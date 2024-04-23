Velocio Knee Warmer

The Velocio Knee Warmers are perfect if you want to protect your knees from early morning and/or late evening chills, or if you're venturing into the mountains, where temperatures can vary enormously. They weigh next to nothing, fold down smaller than most and are perfect for stowing in a jersey pocket.
Like Velocio's Leg and Arm Warmers, its knee warmers are made from a super-lightweight fabric. They offer moderate compression which, if you get the right size, is intended to hold the warmers in place.
With milder weather making more frequent appearances, there might be a temptation to get your 'legs-out', whipping off legs warmers and throwing caution to the wind.
However, those precious joints don't always appreciate the chill of early mornings and/or late evenings, cue a decent pair of knee warmers to offer the protection your knees need.
The thin, lightweight material breathes brilliantly. There's no DWR treatment here but if they do get wet, they dry out quickly. Just as with Velocio's leg warmers, I was surprised by how effective the fabric was at keeping my knees warm – it's impressively cosy without being overbearing. The warmers would suit early season racers.
With left-right tailoring and their 74% polyamide, 26% elastane fabric composition these offer a snug fit. Flatlock seams and the absence of any kind of gripper make for an exceptionally comfy warmer. There's no unsightly squeeze, just moderate compression and a silky sensation of fabric as it moves freely over your skin.
They're easy to take off, fold down to the size of a snack bar and slide effortlessly into your jersey pocket.
Value
While their £50 price tag isn't as attractive as their functionality, finding something with comparable performance won't be easy... many alternatives offer water resistance that potentially compromise breathability, are bulkier, and might not be tailored.
Cheaper options include the £14.99 Van Rysel Cool Weather Cycling Leg Warmers that Stu thought were excellent – and would be better described as knee warmers, and the Kostume Knee Warmers that Vecchiojo liked that are now £30.
And you can find more options in our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide.
Conclusion
For me, Velocio's Knee Warmers offer outstanding protection for your knees without the common 'squeeze'. They are well made, comfortable, breathable and packable, justifying their higher-than-average price tag.
Verdict
Exactly what knee warmers should be – warm, but not overbearing, comfy and easy to stow in a jersey pocket
Make and model: Velocio Knee Warmer
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Velocio says its 'Knee Warmer uses a proprietary high-stretch, ultra-soft, matte finish fabric that feels lighter while performing better, with no need for grippers or zippers to keep them in place. With the super lightweight feel that defines the Velocio riding experience, these Knee Warmers are impressively warm for their weight. Extend the expectation for cool weather riding thanks to a highly compressive, easy stretching fabric that wicks moisture while staying dry and warm. These feature a lot of stretch but fit true to size.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Mid-weight 215gsm fabric
Ultra soft, no gripper and a matte finish for incredible feel
Light compression for muscle support and excellent fit
Reflective logos and trim for visibility
UPF 50+ protection from the sun
Flatlock seams
Rate the product for quality:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellent protection in cool conditions. Do exactly what they should.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fit and comfort, protection for knees against chilly air. Packability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
If I'm being picky, Velocio should reduce the size of the label in the left knee warmer. It's not irritating but is pretty big!
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
More expensive than most, for example Specialized and Van Rysel. However, they aren't out there on their own in terms of being pricey – Kostume and Castelli are similarly priced.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Do exactly what they should without creating an unsightly squeeze. They fold down to fit into a jersey pocket without issue.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
