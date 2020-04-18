Molly Weaver rides garden version of the Dirty Reiver

It was supposed to be the Dirty Reiver today, but for fairly obvious reasons, it’s been postponed. (It’s been rescheduled for Saturday September 19.) Former pro Molly Weaver is instead riding The Dirty Weaver around her back garden to raise money for Women's Aid Federation Of England.

Writing on her Just Giving page, Weaver says she is aiming to cover the distance of the Dirty One Thirty (130km), because this is achievable in daylight hours.

“Each lap is approximately 100m long, so this means over 1,000 laps. It will take in a combination of grass, gravel, and tarmac, and I estimate that it will take me around 12 hours to complete.”

Here’s the lap.

Final Dirty Weaver test lap done! Getting a bit nervous about doing 1300 tomorrow😅 If you haven't yet, and are able to, then please donate! The need for charities like @womensaid has gone up massively during this lockdown, so every little helps🙏🏼https://t.co/Xh0cNJLUM8 pic.twitter.com/5MSw1IaWos — Molly Weaver (@mollyweaver94) April 17, 2020

Now – did you see that bit where there was a bit of grass?

Compare and contrast. Here’s the halfway lap.

The half way lap... It's really hurting (and raining again) but the donations are coming in and driving us on!! 65km to go https://t.co/Xh0cNJLUM8 pic.twitter.com/r7RQEkp7Hb — Molly Weaver (@mollyweaver94) April 18, 2020

If you’re in the UK, you’ve no doubt noticed that today’s weather is not as nice as it’s been recently – and nor is it as nice as it’s forecast to be in the coming week. Kudos to Weaver for sticking to her dates.

It's not just Weaver and the garden getting a hammering either...

… so’s her bike.

"Just after each pit stop it feels much easier... For about 5 minutes" 😂 Going for 10km feeds and mud clearance every 20 mins pic.twitter.com/JTtZ4uwPN3 — Molly Weaver (@mollyweaver94) April 18, 2020

Fortunately, she has support staff.

At the time of writing Weaver’s raised almost £7,000 through her efforts.