Video: Should you ride wider tyres?

Here are 5 indisputable(ish) reasons why you should ditch the 23s
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Apr 20, 2020 12:45
We take a look at 5 indisputable(ish) reasons why you should.

I will confess, like a truly tech-sceptical roadie, it took me a while to try out wider tyres. Thankfully, part of my job is testing cycling kit and this gave me the chance to try a range of wider tyres. It’s safe to say that I’m now converted.

My race bike runs 26mm tyres while for general riding I love the comfort provided by the lower pressures of 30mm rubber. But that's just me.

What are you all using? What setup has been working for you and what would you suggest avoiding when it comes to choosing tyres? Is your choice influenced by the quality of roads in your area, or limiting factors like space in your frame?

Let us know down in the comments below.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

