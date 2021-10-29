Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer

Endura's FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmers are perfect for keeping off autumn chills, and even offer some protection from road spray and light drizzle. They aren't lacking in quality, but the sizing could be an issue – they are a snug fit, and only come in two sizes.
The FS260-Pros are Endura's cheapest arm warmer. They don't offer the windproof fabrics of the £34.99 Pro SLs, or the tailored cut of its £29.99 Engineered Armwarmer either. However, their £22.99 price tag doesn't mean compromised quality; they're very well made.
I've been testing a S/M. Endura doesn't link a size guide for arm warmers directly from the product, but you can use this to see that S/M corresponds to '<30cm bicep circumference.' They are very snug, though, and the upper cuff is on the limit for me (my bicep is just shy of 29cm). I'd say size up if in doubt; the fabric doesn't have a huge amount of give, and it's definitely a 'stay-put' arm warmer.
Length isn't an issue, though. I can pull these right up to very short sleeves without losing coverage at the wrist – in their long and narrow way, the shaping is very similar to Endura's leg warmers.
These use internal and external silicone grippers to grip everything, and they sit securely on a strong elastic cuff. Team these with looser-sleeved jerseys and the exterior strip still holds them well.
Essentially, these do exactly what you want them to; they are comfortable and warm, without being overbearing. The Thermoroubaix fabric is super-soft against the skin, and I found it works well between 9 and 15°C. They lack the windproofing to cope with biting northerlies, though if the temperatures lift instead, they roll up well to stuff in a pocket.
They aren't as easy as some to pull off while on the move due to their snug fit, though.
The DWR treatment handles road spray with ease, and tolerates very light showers. Anything more serious and you'll be getting wet. On the plus side, Endura has used an eco-friendly, PFC-free DWR M treatment.
Reflective detailing is well-placed and substantial in comparison to many other manufacturer's efforts. Even better, it's not been affected by washing.
Value
At £22.99, these aren't going to break the bank and will serve you well through at least two seasons of the year. If you want greater protection, you could try Endura's own Pro SLs for £34.99, while Assos offers the similar armWarmer_evo7 for £35.
ETC's Snug Arm Warmers make anything look expensive at a tenner though, and judging by Stu's review, they perform in similar temperatures. They lack any water repellency, mind you, and the logos on the matching leg warmers I tested soon began to peel.
Overall
The quality and comfort of the FS260-Pros impresses. Be aware though, the fit is very snug at the upper cuff, and sizing up might be advisable – assuming you can, given there are only two sizes to start with.
Verdict
Quality protection for most autumn and spring rides, but come up small – especially at the top
Make and model: Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer
Size tested: Small/Medium
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says these offer 'Essential three-season versatility,' and are 'Designed to keep you warm and the worst of the water off, with as little fuss as possible.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
-Luxurious Thermoroubaix fabric with PFC Free DWR M treatment provides insulation, comfort and water repellency.
-Double sided silicone gripper holds warmers and sleeves in place.
-Reflective trim.
-Elastane 17%, Polyester 28%, Nylon 55%.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Can't fault this.
(who else heard MC Hammer in their head then?)
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Not for cold days, these are best in cool conditions and very light showers.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
No signs of wear to date.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Plenty of length, but less generosity in circumference.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Size up if in doubt; the upper band is a tight fit.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems on a 30 degree cycle.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Perfect for autumn rides, including light drizzle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their suitability for autumn - these are definitely for cool-to-mild conditions, rather than cold.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's middling. The price significantly undercut the likes of Assos and Stolen Goat, but ETC's Snug Arm Warmers beat them all at just a tenner.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – with a warning to try for fit first
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are well-made and offer effective protection in cool (but not outright cold) weather, even when there's drizzle around. With only two sizes though, they fall short of catering for everyone.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
