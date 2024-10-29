GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Leg Warmers

The GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Leg Warmers live up to their name: they're warm, comfortable and keep out the wet, working really well for cold or foul-weather rides.

As you would hope, given that name, these are very impressive in terms of waterproofing. I used them several times in foul weather and nothing got through – whether from rain falling from above or water and dirt flicking up from the road.

> What to wear for autumn cycling

I often paired them with a pair of water-resistant bib shorts on milder days and they were ideal; a couple of times I was caught in some unexpected showers while wearing regular bib shorts and the difference between the two materials was clear.

They get their waterproofing from their three-layer construction – which includes 'a 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane integrated into the fabric' according to GripGrab. This does make them a little thicker than normal leg warmers, but I didn't find there was too much in the way of restricted movement as a consequence.

They offer a decent amount of insulation, too, thanks to the fleecy lining, and impressive windproofing. I used these below freezing alongside insulated bib shorts without any issues at all.

They are also fairly breathable, so I could comfortably wear them up to about 12 degrees, so they have an impressive temperature range.

They are not only comfortable in terms of keeping the weather out, but they also have well-thought-out seam positions running down the outside of the legs and shaped cuts behind the knees to allow them to sit flat against the leg.

This is then combined with strong grippers at the top of the leg which keeps everything in place effectively without anything riding up. The material also works well on the silicone grippers on bib shorts, which combined means there is very little movement when riding, so there isn't anything to cause chafing.

At the bottom there are no grippers, just a stretchy hem that allows them to be stretched over the top of overshoes if needed. This worked well with the few pairs of overshoes I own; I had no issues fitting them over the top to create a more seamless connection and help prevent water ingress.

The warmers also have a small reflective logo on the outside of the calves, which helps with visibility in low light conditions.

At £65 these are more expensive than some – the Spatz Burnr 4 Season warmers, for example, are £15 less – but they don't offer any water repellency.

7mesh's Colorado leg warmers, meanwhile, offer broadly the same quality with effective warmth, comfort, and weather protection, but cost £15 more, with an RRP of £80.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best arm and leg warmers

I will just note, for transparency, that the initial set of leg warmers I received to review had a manufacturing issue where the stitching for the top gripper came away. I've not had a problem with the replacement pair – or any similar issues in any of the previous GripGrab kit I have reviewed.

Overall, I've been impressed with these leg warmers – they are warm, comfortable, and keep the weather out well.

Verdict

Impressively weatherproof, comfortable and warm