Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Arm & leg warmers
Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer

Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer

8
by Emma Silversides
Fri, Oct 29, 2021 15:45
0
£22.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Quality protection for most autumn and spring rides, but come up small – especially at the top
Light
Good protection
Water resistant
Meaningful reflective detailing
Quite tight at the top
Only two sizes
Weight: 
62g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Endura's FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmers are perfect for keeping off autumn chills, and even offer some protection from road spray and light drizzle. They aren't lacking in quality, but the sizing could be an issue – they are a snug fit, and only come in two sizes.

The FS260-Pros are Endura's cheapest arm warmer. They don't offer the windproof fabrics of the £34.99 Pro SLs, or the tailored cut of its £29.99 Engineered Armwarmer either. However, their £22.99 price tag doesn't mean compromised quality; they're very well made.

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

I've been testing a S/M. Endura doesn't link a size guide for arm warmers directly from the product, but you can use this to see that S/M corresponds to '<30cm bicep circumference.' They are very snug, though, and the upper cuff is on the limit for me (my bicep is just shy of 29cm). I'd say size up if in doubt; the fabric doesn't have a huge amount of give, and it's definitely a 'stay-put' arm warmer.

Length isn't an issue, though. I can pull these right up to very short sleeves without losing coverage at the wrist – in their long and narrow way, the shaping is very similar to Endura's leg warmers.

These use internal and external silicone grippers to grip everything, and they sit securely on a strong elastic cuff. Team these with looser-sleeved jerseys and the exterior strip still holds them well.

2021 Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer - top gripper.jpg

Essentially, these do exactly what you want them to; they are comfortable and warm, without being overbearing. The Thermoroubaix fabric is super-soft against the skin, and I found it works well between 9 and 15°C. They lack the windproofing to cope with biting northerlies, though if the temperatures lift instead, they roll up well to stuff in a pocket.

They aren't as easy as some to pull off while on the move due to their snug fit, though.

> 20 of the best arm & leg warmers for 2021

The DWR treatment handles road spray with ease, and tolerates very light showers. Anything more serious and you'll be getting wet. On the plus side, Endura has used an eco-friendly, PFC-free DWR M treatment.

Reflective detailing is well-placed and substantial in comparison to many other manufacturer's efforts. Even better, it's not been affected by washing.

2021 Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer - cuff logo.jpg

Value

At £22.99, these aren't going to break the bank and will serve you well through at least two seasons of the year. If you want greater protection, you could try Endura's own Pro SLs for £34.99, while Assos offers the similar armWarmer_evo7 for £35.

ETC's Snug Arm Warmers make anything look expensive at a tenner though, and judging by Stu's review, they perform in similar temperatures. They lack any water repellency, mind you, and the logos on the matching leg warmers I tested soon began to peel.

Overall

The quality and comfort of the FS260-Pros impresses. Be aware though, the fit is very snug at the upper cuff, and sizing up might be advisable – assuming you can, given there are only two sizes to start with.

Verdict

Quality protection for most autumn and spring rides, but come up small – especially at the top

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer

Size tested: Small/Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says these offer 'Essential three-season versatility,' and are 'Designed to keep you warm and the worst of the water off, with as little fuss as possible.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

-Luxurious Thermoroubaix fabric with PFC Free DWR M treatment provides insulation, comfort and water repellency.

-Double sided silicone gripper holds warmers and sleeves in place.

-Reflective trim.

-Elastane 17%, Polyester 28%, Nylon 55%.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Can't fault this.

(who else heard MC Hammer in their head then?)

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Not for cold days, these are best in cool conditions and very light showers.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

No signs of wear to date.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

Plenty of length, but less generosity in circumference.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Size up if in doubt; the upper band is a tight fit.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems on a 30 degree cycle.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Perfect for autumn rides, including light drizzle.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Their suitability for autumn - these are definitely for cool-to-mild conditions, rather than cold.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's middling. The price significantly undercut the likes of Assos and Stolen Goat, but ETC's Snug Arm Warmers beat them all at just a tenner.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – with a warning to try for fit first

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are well-made and offer effective protection in cool (but not outright cold) weather, even when there's drizzle around. With only two sizes though, they fall short of catering for everyone.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer 2021
Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Arm Warmer
Endura 2021
Endura
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

Latest Comments