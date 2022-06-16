road.cc Recommends updated with 15 new products from Shimano, Specialized, Castelli, Gore, Raleigh + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in June 2022, and we've added some excellent products to the mix.

Here are the products that made the grade

You hopefully all know how Recommends works by now, with the best products we've reviewed each month getting a shiny road.cc Recommends badge to acknowledge the things that are just that bit better than the rest. We update the site monthly and also produce a monthly show on our YouTube channel where we take a closer look at each product. That comes out at the weekend, so before then, let’s take a look at some of the products...

The Specialized Align II is a sleeker, sportier, more modern-looking helmet than its predecessor and, although a little more expensive, you now get Mips (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) included.

At just £45 it is certainly one of the better value Mips-equipped helmets out there.

"Simply stunning": The brand new 12-speed Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset delivers exceptional shifting and braking performance that makes it hard to see the point of Dura-Ace.

Unless you particularly want to spend more, or need to save that little bit of weight, we reckon it's difficult to look past Ultegra R8170. The shifting is smoother across the cassette than previously, and the brakes have improved too. It is just brilliant.

Gore's ShakeDry fabric is class-leading in its ability to keep you dry from both water coming in and moisture that wants to get out. The addition of stretch panels makes for a close fit so if you want to go fast, stay dry and your budget allows, this is the jacket for you.

Castelli's updated Free Aero RC bib shorts are its best ever, combining a superb level of comfort with plenty of support and some neat features. Plus, the Progetto X Air seamless seat pad is among the best out there.

Overall, the Free Aero RC bib shorts put in an excellent performance. The pad is exceptionally good, the comfort elsewhere is similarly impressive, and the price... well, it reflects the high quality.

