Galibier Regale Knee Warmer

Bridging the gap between shorts and full tights, these Galibier Regale knee warmers are an excellent lightweight design for spring and autumn, and perfect for cool mornings and evenings – and night rides in summer. They're shaped for a great fit, and they're the usual good value we've come to expect from Galibier.
> Buy now: Galibier Regale Knee Warmers for £21.22 from Galibier
The Regales are made from a blend of nylon (62%) and Lycra (38%), creating a fabric that is no thicker than your summer shorts. They are quoted as having a temperature range of between 18°C and 8°C. I start to cover my knees around 12°C and found these ideal around that sort of temperature. On fresh early morning rides, they felt as though they blocked any chill from the wind, and airflow when riding quickly downhill for instance.
The material is very soft, so they are comfortable to wear for long rides, helped by their shape. They are cut in a way to match the width changes between thigh and calf, with some articulation behind the knee to stop any bunching up there through the pedalling motion.
As a rule, I'm not a fan of seams that run behind the knee, as they can rub. The single seam here does run up the back but it is quite unobtrusive, and on the whole didn't cause any issues, only once making their presence felt, in the rain.
The Regales are held in place top and bottom by a silicone strip. They aren't as thick as some I've used, so don't go overboard in terms of compression, making them much more comfortable.
They roll up very small, too, so don't take up a lot of space when stuffed in your jersey pocket.
They're available in four sizes, S-XL, for which Galibier provides leg circumferences and a table that corresponds to jersey and shorts sizes.
So, from a performance and comfort point of view the Regales score very highly indeed, and their cost doesn't let the side down either. The last knee warmers we reviewed were from Velocio and cost £50 (currently £47), while the Castelli Nano Flex 3Gs were £52 – and now £59.
Those – and nearly every other pair of knee warmers out there – are designed for colder use than the Galibiers, so these fill that small gap in your cycling wardrobe. And they'll do it without breaking the bank, priced at just £21.22.
Galibier hasn't scrimped on anything to hit that price either. These look and feel to be great quality, and after plenty of wear over the last few months they still look just as new as they did when I picked them up from the office.
Conclusion
With a mix of comfort and the lightweight material, these are excellent knee warmers for when it is chilly rather than really cold, which in my opinion means they'll see more use than thicker warmers I own. Overall, great quality, great fit at a great price.
Verdict
Excellent lightweight knee warmers with a great fit, and an even better price
Make and model: Galibier Regale Knee Warmer
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Galibier says, "Designed specifically for cycling in cooler, changeable weather, the Regale Knee Warmers offer a high level of insulation, ensuring your muscles and joints remain warm for peak performance and reduced injury risk."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Galibier lists:
Secure silicon[e] gripper
Low profile overlock seams
Designed for movement
Reflective elements for visibility
Resistant to pilling and abrasion
Quick-drying technology
Best for temperatures: 8°C – 18°C
Mid-Thigh (CM)Mid-Thigh
S41 -45 M45 – 49. L49 – 54 XL54 – 59
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keep you warm and provide a great fit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable shape.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm not a fan of seams running down the back of the leg.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The majority of knee warmers have some kind of thermal property or weather resistance, so it's no surprise that many are more expensive, like those mentioned in the review. I consider these to be good value for money, though, especially considering how well made they are and how they perform.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Regales are very well made and very comfortable to wear thanks to the material specced and the cut. The lightweight material gives them a great temperature range too. An excellent choice.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
