The Van Rysel Merino Arm Warmers 900 are very soft, impressively warm and – in the absence of bulky seam – comfortable too. Make sure you go up a size though, as they're small.

Merino wool is a lovely material; it's very soft, and great at regulating temperature. These Van Rysel arm warmers feel cossetting thanks to the fabric composition of 47% wool – which has its own 'give' – and 4% elastane, which gives that bit more stretch. The rest is polyamide.

There is barely any bunching at the elbow, and despite being a patchwork of panels, there's nothing to irritate or dig in. The seams are flat and fluffy.

The way merino regulates temperature means these work over a big range. For me, that's about 12°C down to a recent cold morning ride of -2°C.

They aren't quite as thin as lycra arm warmers, but they still roll into a small enough bundle to fit in your pocket should things warm up.

Speaking of size, I must mention the Van Rysels come up on the small side compared to many brands. Against a typical medium from Lusso or dhb, the Van Rysel M/L measures up a bit short and tight.

I'd say I'm right on the upper limit for these, so if I was buying them for myself, I'd definitely be going for the XL/2XL.

The overall quality is good. They look neat and tidy throughout with no signs of stray threads or weakness, which only bolsters their value further in light of the £19.99 asking price.

That's a fiver cheaper than the Condor Merino Arm Warmers at today's price, though those have the edge when it comes to aesthetics.

The dhb Merino Arm Warmers are a few quid more expensive at £22, though they enjoy almost double the merino content at 97% (the rest is elastane). That makes them look really good value for money.

Conclusion

Performance wise I found the Van Rysels very good, especially considering the wide temperature range they cover. They're comfortable too, while offering decent value for money. The only downside is needing to make sure you size up.

Verdict

Soft, warm and very comfortable, but go up a size

