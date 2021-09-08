Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey

Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey

7
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Sep 08, 2021 19:45
0
£70.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Simple but effective jersey that covers all the bases well
Relaxed fit
Breathable
SPF 30+ fabric
Collar a little loose
Weight: 
111g
Contact: 
sigr.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Sigr Black Horizon jersey is a simple, classic design at a sensible price. It's not the most technically advanced garment out there, relying instead on quality fabrics and a great cut to deliver good performance whatever your riding style.

Sigr has focused on getting the basics right with the Black Horizon jersey.

> Buy this online here

For starters, the fabric for the main body is lightweight and breathable, aided by the inclusion of mesh panels underneath the arms and running down the sides.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - hem.jpg

The materials are comfortable as well. If you don't wear a baselayer you won't feel any irritation from the fabric or seams. The materials also have an SPF rating of 30+.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - shoulders.jpg

Fit-wise, it is quite relaxed. This medium has a chest measurement of 39.8in (101cm) and 34.6in (92cm) for the waist, with sizes going up to XXL.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - chest logo.jpg

It's still close enough that there isn't a huge amount of material flapping around, but you definitely have plenty of room to move.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - back.jpg

I prefer the shorter arm length than you get on some aero jerseys, and they are held in place mostly by the tautness of the fabric and a small cuff.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - cuff.jpg

The tail isn't dropped massively, so if you spend a lot of time in the drops with a big saddle-to-bar drop you might find it riding up a bit; if you spend most of your ride on the hoods there'll be no such issue. The silicone gripper does help.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - gripper.jpg

As for pockets, you have the traditional three running horizontally across the lower back, with an additional zipped valuables pocket incorporated in the right one.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - pockets.jpg

The neck is quite tall for this style of jersey, and it's a little baggy so does let some draughts in. A fabric garage at the top of the full zip is a nice detail, though.

2021 Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey - collar.jpg

For the £70 asking price the quality is pretty good. There are a few stray threads here and there, which isn't a massive issue as they are on the inside, but some brands pay special attention to detail here, removing any little ends.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

It's still well made, though, and considering the performance I would say that the Sigr jersey is worth the money when compared alongside jerseys like the £69.99 Endura Asym or the rather vibrant Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0, £70.

Conclusion

Overall, the Sigr Black Horizon is a simple but effective cycling jersey for those of us that don't want a skintight aero cut or hugely technical fabrics.

Verdict

Simple but effective jersey that covers all the bases well

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Sigr says, "A cycling jersey that winks an eye at the ever classic polo shirt. Crisp horizontal lines in black and white paired with white coloured bands on the sleeves and neck and a white front zip. Clean and smart."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Sigr lists:

XS-XXL, men and women cut

Mesh panel sides

UV SPF30 sun protection

Full zipper centre front

All zippers YKK

Three pockets at rear

Zipped side pocket for valuables

Elastic with silicon grip at bottom hem

Silicon grip arm cuff

Reflective prints

Headphone hole in the side pocket

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Spot on with Sigr's size guide; a relaxed fit though.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Following the washing guide saw no problems.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A simple road jersey that works well when riding in typical summer conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The relaxed fit suits a wide range of riding styles.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Some jerseys have a neater overall finish.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's in the right ball park for this style of jersey when you take into account the materials used and its performance, sitting alongside the Endura Asym and Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0, mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Sigr is a good all-round jersey. It doesn't deliver anything exceptional but nor does anything stand out as lacking either.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey 2021
Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey
Sigr 2021
sigr
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments