted in response.

“Maybe try to share, rather than compete, for the space… and a little patience and tolerance would go a long way – especially to the Ocado guy delivering people’s turkeys. Happy Christmas.”

Well, at least he didn’t just write ‘So long, Jeremy’… What? Nobody a fan of the deep cuts?

And to be fair to Blunt’s “as a cyclist” comment, he did post a photo of himself in March arriving at a gig in Berlin by bike:

Nevertheless, regardless of his intentions, Blunt’s intervention unsurprisingly inspired the classic anti-cycling reaction from the usual suspects on Twitter (though many did note the poor design of the junction in question, while Adam Tranter even weighed in with a questionable pun-based version of Wisemen).

That inevitable pile-on then prompted Vine to reach out to the 1973 singer (sorry, I don’t know any of the post-2007 material) to argue the point that patience and tolerance also need to be supported by safe infrastructure and decisions by drivers.

“‘Sharing the space’ results in 1,700 road deaths every year,” the broadcaster wrote. “We know now that vulnerable road users need segregated lanes to keep them safe.

“I uploaded this post in a good-humoured way (I’m laughing at the end), just because it shows how even segregated space gets encroached on. The more encroachment, the more danger, the fewer people cycle, the more drive, the more danger.

“The pile-on I'm getting as a result of your (totally rational) reply indicates the dangerous levels of anger many road users carry with them, much of it, weirdly, directed at people cycling. Happy Christmas James, I love you man!”

To be honest, I thought ‘Patience’ was a Take That song, anyway... I’ll get my coat.