Mark Beaumont looking to recruit “virtual peloton” to ride around the world in a day

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
"Derbyshire Police said cycling was a permitted form of exercise but cyclists should "use good judgement". (BBC) Do they mean, "defer to bigotry"?
Clicked through to the Twitter article. ...
Shouldn't the title be more like "professional driver confesses that he's rubbish at driving". ...
Again, haven't actually tried it, but I reckon you could remove the pointy end from the inside using your fingernails. As I remember, the pointy...
I built a Surly Ogre, not quite drop bars, Jone's H, and not quite 580%, Rohloff 526%, missing a bit on the top end, but everything I wanted her to...
I installed a water butt a week ago; it didn't rain until today. Rather like when I fitted solar panels a few years ago, it rained for weeks.
There's already a group of us riding 98,500km around the globe during April - all ultra-distance cyclists, details here; https://www.justgiving...
Cheers. I'll resend the message from the email account linked to this profile in a couple of minutes. That'll teach me to use multiple emails....
How anybody can like the esthetics of this 'urban camouflage / grey islands in a black sea / sweat stains' is beyond me, but hey, taste is personal...