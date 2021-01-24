Cleverly designed and well made, the Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers are intended for milder temperatures than most, but that makes them ideal for spring/summer/autumn use, or as part of a layering system.

Rather than just go for a single piece of fabric sewn into a tube, Galibier has created its Ardennes II arm warmers a little differently. They are made from two differing materials cut into panels: a windproof ThermoRoubaix fabric for the sections that are facing the direction of travel, with a thinner Lycra section for around the elbow, which allows easy movement without any bunching of the material.

> Buy these online here

This lack of bunching is helped by the fact that the panels are shaped to suit the bend of your arm when you are on the bike. The arm warmers are marked L and R, to make things clearer, and come in four sizes.

They are very comfortable, not only because of the shape but also because the fabrics used are soft against the skin.

The silicone grippers along with the Lycra used at either end provide enough compression to hold the warmers in place without any unwanted pressure, which means they remain comfortable even on long rides.

In terms of their temperature range, I'd say you are looking at around 5°C to 15°C because of their lightweight design. The windproof fabric keeps the worst of the chilly breezes out, and the fact that they are so slender means they'll fit under a jacket for a bit of extra warmth. They also bundle up small to fit in your jersey pocket.

The quality looks and feels to be very good, with all of the seams being double stitched for durability.

Priced at £19.58, they are some of the cheapest warmers we've tested.

The lightweight Lusso Active Aero arm warmers are priced at £24.99 and offer similar levels of protection, although they don't have the anatomical fit of the Galibiers.

The Castelli UPF 50+ Light Arm Skins are designed primarily for sun protection in the summer but can also be used in the cooler temperatures like the Ardennes. They are priced at £24.99 too.

> Buyer’s Guide: 14 of the best arm and leg warmers

Overall, the Ardennes II may not be ideal for the harshest of winter conditions, but for the rest of the year they are perfectly capable. The design is really well thought out too, making them some of the most comfortable arm warmers I've worn.

Verdict

An excellent fit from the anatomic design, and provide plenty of warmth in cooler climes

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website