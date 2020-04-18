Mark Beaumont looking to recruit “virtual peloton” to ride around the world in a day

Round-the-world Guinness world record holder, Mark Beaumont, is looking to recruit 79 riders to join him next Thursday to ride round the world in a day. It will, of course, be a virtual effort on turbo trainers. Funds raised will go to NHS Charities.

“We’re going to start at 4am and try and ride 240 miles and if 80 of us do that, we’ll get around the planet in a day,” explained Beaumont on Twitter.

“So it’s a virtual ride, we’re all going to be sat at home, but there’s going to be a big online community sharing the story.”

“If you want to join me as one of the core 80 – the virtual peloton – to get around the planet in a day, then drop me a direct message, get in touch, and I’ll send you the sign-up information.”

In 2017, Beaumont circumnavigated the globe by bike in just 79 days, thereby reclaiming the Guinness World Record he had first set a decade earlier.

“This has been, without doubt, the most punishing challenge I have ever put my body and mind through,” he reflected in the immediate aftermath.