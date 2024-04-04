Want to banish cold legs? The Gorewear Shield Leg Warmers cover your legs from the tops of your thighs to your ankle bones – their Gore-Tex Infinium fabric keeping them toasty even as temperatures plummet.

Infinium boasts exceptional water repellency, which proved invaluable during wet winter rides. The water beading technology embedded in it kept my legs dry and comfortable, which made winter riding a much more enjoyable experience.

I found that the Shields also offered a snug, comfortable fit, thanks to the stretch of the fabric and their well-designed construction.

They conformed closely to the contours of my legs without feeling restrictive, providing both warmth and freedom of movement.

They stayed in place without any slippage, but when I wore them with overshoes, the bottom of the warmers would bunch up a little.

To prevent this I pulled the warmers down before pulling my Spatz over my cycling shoes. Sorted.

Gore-Tex's Infinium not only scores when it comes to water resistance, its breathability is also excellent, maintaining an adequate airflow that prevents you overheating during intense rides.

This balance of weather protection and breathability is crucial for staying comfortable in variable weather – and Gorewear's Shields excel in achieving this equilibrium.

They've proven durable too, showing a high-quality construction and excellent attention to detail.

Value

These might seem expensive but the Infinium goes a long way to justifying that price, and their quality puts them up there with those in our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide.

Jamie reviewed the Spatz Burnr 4 Season Leg Warmers, but though warm in the dry, he found their weather protection wasn't so impressive.

And while Stu described the the 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers as some of the best out there – they're now £80.

Conclusion

I think these would make a stellar addition to any cyclist's winter wardrobe. Their comfort, exceptional water resistance and breathability make them a standout choice if you refuse to let unpredictable weather dampen your enthusiasm. Highly recommended.

Verdict

Warm, comfortable and weather-resistant Gore-Tex fabric – and some of the best leg warmers around

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website