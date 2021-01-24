Rather than just go for a single piece of fabric sewn into a tube, Galibier has created its Ardennes II arm warmers a little differently. They are made from two differing materials cut into panels: a windproof ThermoRoubaix fabric for the sections that are facing the direction of travel, with a thinner Lycra section for around the elbow, which allows easy movement without any bunching of the material.
This lack of bunching is helped by the fact that the panels are shaped to suit the bend of your arm when you are on the bike. The arm warmers are marked L and R, to make things clearer, and come in four sizes.
They are very comfortable, not only because of the shape but also because the fabrics used are soft against the skin.
The silicone grippers along with the Lycra used at either end provide enough compression to hold the warmers in place without any unwanted pressure, which means they remain comfortable even on long rides.
In terms of their temperature range, I'd say you are looking at around 5°C to 15°C because of their lightweight design. The windproof fabric keeps the worst of the chilly breezes out, and the fact that they are so slender means they'll fit under a jacket for a bit of extra warmth. They also bundle up small to fit in your jersey pocket.
The quality looks and feels to be very good, with all of the seams being double stitched for durability.
Priced at £19.58, they are some of the cheapest warmers we've tested.
Overall, the Ardennes II may not be ideal for the harshest of winter conditions, but for the rest of the year they are perfectly capable. The design is really well thought out too, making them some of the most comfortable arm warmers I've worn.
An excellent fit from the anatomic design, and provide plenty of warmth in cooler climes
Make and model: Galibier Ardennes II Arm Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Galibier says, "HIGHEST PROTECTION ARM COVERING FOR CYCLING IN COOLER SPRING, SUMMER AND AUTUMN DAYS WITH A SHORT SLEEVED JERSEY.
"Second generation of a superb garment. The key to the great fit, is the panelled construction and anatomic shape, with a specific cut for your left and right arm. This prevents loose material around the elbow and the soft silicone grippers mean they stay in place, comfortably.
"4 materials are used in the construction, each panel ergonomically designed and cut for second skin feel. A windproof ThermoRoubaix provides warmth and Lycra at the elbow eliminates any tight spots at the bend. Double stitched for durability. An essential part of your kit bag, as the arm warmers are QuickDry for ease of use."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Galibier lists:
FEATURES
25mm of silicone at the bicep to keep it in place, on a 50mm lycra cuff
6 panel design to match the bend of the arm.
Roubaix fabric on 5 panels to provide a pressure free warmth and windproof garment.
Quickdry treatment
Double thickness 4 way stretch Lycra on the outside bicep to check elbow pressure.
Italian Thermoroubaix (polyamide 45%, polyester 42%, elastane 13%)
Galibier reflective detailing
1 pair, Right and left specific.
4 needle stitch construction.
Sizing:
UNSTRETCHED , laid flat, our arm warmers measure:
Small 42 cm Long by 11cm bicep
Med 45 cm Long by 12cm bicep
Large 46.5 cm Long by 13cm bicep
XL 48 cm Long by 14cm bicep
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The medium size I tested fitted absolutely fine and corresponded to Galibier's size guide on its website.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with washing many times.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They work well in the cooler temperatures they are designed for.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing to really dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Thye are cheaper than most similar offerings, like the Lusso and Castelli mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Arm warmers can be very simple in their design, but Galibier has come up with some clever ideas which it has executed well, and at a very competitive price.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I've also found with two layers of decent tape that all tyres will seat either with a pump or at worst with CO2. ...
And did anyone see this one? https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jan/23/brexit-hit-firms-advise...
It would look as though the custom frame in this instance might just be manufactured with the required high tolerances.
Cheers, that's the sort of positive feedback I was looking for. The link I put in seemed to have negative feedback.
Motivation is probably the most important thing in pro cycling as the sport is tough, unbelievably tough! We've seen it with Kittel and now...
A memory of going into the café of the Tour of Flanders museum in Oudenaarde in 2014 and seeing a peloton's worth of Tom Boonens. He was the...
we can have all the laws on the statute books we like, but if theres no enthusiasm or effort to enforce them, and no recognition among the general...
I plan to do almost this route when covid and life permits but starting in Bath and ending at the mentioned Col D'Ares which I have climbed many...
Yep, The Shambles is like nowhere else. There are other streets where cycling coud be allowed.
Seems there's no stringent standard for this size of 3.7v cell - Archer rebrand a battery they know will fit and sell it as a kit - you could of...