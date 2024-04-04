Infinium boasts exceptional water repellency, which proved invaluable during wet winter rides. The water beading technology embedded in it kept my legs dry and comfortable, which made winter riding a much more enjoyable experience.
I found that the Shields also offered a snug, comfortable fit, thanks to the stretch of the fabric and their well-designed construction.
They conformed closely to the contours of my legs without feeling restrictive, providing both warmth and freedom of movement.
They stayed in place without any slippage, but when I wore them with overshoes, the bottom of the warmers would bunch up a little.
Gore-Tex's Infinium not only scores when it comes to water resistance, its breathability is also excellent, maintaining an adequate airflow that prevents you overheating during intense rides.
This balance of weather protection and breathability is crucial for staying comfortable in variable weather – and Gorewear's Shields excel in achieving this equilibrium.
They've proven durable too, showing a high-quality construction and excellent attention to detail.
These might seem expensive but the Infinium goes a long way to justifying that price, and their quality puts them up there with those in our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide.
I think these would make a stellar addition to any cyclist's winter wardrobe. Their comfort, exceptional water resistance and breathability make them a standout choice if you refuse to let unpredictable weather dampen your enthusiasm. Highly recommended.
Warm, comfortable and weather-resistant Gore-Tex fabric – and some of the best leg warmers around
Make and model: Gorewear Shield Leg Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Leg warmers for colder weather use that provide a good barrier against the wind, rain, and the cold.
"Adapt your outfit for poor weather conditions with these warm and highly breathable leg warmers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore-Tex Infinium™ fabrics with GoreE® Windstopper® product technology: totally windproof, extremely breathable and durably water resistant, lightweight protection
Highly functional material mix for optimum comfort, high breathability and quick redrying time
4-way stretch fabric
Pre-shaped knees
Elastic cuffs at top edge with silicone grip provide optimal fit and comfort
Flatlock seams
Reflective logo
Reflective transfer print to mark right and left
Weight:
134 grams
MAIN: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane PANELS: 84% Polyester, 16% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Water beads on the surface of the from the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, which looks amazing. And the resulting performance really is exceptional.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Good fit around my legs but the ankle was a little bit too baggy for my liking.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
They are very long – this does provide good coverage beneath your shorts, but being so high up your thighs does make them feel a little weird.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Their weather resistance does make them slightly thicker and heavier than other leg warmers.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Expensive? Yes. But their quality, construction and durability justify that price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They're easy to wash with your other sports kit at low temperatures. But considering they have a DWR finish it's probably best to wash them as little as possible.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These kept my legs very warm even when temperatures got close to 0°C, which allowed me to wear my most comfortable shorts in winter, rather than resorting to tights or longs.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The Gore-Tex Infinium – this material really helps to fight off biting winter winds.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They were slightly loose around my ankles.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're not cheap, but their performance matches those of more expensive leg warmers.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I enjoyed using these leg warmers a lot – they're really warm and offer good protection. The only down side is that the ankles were a little baggy for me and they were extremely long, which got a bit uncomfortable on the longer rides.
Age: 23 Height: 185cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
