Galibier Regale Knee Warmer

Bridging the gap between shorts and full tights, these Galibier Regale knee warmers are an excellent lightweight design for spring and autumn, and perfect for cool mornings and evenings – and night rides in summer. They're shaped for a great fit, and they're the usual good value we've come to expect from Galibier.

> Buy now: Galibier Regale Knee Warmers for £21.22 from Galibier

The Regales are made from a blend of nylon (62%) and Lycra (38%), creating a fabric that is no thicker than your summer shorts. They are quoted as having a temperature range of between 18°C and 8°C. I start to cover my knees around 12°C and found these ideal around that sort of temperature. On fresh early morning rides, they felt as though they blocked any chill from the wind, and airflow when riding quickly downhill for instance.

The material is very soft, so they are comfortable to wear for long rides, helped by their shape. They are cut in a way to match the width changes between thigh and calf, with some articulation behind the knee to stop any bunching up there through the pedalling motion.

As a rule, I'm not a fan of seams that run behind the knee, as they can rub. The single seam here does run up the back but it is quite unobtrusive, and on the whole didn't cause any issues, only once making their presence felt, in the rain.

The Regales are held in place top and bottom by a silicone strip. They aren't as thick as some I've used, so don't go overboard in terms of compression, making them much more comfortable.

They roll up very small, too, so don't take up a lot of space when stuffed in your jersey pocket.

They're available in four sizes, S-XL, for which Galibier provides leg circumferences and a table that corresponds to jersey and shorts sizes.

So, from a performance and comfort point of view the Regales score very highly indeed, and their cost doesn't let the side down either. The last knee warmers we reviewed were from Velocio and cost £50 (currently £47), while the Castelli Nano Flex 3Gs were £52 – and now £59.

Those – and nearly every other pair of knee warmers out there – are designed for colder use than the Galibiers, so these fill that small gap in your cycling wardrobe. And they'll do it without breaking the bank, priced at just £21.22.

Galibier hasn't scrimped on anything to hit that price either. These look and feel to be great quality, and after plenty of wear over the last few months they still look just as new as they did when I picked them up from the office.

Conclusion

With a mix of comfort and the lightweight material, these are excellent knee warmers for when it is chilly rather than really cold, which in my opinion means they'll see more use than thicker warmers I own. Overall, great quality, great fit at a great price.

Verdict

Excellent lightweight knee warmers with a great fit, and an even better price