Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer

Endura's FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmers are perfect for keeping off autumn chills, and even offer some protection from road spray and light drizzle. They aren't lacking in quality, but the sizing could be an issue – they are a snug fit, and only come in two sizes.

The FS260-Pros are Endura's cheapest arm warmer. They don't offer the windproof fabrics of the £34.99 Pro SLs, or the tailored cut of its £29.99 Engineered Armwarmer either. However, their £22.99 price tag doesn't mean compromised quality; they're very well made.

I've been testing a S/M. Endura doesn't link a size guide for arm warmers directly from the product, but you can use this to see that S/M corresponds to '<30cm bicep circumference.' They are very snug, though, and the upper cuff is on the limit for me (my bicep is just shy of 29cm). I'd say size up if in doubt; the fabric doesn't have a huge amount of give, and it's definitely a 'stay-put' arm warmer.

Length isn't an issue, though. I can pull these right up to very short sleeves without losing coverage at the wrist – in their long and narrow way, the shaping is very similar to Endura's leg warmers.

These use internal and external silicone grippers to grip everything, and they sit securely on a strong elastic cuff. Team these with looser-sleeved jerseys and the exterior strip still holds them well.

Essentially, these do exactly what you want them to; they are comfortable and warm, without being overbearing. The Thermoroubaix fabric is super-soft against the skin, and I found it works well between 9 and 15°C. They lack the windproofing to cope with biting northerlies, though if the temperatures lift instead, they roll up well to stuff in a pocket.

They aren't as easy as some to pull off while on the move due to their snug fit, though.

The DWR treatment handles road spray with ease, and tolerates very light showers. Anything more serious and you'll be getting wet. On the plus side, Endura has used an eco-friendly, PFC-free DWR M treatment.

Reflective detailing is well-placed and substantial in comparison to many other manufacturer's efforts. Even better, it's not been affected by washing.

Value

At £22.99, these aren't going to break the bank and will serve you well through at least two seasons of the year. If you want greater protection, you could try Endura's own Pro SLs for £34.99, while Assos offers the similar armWarmer_evo7 for £35.

ETC's Snug Arm Warmers make anything look expensive at a tenner though, and judging by Stu's review, they perform in similar temperatures. They lack any water repellency, mind you, and the logos on the matching leg warmers I tested soon began to peel.

Overall

The quality and comfort of the FS260-Pros impresses. Be aware though, the fit is very snug at the upper cuff, and sizing up might be advisable – assuming you can, given there are only two sizes to start with.

Verdict

Quality protection for most autumn and spring rides, but come up small – especially at the top

