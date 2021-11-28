If you're looking for versatile levels of warmth in an extremely light, seamless design, the Van Rysel Cool Weather Arm Warmers are hard to fault at an excellent price.
As well as being extremely light, these arm warmers are incredibly stretchy, made from 87% polyamide, 13% elastane. Think heavy denier women's tights and you're along the right lines.
The construction is seamless and smooth, with subtly ribbed areas at the top and bottom where they are also double thickness. There are no grippers or other features at all really, just simple knitted tubes of stretchy fabric.
The fabric is a great weight and density for the conditions suggested by the name: 'cool weather' rather than deep winter. There's no wind resistance in the fabric, but what they do well is give just a bit of extra warmth. They also wick moisture very quickly, and dry well too.
When not required they're easy to remove and stow in a back pocket. The packsize and weight penalty is tiny!
In addition to working well with a short sleeve jersey, they're handy for a short-sleeved baselayer/weatherproof jacket combo. I find there are times when it's too warm for a long-sleeved baselayer under a waterproof jacket, but these make an excellent 'just in case' addition to a long, wet, chilly ride kit selection.
The suggested conditions for use are 10-16°C, but I wore them in high single figures and I'd consider them at quite a few degrees higher than 16 too, as they are so breathable.
One feature that's a welcome side-effect of the soft, lightweight, seamless construction is that they don't interfere with a GPS watch, as some warmers can. The cuffs are soft enough to not cause any inopportune button pushes, but still grip the wrists nicely.
They're available in three sizes, XS/S, M/L and XL/2XL. I tested the M/L which were a good fit for my 38cm biceps and neither too short nor too long, so good for average length arms. Considering the lack of a gripper of any kind, they stayed put perfectly well while riding, with no issues of curling or sliding down, even with a jersey with no gripper on the sleeves.
Value
As far as value for money goes, these warmers are exceptional, giving versatile levels of extra warmth with next to no weight penalty or bulk for a really low price. If you're after cool conditions/shoulder season warmers, or something to wear under other layers, these are spot on.
ETC's Snug Arm Warmers have a similar seasonal focus and are also £10, but the Van Rysels are even lighter and more compact, making them easier to carry.
Most warmers tend to have grippers and are aimed at slightly cooler temperatures or offer weather protection in some form as well, and can vary in price from the inexpensive Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers at £19.58 to the highly technical and protective Assos Armwarmer Evo7 at £35.
Whether you are on a tight budget or not, it's hard to argue with the performance and low weight and bulk offered by the Van Rysels at just £9.99.
Verdict
Spot on for cool weather use, and fantastic value for money
Make and model: Van Rysel Cool Weather Arm Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
To provide additional warmth with short sleeved jerseys in cool weather conditions.
Decathlon says, ' These arm warmers can be worn with a short-sleeved jersey to protect your arms during cool-weather rides. They are very easy to store in your jersey.
'These pre-formed arm warmers will perfectly fit your body shape to provide incredible comfort. These arm warmers will become your favourite accessory for cool weather rides.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Decathlon lists:
87% polyamide/13% elastane
Seamless construction
No gripper
Washable at 40
Available in sizes XS/S, M/L, XL-2XL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very light, compact, smooth and stretchy.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Performed exceptionally well in the cool conditions they are intended for.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but they wash well and don't snag too readily.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
A barely-there feel to them, with no issues with curling or sliding down when in use.
Rate the product for value:
10/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well as a cool weather warmer, but more versatile than that.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The soft and stretchy fabric, price and light weight/low bulk.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The closest in terms of price and seasonal focus are the ETC Snug Arm Warmers at £10 – these are good value in themselves, but the Van Rysel are even lighter and more compact to carry. Most warmers have grippers, are aimed at slightly cooler temperatures or offer weather protection in some form as well, and vary in price from the inexpensive Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers at £19.58 to the highly technical and protective Assos Armwarmer_evo7s at £35.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, absolutely.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Well-designed, made from soft and stretchy comfortable fabric and gives a good level of versatile warmth without a weight penalty, at a great price.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
