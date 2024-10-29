GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Leg Warmers

The GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Leg Warmers live up to their name: they're warm, comfortable and keep out the wet, working really well for cold or foul-weather rides.
As you would hope, given that name, these are very impressive in terms of waterproofing. I used them several times in foul weather and nothing got through – whether from rain falling from above or water and dirt flicking up from the road.
> What to wear for autumn cycling
I often paired them with a pair of water-resistant bib shorts on milder days and they were ideal; a couple of times I was caught in some unexpected showers while wearing regular bib shorts and the difference between the two materials was clear.
They get their waterproofing from their three-layer construction – which includes 'a 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane integrated into the fabric' according to GripGrab. This does make them a little thicker than normal leg warmers, but I didn't find there was too much in the way of restricted movement as a consequence.
They offer a decent amount of insulation, too, thanks to the fleecy lining, and impressive windproofing. I used these below freezing alongside insulated bib shorts without any issues at all.
They are also fairly breathable, so I could comfortably wear them up to about 12 degrees, so they have an impressive temperature range.
They are not only comfortable in terms of keeping the weather out, but they also have well-thought-out seam positions running down the outside of the legs and shaped cuts behind the knees to allow them to sit flat against the leg.
This is then combined with strong grippers at the top of the leg which keeps everything in place effectively without anything riding up. The material also works well on the silicone grippers on bib shorts, which combined means there is very little movement when riding, so there isn't anything to cause chafing.
At the bottom there are no grippers, just a stretchy hem that allows them to be stretched over the top of overshoes if needed. This worked well with the few pairs of overshoes I own; I had no issues fitting them over the top to create a more seamless connection and help prevent water ingress.
The warmers also have a small reflective logo on the outside of the calves, which helps with visibility in low light conditions.
At £65 these are more expensive than some – the Spatz Burnr 4 Season warmers, for example, are £15 less – but they don't offer any water repellency.
7mesh's Colorado leg warmers, meanwhile, offer broadly the same quality with effective warmth, comfort, and weather protection, but cost £15 more, with an RRP of £80.
> Buyer’s Guide: Best arm and leg warmers
I will just note, for transparency, that the initial set of leg warmers I received to review had a manufacturing issue where the stitching for the top gripper came away. I've not had a problem with the replacement pair – or any similar issues in any of the previous GripGrab kit I have reviewed.
Overall, I've been impressed with these leg warmers – they are warm, comfortable, and keep the weather out well.
Verdict
Impressively weatherproof, comfortable and warm
Make and model: GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Leg Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
GripGrab says: "Next-level weather protection featuring a three-layer construction with a 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane integrated into the fabric"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
GripGrab lists these features:
* Waterproof and breathable
* Waterproof contoured lower leg seams
* High stretch
* Insulating fleece inner
* Secure silicone gripper hem
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
They appear to be well made, though the initial pair needed to be returned after developing a fault in the seam.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Kept out the wind and the rain while keeping in the warmth.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
After exchanging the first pair, there's no reason to think these woun't last well – and the fact that the waterproofing is layered in rather than coated on will help with longevity too.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Great fit thanks to a bit of stretch in the fabric combined with smart choices on seam locations.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable thanks to the weather protection and the fleecy lining.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy – chucked them in at 30 then dried on the line.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed well, keeping out the muck and keeping in the warmth.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The waterproofing – very impressive, and layered rather than applied.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Having to send back the first pair...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Spatz Burnr 4 Season warmers are £15 cheaper but don't offer the same level of weather protection, while the 7mesh Colorado leg warmers offer broadly the same quality, with effective warmth, comfort, and weather protection, but are £15 more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: great at keeping in the warmth and keeping out the muck.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
As a satisfied Sora user, I am looking forward to the reported Cues replacement, with an emphasis on durability
You have aroused a couple of hopelessly ineffectual obvious trolls, the most recent being obviously Tory - the relevance of a non-cycling story...
Lezyne PRO 400+ REAR. I run daylights and this goves me 60 hours super bright flashing. Heading into to year 2, Was a fan of seesence but not...
'but a half hour bike ride at either end of a 12 hour shift of physical work' I used to do it when I was a postie. Although I used to do 14 hour days.
I'm still waiting for ANY journalist to actually ask this of the UCI, no-one will stand up and say it, I even got asked to remove a Palestine flag...
Asking all relatives for 3 figure aero socks for Xmas. Will probably get M&S.
It will help with profile, but to make a difference it would have need to have been in 2 months ago....
I'm not sure this is as easy as you make it sound. AFAIK there's no way to search or browse activities from all users by location/date. Best bets...
I think he may be having an attack of the vapours.
Have you ever looked at the SAT papers used to assess for college admissions in the USA? If you haven't, take a look, you might both be astounded...