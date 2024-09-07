Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers
2024 Galibier Regale Knee Warmer - 1.jpg

Galibier Regale Knee Warmer

9
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Sep 07, 2024 09:45
0
£21.22

VERDICT:

9
10
Excellent lightweight knee warmers with a great fit, and an even better price
Great price
Shaped for a better fit
Soft material feels good against the skin
Seam position can cause a bit of irritation
Weight: 
60g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
Bridging the gap between shorts and full tights, these Galibier Regale knee warmers are an excellent lightweight design for spring and autumn, and perfect for cool mornings and evenings – and night rides in summer. They're shaped for a great fit, and they're the usual good value we've come to expect from Galibier.

The Regales are made from a blend of nylon (62%) and Lycra (38%), creating a fabric that is no thicker than your summer shorts. They are quoted as having a temperature range of between 18°C and 8°C. I start to cover my knees around 12°C and found these ideal around that sort of temperature. On fresh early morning rides, they felt as though they blocked any chill from the wind, and airflow when riding quickly downhill for instance.

The material is very soft, so they are comfortable to wear for long rides, helped by their shape. They are cut in a way to match the width changes between thigh and calf, with some articulation behind the knee to stop any bunching up there through the pedalling motion.

2024 Galibier Regale Knee Warmer - 2.jpg

As a rule, I'm not a fan of seams that run behind the knee, as they can rub. The single seam here does run up the back but it is quite unobtrusive, and on the whole didn't cause any issues, only once making their presence felt, in the rain.

2024 Galibier Regale Knee Warmer - back.jpg

The Regales are held in place top and bottom by a silicone strip. They aren't as thick as some I've used, so don't go overboard in terms of compression, making them much more comfortable.

2024 Galibier Regale Knee Warmer - gripper bottom cuff.jpg

They roll up very small, too, so don't take up a lot of space when stuffed in your jersey pocket.

They're available in four sizes, S-XL, for which Galibier provides leg circumferences and a table that corresponds to jersey and shorts sizes.

So, from a performance and comfort point of view the Regales score very highly indeed, and their cost doesn't let the side down either. The last knee warmers we reviewed were from Velocio and cost £50 (currently £47), while the Castelli Nano Flex 3Gs were £52 – and now £59.

Those – and nearly every other pair of knee warmers out there – are designed for colder use than the Galibiers, so these fill that small gap in your cycling wardrobe. And they'll do it without breaking the bank, priced at just £21.22.

Galibier hasn't scrimped on anything to hit that price either. These look and feel to be great quality, and after plenty of wear over the last few months they still look just as new as they did when I picked them up from the office.

Conclusion

With a mix of comfort and the lightweight material, these are excellent knee warmers for when it is chilly rather than really cold, which in my opinion means they'll see more use than thicker warmers I own. Overall, great quality, great fit at a great price.

> Buy now: Galibier Regale Knee Warmers for £21.22 from Galibier

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier Regale Knee Warmer

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Galibier says, "Designed specifically for cycling in cooler, changeable weather, the Regale Knee Warmers offer a high level of insulation, ensuring your muscles and joints remain warm for peak performance and reduced injury risk."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Galibier lists:

Secure silicon[e] gripper

Low profile overlock seams

Designed for movement

Reflective elements for visibility

Resistant to pilling and abrasion

Quick-drying technology

Best for temperatures: 8°C – 18°C

Mid-Thigh (CM)Mid-Thigh

S41 -45 M45 – 49. L49 – 54 XL54 – 59

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Keep you warm and provide a great fit.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very comfortable shape.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I'm not a fan of seams running down the back of the leg.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The majority of knee warmers have some kind of thermal property or weather resistance, so it's no surprise that many are more expensive, like those mentioned in the review. I consider these to be good value for money, though, especially considering how well made they are and how they perform.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Regales are very well made and very comfortable to wear thanks to the material specced and the cut. The lightweight material gives them a great temperature range too. An excellent choice.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

