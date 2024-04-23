Velocio Knee Warmer

The Velocio Knee Warmers are perfect if you want to protect your knees from early morning and/or late evening chills, or if you're venturing into the mountains, where temperatures can vary enormously. They weigh next to nothing, fold down smaller than most and are perfect for stowing in a jersey pocket.

Like Velocio's Leg and Arm Warmers, its knee warmers are made from a super-lightweight fabric. They offer moderate compression which, if you get the right size, is intended to hold the warmers in place.

With milder weather making more frequent appearances, there might be a temptation to get your 'legs-out', whipping off legs warmers and throwing caution to the wind.

However, those precious joints don't always appreciate the chill of early mornings and/or late evenings, cue a decent pair of knee warmers to offer the protection your knees need.

The thin, lightweight material breathes brilliantly. There's no DWR treatment here but if they do get wet, they dry out quickly. Just as with Velocio's leg warmers, I was surprised by how effective the fabric was at keeping my knees warm – it's impressively cosy without being overbearing. The warmers would suit early season racers.

With left-right tailoring and their 74% polyamide, 26% elastane fabric composition these offer a snug fit. Flatlock seams and the absence of any kind of gripper make for an exceptionally comfy warmer. There's no unsightly squeeze, just moderate compression and a silky sensation of fabric as it moves freely over your skin.

They're easy to take off, fold down to the size of a snack bar and slide effortlessly into your jersey pocket.

Value

While their £50 price tag isn't as attractive as their functionality, finding something with comparable performance won't be easy... many alternatives offer water resistance that potentially compromise breathability, are bulkier, and might not be tailored.

Cheaper options include the £14.99 Van Rysel Cool Weather Cycling Leg Warmers that Stu thought were excellent – and would be better described as knee warmers, and the Kostume Knee Warmers that Vecchiojo liked that are now £30.

And you can find more options in our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide.

Conclusion

For me, Velocio's Knee Warmers offer outstanding protection for your knees without the common 'squeeze'. They are well made, comfortable, breathable and packable, justifying their higher-than-average price tag.

Verdict

Exactly what knee warmers should be – warm, but not overbearing, comfy and easy to stow in a jersey pocket