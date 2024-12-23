If you're looking to go after your sore muscles after a ride so you're ready to go the next day then the Bob And Brad T2 Pro Massage Gun is a really nice bit of kit that is ideal for working your muscles over at home. The hot/cold head is a bit gimmicky, though, so my recommendation would be the non-pro kit that costs a bit less.
What do you get? Well there's the gun itself, which is solid and well finished. There's a silicone grip and single button on the rear to turn it on and cycle through the modes, of which there are five: the fun begins at 2,000RPM and goes up 300RPM with each mode, up to a maximum of 3,200. Five LEDs on the body show you what mode you're in, and four on the handle the battery state.
There's a USB-C port to recharge the gun; the 4,000mAh battery will last for around an hour and takes about four and a half hours to charge, which seems a lot considering it's not a huge-capacity battery.
The gun has a 10mm amplitude, which is enough to get into the deep tissue a bit, and the 45lb stall force means it's pretty punchy at higher revs; I mostly used it in the slowest two modes.
Heads up
There are five heads in the good-quality canvas carry case. The general-purpose ball head is good for most stuff, and there's a pointed head for really getting into knots and deep tissue.
The forked one is designed for running down your spine, although I didn't really feel like it was all that effective. There's a damped head which is great on more sensitive areas, and I used that quite a bit. The T2 Pro manual has a couple of pages of suggested massage areas, and says you should use the ball head (below) for everything, but I tended to favour the softer head for a lot of areas.
Then there's the 'hot and cold' head – in quote marks because it's not really that hot, or that cold. Essentially, it's a flat metal plate; turn on the heat and it does actually warm up, although I don't think anyone would really describe it as 'hot'. Press the cooling button and a fan circulates air over the plate to move heat away from it. It feels cold, and it will pull some heat from your muscles, but the coldest it's ever going to be is room temperature, and I don't think it's very effective.
If you really want a hot or a cold massage then get yourself a gel pad for a few quid and do the heating or cooling first, then the massage. The hot and cold head is a bit of a gimmick really.
Effective?
I've been using the T2 Pro a fair bit over the last month and I'm pretty impressed with it. It's been useful for working on a slightly recalcitrant hip ahead of rides or indoor training, and getting some blood flow into my right arm which is currently a bit sore with tennis elbow. And it's good for working over calves and quads and hamstrings after a ride outside, and releasing all the knots in the stiff neck I get from being hunched over a laptop half the day knocking out words like these.
> 11 tips for pain-free cycling – bike tweaks & techniques that'll get you comfortable
Hot-and-cold head aside, it's a good kit with a head for everything you need day-to-day. If you're riding on back-to-back days then 10 minutes working on your legs with a massage gun is definitely 10 minutes well spent
At £109.99 RRP (currently £89.99) this is expensive enough that you'd want it to work, and it does. You can have it a bit cheaper as the non-pro T2 (£99.99 RRP, currently £79.99), and for me that's the better option. That extra tenner is better spent on pads that can be properly hot or cold if you need that. Overall, though, this is an effective massage gun that's up to the job.
Verdict
Good quality massage gun for working on your sore bits before and after your ride
Make and model: Bob and Brad T2 Pro Massage Gun
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Bob and Brad says: "Upgraded Hot and Cold Therapy Muscle Massage Gun: The T2 Pro is an enhanced version of traditional massage guns, featuring a massage head that offers both hot and cold therapy. It seamlessly transitions between cold and hot therapy to quickly relieve muscle stiffness and pain, improve blood circulation, and enhance the body's ability to regenerate and repair itself. Whether you are a physical therapist, office worker, or athlete, this massager is the perfect choice for you.
The Real Massage Gun for Real Relief: Experience deep muscle relief with the T2 Pro Massage Gun's impressive 10mm amplitude and over 40 lbs of stall force. This powerful tool penetrates deep into muscle layers to relieve tension and target hard-to-reach areas. With five adjustable speeds from 2000 to 3200 RPM, it's tailored for everyone - from casual users to professional athletes - delivering fast, effective relaxation.
Excellent Gift Choice: Featuring an ergonomic handle design wrapped in high-quality ABS material, the percussion massage gun ensures a comfortable grip and reduces vibration for easier use, allowing access to 80% of your body with ease. It also comes beautifully packaged for an excellent unboxing experience, making it an ideal gift for special occasions such as birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.
High-Capacity 4000mAh Automotive-Grade Battery with Type-C Fast Charging: Benefit from the durability and power of an automotive-grade battery, offering superior safety and longevity compared to standard batteries. With an industry-leading 4000mAh capacity, it provides 50% longer battery life compared to regular massagers. Additionally, the Type-C charging port makes charging on-the-go simple with a phone adapter or 5V/2A adapter (not included).
Ultra-Quiet Operation and Portable Design: Enjoy a tranquil massage experience with the deep tissue massage gun' s latest brushless motor and compact design, delivering noise levels as low as 45 dB. Weighing just 1.9 lbs (0.86 kg) and featuring a stylish canvas carrying case (replacing the standard plastic one), it's ideal for use in any setting''whether at the office, gym, or home''without disrupting those around you."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Nicely made and powerful.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The hot-and-cold head is a bit gimmicky.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's mid market for a good-quality massage gun; we haven't reviewed many.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, although I'd get the non-Pro kit.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very good massage gun. The hot-and-cold head doesn't really add much, so save yourself a tenner and get it without that.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
Add new comment
1 comments
Surely these are only as good as your knowledge of their placement? They seem a bit pointless without a decent amount of Sports Massage / Physio training.