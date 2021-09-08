Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey

The Sigr Black Horizon jersey is a simple, classic design at a sensible price. It's not the most technically advanced garment out there, relying instead on quality fabrics and a great cut to deliver good performance whatever your riding style.
Sigr has focused on getting the basics right with the Black Horizon jersey.
For starters, the fabric for the main body is lightweight and breathable, aided by the inclusion of mesh panels underneath the arms and running down the sides.
The materials are comfortable as well. If you don't wear a baselayer you won't feel any irritation from the fabric or seams. The materials also have an SPF rating of 30+.
Fit-wise, it is quite relaxed. This medium has a chest measurement of 39.8in (101cm) and 34.6in (92cm) for the waist, with sizes going up to XXL.
It's still close enough that there isn't a huge amount of material flapping around, but you definitely have plenty of room to move.
I prefer the shorter arm length than you get on some aero jerseys, and they are held in place mostly by the tautness of the fabric and a small cuff.
The tail isn't dropped massively, so if you spend a lot of time in the drops with a big saddle-to-bar drop you might find it riding up a bit; if you spend most of your ride on the hoods there'll be no such issue. The silicone gripper does help.
As for pockets, you have the traditional three running horizontally across the lower back, with an additional zipped valuables pocket incorporated in the right one.
The neck is quite tall for this style of jersey, and it's a little baggy so does let some draughts in. A fabric garage at the top of the full zip is a nice detail, though.
For the £70 asking price the quality is pretty good. There are a few stray threads here and there, which isn't a massive issue as they are on the inside, but some brands pay special attention to detail here, removing any little ends.
> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys
It's still well made, though, and considering the performance I would say that the Sigr jersey is worth the money when compared alongside jerseys like the £69.99 Endura Asym or the rather vibrant Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0, £70.
Conclusion
Overall, the Sigr Black Horizon is a simple but effective cycling jersey for those of us that don't want a skintight aero cut or hugely technical fabrics.
Verdict
Simple but effective jersey that covers all the bases well
Make and model: Sigr Black Horizon Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Sigr says, "A cycling jersey that winks an eye at the ever classic polo shirt. Crisp horizontal lines in black and white paired with white coloured bands on the sleeves and neck and a white front zip. Clean and smart."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sigr lists:
XS-XXL, men and women cut
Mesh panel sides
UV SPF30 sun protection
Full zipper centre front
All zippers YKK
Three pockets at rear
Zipped side pocket for valuables
Elastic with silicon grip at bottom hem
Silicon grip arm cuff
Reflective prints
Headphone hole in the side pocket
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Spot on with Sigr's size guide; a relaxed fit though.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Following the washing guide saw no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A simple road jersey that works well when riding in typical summer conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The relaxed fit suits a wide range of riding styles.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Some jerseys have a neater overall finish.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the right ball park for this style of jersey when you take into account the materials used and its performance, sitting alongside the Endura Asym and Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0, mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Sigr is a good all-round jersey. It doesn't deliver anything exceptional but nor does anything stand out as lacking either.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
