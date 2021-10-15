Assos Armwarmer_evo7

The Assos armWarmer_Evo7s are a good set of arm protectors that are great for taking the edge off when the temperatures begin to drop, while still being small and easy enough to stow away in a jersey pocket.

British winters, as many of us would have found over the Christmas break, are consistently inconsistent. Arm warmers are a great way to deal with the huge variance in conditions, and Assos' Evo7s are a particularly good example.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

Unlike the majority of arm warmers I've used, these not only dictate which arm they are to be worn on, but exactly how they should be worn. On the right arm there is a warning label in the sort of style you see on a bandsaw telling you to not cut off your thumbs, stating that this should be worn on the right arm, and the seam must run over your elbow.

The idea behind the anatomical one-piece construction is to make them as comfortable as possible, and they do sit very nicely (the soft micro fleece inner also helps in terms of comfort). The trouble is, although the fit is great when you put them on before a ride, it does make it trickier to put them on 'properly' while on the go: having to work out which is left and right, then making sure the seam is running over your elbow...

The tops are elasticated, which helps to keep them in place well, and throughout the review period I never had any issues with them slipping or twisting.

In terms of performance I found them effective from around 5°C up to around 14, so they have a good range and are certainly useful for descents and great for wearing underneath a long-sleeve jersey on really cold days. They also have good windproofing, although when the temperature really drops you do notice it.

Being able to wear them under a long-sleeve jersey is really handy, and it's possible because they are considerably thinner than others; it also means they fit easily into your back pockets. What's particularly impressive is that even though they are significantly thinner than most others I have used, they still retain impressive thermal qualities.

Though the Assos aren't the cheapest, the Endura Pro SL Arm Warmers II are the same price and offer comparable qualities, but Jamie found the sizing a bit off and there were many labels. The Sportful NoRain Arm Warmers have the same understated design and weatherproofing and are £7 cheaper.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers

Overall, though, I was impressed with the Evo7s. They fit easily in a jersey pocket, provide a very good level of warmth and wind protection and are very comfortable to wear. Okay they're a bit on the expensive side, and can be a little fiddly to put on 'properly' when on the go, but in terms of performance they're right up there.

Verdict

Very comfortable anatomic design; they keep out the elements and are small enough to fit in a jersey pocket

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website