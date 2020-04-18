Back to news
The Dirty Weaver (via Twitter video)

Molly Weaver rides garden version of the Dirty Reiver

Oh, the humanity! Won’t someone think of the lawn?
by Alex Bowden
Sat, Apr 18, 2020 16:18
It was supposed to be the Dirty Reiver today, but for fairly obvious reasons, it’s been postponed. (It’s been rescheduled for Saturday September 19.) Former pro Molly Weaver is instead riding The Dirty Weaver around her back garden to raise money for Women's Aid Federation Of England.

Writing on her Just Giving page, Weaver says she is aiming to cover the distance of the Dirty One Thirty (130km), because this is achievable in daylight hours.

“Each lap is approximately 100m long, so this means over 1,000 laps. It will take in a combination of grass, gravel, and tarmac, and I estimate that it will take me around 12 hours to complete.”

Here’s the lap.

Now – did you see that bit where there was a bit of grass?

Compare and contrast. Here’s the halfway lap.

If you’re in the UK, you’ve no doubt noticed that today’s weather is not as nice as it’s been recently – and nor is it as nice as it’s forecast to be in the coming week. Kudos to Weaver for sticking to her dates.

It's not just Weaver and the garden getting a hammering either...

… so’s her bike.

Fortunately, she has support staff.

At the time of writing Weaver’s raised almost £7,000 through her efforts.

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

