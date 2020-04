Custom bike stolen in London from man visiting sick daughter; Parish Council signs WILL remain on canal path; UCI find former pro women's team manager guilty of harassment; Locked down sprinting with Chris Hoy + kids + more on the live blog

Van Gansen - the former team manager of Health Mate-Cyclelive -has been found to have commited violations of the UCI Code of Ethics following the completion of a report. The full statement says:

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the UCI Ethics Commission has completed its report in the case involving Mr Patrick Van Gansen (former manager of the UCI Women’s Team Health Mate - Ladies Team) related to allegations by a number of riders of harassment.

"Following completion of the report – which took into account a considerable number of statements and covers several years – by independent investigation agency The Sport Resolutions, the UCI Ethics Commission reached the finding that violations of the UCI Code of Ethics had been committed.

"Considering the sanctions recommended by the UCI Ethics Commission, the matter has been handed over to the UCI Disciplinary Commission, which has initiated proceedings with a view to the possibility of sanctions being imposed.

"In view of the ongoing status of the proceedings, the UCI shall not make any further comment for the time being."

Several members of the team filed complaints against Van Gansen, to which he claimed there was "a conspiracy" and promised to take legal action against his accusers according to Cycling News. Van Gansen is no longer working in women's cycling, telling Cycling News he no longer wants to be involved in the sport.