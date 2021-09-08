Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey

The Sigr Black Horizon jersey is a simple, classic design at a sensible price. It's not the most technically advanced garment out there, relying instead on quality fabrics and a great cut to deliver good performance whatever your riding style.

Sigr has focused on getting the basics right with the Black Horizon jersey.

For starters, the fabric for the main body is lightweight and breathable, aided by the inclusion of mesh panels underneath the arms and running down the sides.

The materials are comfortable as well. If you don't wear a baselayer you won't feel any irritation from the fabric or seams. The materials also have an SPF rating of 30+.

Fit-wise, it is quite relaxed. This medium has a chest measurement of 39.8in (101cm) and 34.6in (92cm) for the waist, with sizes going up to XXL.

It's still close enough that there isn't a huge amount of material flapping around, but you definitely have plenty of room to move.

I prefer the shorter arm length than you get on some aero jerseys, and they are held in place mostly by the tautness of the fabric and a small cuff.

The tail isn't dropped massively, so if you spend a lot of time in the drops with a big saddle-to-bar drop you might find it riding up a bit; if you spend most of your ride on the hoods there'll be no such issue. The silicone gripper does help.

As for pockets, you have the traditional three running horizontally across the lower back, with an additional zipped valuables pocket incorporated in the right one.

The neck is quite tall for this style of jersey, and it's a little baggy so does let some draughts in. A fabric garage at the top of the full zip is a nice detail, though.

For the £70 asking price the quality is pretty good. There are a few stray threads here and there, which isn't a massive issue as they are on the inside, but some brands pay special attention to detail here, removing any little ends.

It's still well made, though, and considering the performance I would say that the Sigr jersey is worth the money when compared alongside jerseys like the £69.99 Endura Asym or the rather vibrant Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0, £70.

Conclusion

Overall, the Sigr Black Horizon is a simple but effective cycling jersey for those of us that don't want a skintight aero cut or hugely technical fabrics.

Verdict

Simple but effective jersey that covers all the bases well

